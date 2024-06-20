Toronto-Barrick Gold Corporation today published its detailed response to a widely circulated 'Joint Communication' from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Special Procedures Branch making allegations regarding, predominantly, police conduct in the areas related to the North Mara gold mine in Tanzania, saying the letter is replete with misconceptions and inaccuracies.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the authors of the letter presented allegations as facts and had used inaccurate and outdated information from international human rights NGOs which Barrick thoroughly refuted at the time they were published.

"It concerns us that the Special Procedures Branch seemingly failed to engage with their counterparts in Tanzania and did not raise its issues with the Tanzanian authorities or Barrick. By publicly sharing uninformed and unsubstantiated allegations that had already been publicly corrected before allowing us to respond with factual information, to selected stakeholders, they have risked causing harm to our business, our local partners and stakeholders," he said.

Barrick has asked the Tanzanian Commission on Human Rights and Good Governance to investigate the allegations in the UNHRC's Joint Communication as a matter of urgency and has also brought it to the attention, at a high level, of the Tanzanian government and engaged with the governments of Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Barrick is proud of the substantial contribution North Mara makes to the Tanzanian economy and in particular the role it has played in developing strong and mutually rewarding relationships with local partners and in uplifting the quality of life in its host communities."

