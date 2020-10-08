Log in
Barrick Gold : Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/08/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Toronto - Barrick will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will again host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    October 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
  • Q3 Results release
    November 5, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
  • Q3 Results webinar
    November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5232.

The Q3 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:04:00 UTC
