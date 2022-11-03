Barrick Gold : Q3 MD&A and Financial Statements 11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT Send by mail :

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") Quarterly Report on the Third Quarter of 2022 This portion of the Quarterly Report provides annual audited consolidated financial statements for the two management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the years ended December 31, 2021, the related annual MD&A financial condition and results of operations, to enable a included in the 2021 Annual Report, and the most recent reader to assess material changes in financial condition and Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the U.S. results of operations as at, and for the three and nine month Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and periods ended September 30, 2022, in comparison to the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. These corresponding prior-year periods. The MD&A is intended to documents and additional information relating to the help the reader understand Barrick Gold Corporation Company are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and ("Barrick", "we", "our", the "Company" or the "Group"), our EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Certain notes to the Financial operations, financial performance and present and future Statements are specifically referred to in this MD&A and business environment. This MD&A, which has been such notes are incorporated by reference herein. All dollar prepared as of November 2, 2022, is intended to amounts in this MD&A are in millions of United States supplement and complement the condensed unaudited dollars ("$" or "US$"), unless otherwise specified. interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto, For the purposes of preparing our MD&A, we prepared in accordance with International Financial consider the materiality of information. Information is Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International considered material if: (i) such information results in, or Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), including would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial change in the market price or value of our shares; (ii) there Reporting ("IAS 34"), for the three and nine month periods is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would ended September 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Financial consider it important in making an investment decision; or Statements"), which are included in this Quarterly Report on (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information pages 83 to 87. You are encouraged to review the Financial available to investors. We evaluate materiality with Statements in conjunction with your review of this MD&A. reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential This MD&A should be read in conjunction with both the market sensitivity. Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained or incorporated by reference additional tailings storage facility for Pueblo Viejo following in this MD&A, including any information as to our strategy, submission of the Environmental and Social Impact projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, Assessment in the Dominican Republic and changes to the constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, estimated capital cost of that facility following the other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking completion of pre-feasibility engineering, Veladero Phase 7 statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipated", leach pad and power transmission line projects, solar power "vision", "aim", "strategy", "target", "plan", "opportunities", projects at Nevada Gold Mines and Loulo-Gounkoto, and "guidance", "forecast", "outlook", "objective", "intend", the Jabal Sayid Lode 1 project; capital expenditures related "project", "pursue", "goal", "continue", "committed", "budget", to upgrades and ongoing management initiatives; Barrick's "estimate", "potential", "prospective", "future", "focus", global exploration strategy and planned exploration "during", "ongoing", "following", "subject to", "scheduled", activities; the impact of Nevada's mining excise tax on "may", "will", "can", "could", "would", "should" and similar Nevada Gold Mines; the timeline for execution and expressions identify forward-looking statements. In effectiveness of definitive agreements to implement the particular, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements Commencement Agreement between Papua New Guinea including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's and Barrick Niugini Limited; the duration of the temporary forward-looking production guidance; estimates of future suspension of operations at Porgera, the conditions for the cost of sales per ounce for gold and per pound for copper, reopening of the mine and the timeline to recommence total cash costs per ounce and C1 cash costs per pound, operations; our pipeline of high confidence projects at or and all-in-sustaining costs per ounce/pound; cash flow near existing operations; potential mineralization and metal forecasts; projected capital, operating and exploration or mineral recoveries; our ability to convert resources into expenditures; the share buyback program and performance reserves; asset sales, joint ventures and partnerships; dividend policy, including the criteria for dividend payments; Barrick's strategy, plans, targets and goals in respect of mine life and production rates; Barrick's engagement with environmental and social governance issues, including local communities to manage the Covid-19 pandemic; climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reduction projected capital estimates and anticipated permitting targets (including with respect to our Scope 3 emissions), timelines related to the Goldrush Project; the process for responsible water use, tailings storage facility management, the reconstitution of a joint venture to carry out the future biodiversity and human rights initiatives; and expectations development and operation of the Reko Diq project; the regarding future price assumptions, financial performance planned updating of the historical Reko Diq feasibility study and other outlook or guidance. Forward-looking statements and our plans upon the project's reconstitution; the are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and proposed fiscal terms applicable to the Reko Diq project assumptions including material estimates and assumptions and the joint venture through which it is held; our plans and related to the factors set forth below that, while considered expected completion and benefits of our growth projects, reasonable by the Company as at the date of this MD&A in including the Goldrush Project, Turquoise Ridge Third light of management's experience and perception of current Shaft, Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension conditions and expected developments, are inherently project, including approval of the final location of the subject to significant business, economic and competitive BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this MD&A are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; the potential impact of proposed changes to Chilean law on the status of value added tax ("VAT") refunds received in Chile in connection with the development of the Pascua-Lama project; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals, including the issuance of a Record of Decision for the Goldrush Project and/or whether the Goldrush Project will be permitted to advance as currently designed under its Feasibility Study, approval of the final location of the additional tailings storage facility for Pueblo Viejo following submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in the Dominican Republic, and permitting activities required to optimize Long Canyon's life of mine; non-renewal of or failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities, including the new special mining lease for Porgera; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions being realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets. Barrick also cautions that its 2022 guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward- looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 2 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Use of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures We use the following non-GAAP financial performance measures in our MD&A: "adjusted net earnings"

"free cash flow"

"EBITDA"

"adjusted EBITDA"

"minesite sustaining capital expenditures"

"project capital expenditures"

"total cash costs per ounce"

"C1 cash costs per pound"

"all-in sustaining costs per ounce/pound"

sustaining costs per ounce/pound" "all-in costs per ounce" and

costs per ounce" and "realized price" For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used in this MD&A and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of this MD&A on pages 57 to 74. Each non-GAAP financial performance measure has been annotated with a reference to an endnote on page 75. The non-GAAP financial performance measures set out in this MD&A are intended to provide additional information to investors and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Index Overview Financial and Operating Highlights

7 Key Business Developments Environmental, Social and Governance Outlook Production and Cost Summary 17 Operating Performance Nevada Gold Mines Carlin 21 Cortez 23 Turquoise Ridge Other Mines - Nevada Gold Mines Pueblo Viejo Loulo-Gounkoto Kibali Veladero North Mara Bulyanhulu Other Mines - Gold Other Mines - Copper Growth Projects Exploration and Mineral Resource Management Review of Financial Results Revenue Production Costs Capital Expenditures General and Administrative Expenses 50 Exploration, Evaluation and Project Expenses 50 Finance Costs, Net Additional Significant Statement of Income Items Income Tax Expense 52 Financial Condition Review Balance Sheet Review Shareholders' Equity Financial Position and Liquidity Summary of Cash Inflow (Outflow) Commitments and Contingencies Review of Quarterly Results Internal Control over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures IFRS Critical Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates 57 Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures Technical Information Endnotes Financial Statements Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 3 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATING GROWTH PROJECTS & REVIEW OF FINANCIAL OTHER INFORMATION & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE EXPLORATION RESULTS STATEMENTS RECONCILIATIONS Overview Financial and Operating Highlights For the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/22 6/30/22 % Change 9/30/21 % Change 9/30/22 9/30/21 % Change Financial Results ($ millions) Revenues 2,527 2,859 (12)% 2,826 (11)% 8,239 8,675 (5)% Cost of sales 1,815 1,850 (2)% 1,768 3 % 5,404 5,184 4 % Net earningsa 241 488 (51)% 347 (31)% 1,167 1,296 (10)% Adjusted net earningsb 224 419 (47)% 419 (47)% 1,106 1,439 (23)% Adjusted EBITDAb 1,155 1,527 (24)% 1,669 (31)% 4,327 5,188 (17)% Adjusted EBITDA marginc 46 % 53 % (13)% 59 % (22)% 53 % 60 % (12)% Minesite sustaining capital expendituresb,d 571 523 9 % 386 48 % 1,514 1,242 22 % Project capital expendituresb,d 213 226 (6)% 179 19 % 625 513 22 % Total consolidated capital expendituresd,e 792 755 5 % 569 39 % 2,158 1,766 22 % Net cash provided by operating activities 758 924 (18)% 1,050 (28)% 2,686 2,991 (10)% Net cash provided by operating activities marginf 30 % 32 % (6)% 37 % (19)% 33 % 34 % (3)% Free cash flowb (34) 169 (120)% 481 (107)% 528 1,225 (57)% Net earnings per share (basic and diluted) 0.14 0.27 (48)% 0.20 (30)% 0.66 0.73 (10)% Adjusted net earnings (basic)b per share 0.13 0.24 (46)% 0.24 (46)% 0.62 0.81 (23)% Weighted average diluted common shares 1,768 1,775 (millions of shares) 1,777 (1)% 1,779 (1)% 1,779 0 % Operating Results Gold production (thousands of ounces)g 988 1,043 (5)% 1,092 (10)% 3,021 3,234 (7)% Gold sold (thousands of ounces)g 997 1,040 (4)% 1,071 (7)% 3,030 3,234 (6)% Market gold price ($/oz) 1,729 1,871 (8)% 1,790 (3)% 1,824 1,800 1 % Realized gold priceb,g ($/oz) 1,722 1,861 (7)% 1,771 (3)% 1,820 1,789 2 % Gold cost of sales (Barrick's share)g,h ($/oz) 1,226 1,216 1 % 1,122 9 % 1,211 1,101 10 % Gold total cash costsb,g ($/oz) 891 855 4 % 739 21 % 859 728 18 % Gold all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/oz) 1,269 1,212 5 % 1,034 23 % 1,215 1,046 16 % Copper production (millions of pounds)g 123 120 3 % 100 23 % 344 289 19 % Copper sold (millions of pounds)g 120 113 6 % 101 19 % 346 310 12 % Market copper price ($/lb) 3.51 4.32 (19)% 4.25 (17)% 4.11 4.17 (1)% Realized copper priceb,g ($/lb) 3.24 3.72 (13)% 3.98 (19)% 3.86 4.21 (8)% Copper cost of sales (Barrick's share)g,i ($/lb) 2.30 2.11 9 % 2.57 (11)% 2.21 2.36 (6)% Copper C1 cash costsb,g ($/lb) 1.86 1.70 9 % 1.85 1 % 1.79 1.75 2 % Copper all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/lb) 3.13 2.87 9 % 2.60 20 % 2.96 2.52 17 % As at As at % Change As at % Change 9/30/22 6/30/22 9/30/21 Financial Position ($ millions) Debt (current and long-term) 5,095 5,144 (1)% 5,154 (1)% Cash and equivalents 5,240 5,780 (9)% 5,043 4 % Debt, net of cash (145) (636) (77)% 111 (231)% Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to the equity holders of the Company. Further information on these non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A. Represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Amounts presented on a consolidated cash basis. Project capital expenditures are included in our calculation of all-in costs, but not included in our calculation of all-in sustaining costs. Total consolidated capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest of $8 million and $19 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: $6 million and September 30, 2021: $4 million and $11 million, respectively). Represents net cash provided by operating activities divided by revenue. On an attributable basis. Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 4 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATING GROWTH PROJECTS & REVIEW OF FINANCIAL OTHER INFORMATION & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE EXPLORATION RESULTS STATEMENTS RECONCILIATIONS GOLD PRODUCTIONa (thousands of ounces) COPPER PRODUCTIONa (millions of pounds) 1,092 1,203 1,043 988 126 120 123 990 100 101 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 GOLD COST OF SALESb, TOTAL CASH COSTSc, AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTSc ($ per ounce) 1,122 1,034 1,075 1,190 1,164 1,216 1,212 1,226 1,269 971 891 832 855 739 715 COPPER COST OF SALESb, C1 CASH COSTSc, AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTSc ($ per pound) 2.92 2.85 2.87 3.13 2.57 2.60 2.30 2.21 2.21 2.11 1.85 1.63 1.81 1.70 1.86 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Cost of sales Total cash costs AISC Cost of sales C1 cash costs AISC NET EARNINGS, ADJUSTED EBITDAc AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINd 59% 63% 58% 53% 46% 2,070 1,669 1,645 1,527 1,155 726 347 438 488 241 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Net earnings ($ millions) Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURESe ($ millions) 552 587 609 456 478 157 182 174 143 139 448 410 310 367 336 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Minesite sustaining Project OPERATING CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOWc DIVIDENDSf (cents per share) $1,790 $1,795 $1,877 $1,871 $1,729 20 20 1,050 1,387 1,004 924 15 718 758 10 481 393 9 169 (34) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Operating Cash Flow ($ millions) Free Cash Flow ($ millions) Gold Market Price ($/oz) On an attributable basis. Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Further information on these non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A. Represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Total attributable capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest. Minesite sustaining and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Further information on non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A. 