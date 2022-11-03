Barrick Gold : Q3 MD&A and Financial Statements

planned updating of the historical Reko Diq feasibility study
and other outlook or guidance. Forward-looking statements
and our plans upon the project's reconstitution; the
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and
proposed fiscal terms applicable to the Reko Diq project
assumptions including material estimates and assumptions
and the joint venture through which it is held; our plans and
related to the factors set forth below that, while considered
expected completion and benefits of our growth projects,
reasonable by the Company as at the date of this MD&A in
including the Goldrush Project, Turquoise Ridge Third
light of management's experience and perception of current
Shaft, Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension
conditions and expected developments, are inherently
project, including approval of the final location of the
subject to significant business, economic and competitive
uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this MD&A are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; the potential impact of proposed changes to Chilean law on the status of value added tax ("VAT") refunds received in Chile in connection with the development of the Pascua-Lama project; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals, including the issuance of a Record of Decision for the Goldrush Project and/or whether the Goldrush Project will be permitted to advance as currently designed under its Feasibility Study, approval of the final location of the additional tailings storage facility for Pueblo Viejo following submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in the Dominican Republic, and permitting activities required to optimize Long Canyon's life of mine; non-renewal of or failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities, including the new special mining lease for Porgera; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated
with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions being realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets. Barrick also cautions that its 2022 guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19.
In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward- looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures
We use the following non-GAAP financial performance measures in our MD&A:
"adjusted net earnings"
"free cash flow"
"EBITDA"
"adjusted EBITDA"
"minesite sustaining capital expenditures"
"project capital expenditures"
"total cash costs per ounce"
"C1 cash costs per pound"
"all-insustaining costs per ounce/pound"
"all-incosts per ounce" and
"realized price"
For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used in this MD&A and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of this MD&A on pages 57 to 74. Each non-GAAP financial performance measure has been annotated with a reference to an endnote on page 75. The non-GAAP financial performance measures set out in this MD&A are intended to provide additional information to investors and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Index
Overview
Financial and Operating Highlights
7 Key Business Developments
Environmental, Social and Governance
Outlook
Production and Cost Summary
17 Operating Performance
Nevada Gold Mines
Carlin
21
Cortez
23
Turquoise Ridge
Other Mines - Nevada Gold Mines
Pueblo Viejo
Loulo-Gounkoto
Kibali
Veladero
North Mara
Bulyanhulu
Other Mines - Gold
Other Mines - Copper
Growth Projects
Exploration and Mineral Resource Management
Review of Financial Results
Revenue
Production Costs
Capital Expenditures
General and Administrative Expenses
50 Exploration, Evaluation and Project Expenses
50 Finance Costs, Net
Additional Significant Statement of Income Items
Income Tax Expense
52 Financial Condition Review
Balance Sheet Review
Shareholders' Equity
Financial Position and Liquidity
Summary of Cash Inflow (Outflow)
Commitments and Contingencies
Review of Quarterly Results
Internal Control over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures
IFRS Critical Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates
57 Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures
Technical Information
Endnotes
Financial Statements
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Overview
Financial and Operating Highlights
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
9/30/22
6/30/22
% Change
9/30/21
% Change
9/30/22
9/30/21
% Change
Financial Results ($ millions)
Revenues
2,527
2,859
(12)%
2,826
(11)%
8,239
8,675
(5)%
Cost of sales
1,815
1,850
(2)%
1,768
3 %
5,404
5,184
4 %
Net earningsa
241
488
(51)%
347
(31)%
1,167
1,296
(10)%
Adjusted net earningsb
224
419
(47)%
419
(47)%
1,106
1,439
(23)%
Adjusted EBITDAb
1,155
1,527
(24)%
1,669
(31)%
4,327
5,188
(17)%
Adjusted EBITDA marginc
46 %
53 %
(13)%
59 %
(22)%
53 %
60 %
(12)%
Minesite sustaining capital expendituresb,d
571
523
9 %
386
48 %
1,514
1,242
22 %
Project capital expendituresb,d
213
226
(6)%
179
19 %
625
513
22 %
Total consolidated capital expendituresd,e
792
755
5 %
569
39 %
2,158
1,766
22 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
758
924
(18)%
1,050
(28)%
2,686
2,991
(10)%
Net cash provided by operating activities marginf
30 %
32 %
(6)%
37 %
(19)%
33 %
34 %
(3)%
Free cash flowb
(34)
169
(120)%
481
(107)%
528
1,225
(57)%
Net earnings per share (basic and diluted)
0.14
0.27
(48)%
0.20
(30)%
0.66
0.73
(10)%
Adjusted net earnings (basic)b per share
0.13
0.24
(46)%
0.24
(46)%
0.62
0.81
(23)%
Weighted average diluted common shares
1,768
1,775
(millions of shares)
1,777
(1)%
1,779
(1)%
1,779
0 %
Operating Results
Gold production (thousands of ounces)g
988
1,043
(5)%
1,092
(10)%
3,021
3,234
(7)%
Gold sold (thousands of ounces)g
997
1,040
(4)%
1,071
(7)%
3,030
3,234
(6)%
Market gold price ($/oz)
1,729
1,871
(8)%
1,790
(3)%
1,824
1,800
1 %
Realized gold priceb,g ($/oz)
1,722
1,861
(7)%
1,771
(3)%
1,820
1,789
2 %
Gold cost of sales (Barrick's share)g,h ($/oz)
1,226
1,216
1 %
1,122
9 %
1,211
1,101
10 %
Gold total cash costsb,g ($/oz)
891
855
4 %
739
21 %
859
728
18 %
Gold all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/oz)
1,269
1,212
5 %
1,034
23 %
1,215
1,046
16 %
Copper production (millions of pounds)g
123
120
3 %
100
23 %
344
289
19 %
Copper sold (millions of pounds)g
120
113
6 %
101
19 %
346
310
12 %
Market copper price ($/lb)
3.51
4.32
(19)%
4.25
(17)%
4.11
4.17
(1)%
Realized copper priceb,g ($/lb)
3.24
3.72
(13)%
3.98
(19)%
3.86
4.21
(8)%
Copper cost of sales (Barrick's share)g,i ($/lb)
2.30
2.11
9 %
2.57
(11)%
2.21
2.36
(6)%
Copper C1 cash costsb,g ($/lb)
1.86
1.70
9 %
1.85
1 %
1.79
1.75
2 %
Copper all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/lb)
3.13
2.87
9 %
2.60
20 %
2.96
2.52
17 %
As at
As at
% Change
As at
% Change
9/30/22
6/30/22
9/30/21
Financial Position ($ millions)
Debt (current and long-term)
5,095
5,144
(1)%
5,154
(1)%
Cash and equivalents
5,240
5,780
(9)%
5,043
4 %
Debt, net of cash
(145)
(636)
(77)%
111
(231)%
Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to the equity holders of the Company.
Further information on these non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A.
Represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Amounts presented on a consolidated cash basis. Project capital expenditures are included in our calculation of all-in costs, but not included in our calculation of all-in sustaining costs.
Total consolidated capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest of $8 million and $19 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: $6 million and September 30, 2021: $4 million and $11 million, respectively).
Represents net cash provided by operating activities divided by revenue.
On an attributable basis.
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
GOLD PRODUCTIONa (thousands of ounces)
COPPER PRODUCTIONa (millions of pounds)
1,092
1,203
1,043
988
126
120
123
990
100
101
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
GOLD COST OF SALESb, TOTAL CASH COSTSc, AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTSc($ per ounce)
1,122
1,034
1,075
1,190
1,164
1,216
1,212
1,226
1,269
971
891
832
855
739
715
COPPER COST OF SALESb, C1 CASH COSTSc, AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTSc($ per pound)
2.92
2.85
2.87
3.13
2.57
2.60
2.30
2.21
2.21
2.11
1.85
1.63
1.81
1.70
1.86
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Cost of sales
Total cash costs
AISC
Cost of sales
C1 cash costs
AISC
NET EARNINGS, ADJUSTED EBITDAc AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINd
59%
63%
58%
53%
46%
2,070
1,669
1,645
1,527
1,155
726
347
438
488
241
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Net earnings ($ millions)
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURESe
($ millions)
552
587
609
456
478
157
182
174
143
139
448
410
310
367
336
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Minesite sustaining
Project
OPERATING CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOWc
DIVIDENDSf (cents per share)
$1,790
$1,795
$1,877
$1,871
$1,729
20
20
1,050
1,387
1,004
924
15
718
758
10
481
393
9
169
(34)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Operating Cash Flow ($ millions)
Free Cash Flow ($ millions)
Gold Market Price ($/oz)
On an attributable basis.
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
Further information on these non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A.
Represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Total attributable capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest. Minesite sustaining and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Further information on non-GAAP financial performance measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 57 to 74 of this MD&A.
Dividend per share declared in respect of the stated period, inclusive of the performance dividend.
