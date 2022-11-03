Barrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics 11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QTD Summary of Operations For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis) Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share) Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/oz) Total cash costs ($/oz)1 All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1 Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis) Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share) Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/oz) Total cash costs ($/oz)1 All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1 Carlin (61.5%)2 372 229 226 1,137 943 1,304 340 209 202 1,017 814 1,124 Cortez (61.5%) 160 98 99 1,056 770 1,426 212 130 126 1,164 800 1,065 Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) 102 62 64 1,509 1,105 1,423 134 82 82 1,169 788 943 Phoenix (61.5%)2 47 30 29 1,964 953 1,084 50 31 33 1,777 499 582 Long Canyon (61.5%) 10 6 6 1,769 662 684 69 43 42 796 201 251 Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3 691 425 424 1,242 924 1,333 805 495 485 1,123 734 975 Hemlo 28 28 27 1,670 1,446 1,865 26 26 29 1,870 1,493 2,276 North America 719 453 451 1,268 956 1,365 831 521 514 1,165 776 1,047 Pueblo Viejo (60%) 202 121 124 1,097 733 1,063 212 127 125 895 521 728 Veladero (50%) 83 41 44 1,430 893 1,570 96 48 44 1,315 882 1,571 Porgera (47.5%)4 - - - - - - - - - - - - Latin America & Asia Pacific 285 162 168 1,199 774 1,198 308 175 169 1,038 616 960 Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 162 130 129 1,220 845 1,216 171 137 134 1,109 708 1,056 Kibali (45%) 184 83 88 1,047 731 876 209 95 93 987 597 751 Tongon (89.7%) 46 41 41 1,744 1,462 1,607 45 41 41 1,579 1,139 1,329 North Mara (84%) 84 71 70 956 737 951 79 66 65 993 796 985 Bulyanhulu (84%) 58 48 50 1,229 898 1,170 63 53 49 1,073 724 827 Buzwagi (84%)5 - - - - - - 5 4 6 1,000 967 970 Africa & Middle East 534 373 378 1,189 872 1,124 572 396 388 1,104 747 970 Total Gold6 1,538 988 997 1,226 891 1,269 1,711 1,092 1,071 1,122 739 1,034 For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis) Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share) Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/lb) C1 cash costs ($/lb)7 All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7 Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis) Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share) Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/lb) C1 cash costs ($/lb)7 All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7 Zaldívar (50%) 45 23 24 3.20 2.45 2.94 48 24 25 3.13 2.33 2.77 Lumwana 82 82 79 2.19 1.78 3.50 57 57 64 2.54 1.76 2.68 Jabal Sayid (50%) 37 18 17 1.58 1.41 1.52 38 19 12 1.51 1.35 1.55 Total Copper 164 123 120 2.30 1.86 3.13 143 100 101 2.57 1.85 2.60 1 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information. 5 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards. 6 Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance. 7 C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2. THIRD QUARTER 2022 1 MINE STATISTICS YTD Summary of Operations For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis) Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share) Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/oz) Total cash costs ($/oz)1 All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1 Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis) Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share) Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/oz) Total cash costs ($/oz)1 All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1 Carlin (61.5%)2 1,139 701 702 1,064 877 1,211 1,022 628 625 1,001 808 1,152 Cortez (61.5%) 505 310 312 1,112 800 1,355 553 340 338 1,191 816 1,094 Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) 332 204 204 1,403 1,015 1,292 410 252 253 1,098 725 857 Phoenix (61.5%)2 127 79 75 2,095 901 1,090 137 84 85 1,883 384 508 Long Canyon (61.5%) 85 52 52 1,249 423 441 208 128 127 671 152 200 Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3 2,188 1,346 1,345 1,193 865 1,227 2,330 1,432 1,428 1,093 712 973 Hemlo 95 95 94 1,699 1,481 1,881 115 115 118 1,670 1,361 1,980 North America 2,283 1,441 1,439 1,226 905 1,270 2,445 1,547 1,546 1,137 762 1,050 Pueblo Viejo (60%) 550 330 330 1,108 714 1,015 635 381 384 869 520 712 Veladero (50%) 290 145 146 1,381 867 1,528 222 111 123 1,241 804 1,754 Porgera (47.5%)4 - - - - - - - - - - - - Latin America & Asia Pacific 840 475 476 1,210 760 1,176 857 492 507 988 589 971 Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 510 408 407 1,132 763 1,067 542 434 430 1,023 640 1,014 Kibali (45%) 534 240 238 1,113 737 936 603 272 272 1,029 643 833 Tongon (89.7%) 131 117 119 1,932 1,560 1,686 152 137 138 1,508 1,055 1,177 North Mara (84%) 229 193 195 960 735 930 227 191 187 1,007 814 989 Bulyanhulu (84%) 175 147 156 1,203 860 1,080 144 121 113 1,136 776 888 Buzwagi (84%)5 - - - - - - 47 40 41 1,347 1,297 1,303 Africa & Middle East 1,579 1,105 1,115 1,193 851 1,083 1,715 1,195 1,181 1,100 752 985 Total Gold6 4,702 3,021 3,030 1,211 905 1,270 5,017 3,234 3,234 1,101 728 1,046 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis) Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share) Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/lb) C1 cash costs ($/lb)7 All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7 Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis) Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share) Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share) Total costs of sales ($/lb) C1 cash costs ($/lb)7 All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7 Zaldívar (50%) 146 73 74 2.98 2.25 2.74 0 140 70 72 3.21 2.39 2.76 Lumwana 214 214 220 2.13 1.77 3.32 0 164 164 191 2.28 1.65 2.64 Jabal Sayid (50%) 115 57 52 1.45 1.20 1.29 0 110 55 47 1.39 1.21 1.37 Total Copper 475 344 346 2.21 1.79 2.96 0 414 289 310 2.36 1.75 2.52 1 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information. 5 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards. 6 Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance. 7 C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2. THIRD QUARTER 2022 2 MINE STATISTICS Minestats1 Mine Statistics (Gold) Carlin (61.5%)1 Cortez (61.5%) Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) Phoenix (61.5%)1 Long Canyon (61.5%) Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)2 Hemlo For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 17,574 19,839 18,896 17,515 241 1,581 6,677 6,554 - 3,005 43,388 48,494 337 262 Open Pit Ore 2,274 2,777 540 4,893 - 785 2,493 2,494 - 604 5,307 11,553 n/a n/a Open Pit Waste 14,524 16,285 17,993 12,295 - 575 4,184 4,060 - 2,401 36,701 35,616 n/a n/a Underground 776 777 363 327 241 221 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1,380 1,325 337 262 Strip Ratio 6.39 5.86 33.32 2.51 n/a 0.73 1.68 1.63 n/a 3.97 6.92 3.08 n/a n/a Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3 Open Pit 2.95 2.03 2.73 2.48 n/a 5.22 2.70 2.48 n/a 2.53 2.81 2.38 n/a n/a Underground 122.49 102.08 83.78 77.75 153.41 152.33 n/a n/a n/a n/a 117.68 104.49 95.51 146.36 Tonnes processed (thousands) 2,902 4,627 1,092 5,917 699 1,075 2,901 2,471 - 607 7,594 14,697 309 294 Oxide Mill 618 629 617 667 82 105 1,720 1,590 n/a n/a 3,037 2,991 309 294 Roasters 1,161 817 247 291 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1,408 1,108 n/a n/a Autoclave 555 569 n/a n/a 617 635 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1,172 1,204 n/a n/a Heap Leach 568 2,612 228 4,959 - 335 1,181 881 - 607 1,977 9,394 n/a n/a Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3 Oxide Mill 22.53 19.34 13.41 11.92 16.58 12.37 10.95 10.60 n/a n/a 13.96 12.79 19.04 18.39 Roasters 31.86 31.44 34.33 37.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 32.29 33.03 n/a n/a Autoclave 46.58 43.79 n/a n/a 46.31 30.29 n/a n/a n/a n/a 46.44 36.67 n/a n/a Heap Leach 6.56 1.94 17.13 1.41 - 2.59 2.22 2.05 n/a 1.36 5.92 1.66 n/a n/a G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3 6.95 3.93 12.32 1.97 10.71 5.15 1.33 1.68 n/a 2.23 6.07 2.78 11.40 18.40 Average grade (grams per tonne)4 Open Pit mined 2.34 0.69 0.44 0.63 n/a 1.36 0.69 0.71 n/a 1.37 1.47 0.76 n/a n/a Underground mined 7.98 8.98 9.43 9.40 9.48 10.04 n/a n/a n/a n/a 8.61 9.28 3.47 4.32 Processed 3.42 2.36 3.21 1.01 3.61 2.94 0.76 0.75 n/a 1.37 2.69 1.60 3.41 2.96 Recovery rate (percent) 78% 77% 81% 85% 78% 82% 69% 76% n/a n/a 78% 80% 95% 95% Oxide Mill5 n/a n/a 72% 80% 89% 84% 69% 76% n/a n/a 71% 79% 95% 95% Roasters 85% 85% 88% 89% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 86% 86% n/a n/a Autoclave 47% 48% n/a n/a 78% 82% n/a n/a n/a n/a 66% 69% n/a n/a Production (thousands of ounces) 229 209 98 130 62 82 30 31 6 43 425 495 28 26 Oxide Mill 10 12 38 52 1 4 30 30 n/a n/a 79 98 28 26 Roasters 184 164 52 50 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 236 214 n/a n/a Autoclave 24 26 n/a n/a 59 76 n/a n/a n/a n/a 83 102 n/a n/a Heap Leach 11 7 8 28 2 2 n/a 1 6 43 27 81 n/a n/a Sales (thousands of ounces) 226 202 99 126 64 82 29 33 6 42 424 485 27 29 Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,137 1,017 1,056 1,164 1,509 1,169 1,964 1,777 1,769 796 1,242 1,123 1,670 1,870 Costs per ounce ($/oz) Royalties 34 52 47 102 - - - - - - 29 48 197 51 Depreciation 194 202 284 361 399 377 416 478 1,107 595 274 332 204 355 Total cash costs6 943 814 770 800 1,105 788 953 499 662 201 924 734 1,446 1,493 All-in sustaining costs6 1,304 1,124 1,426 1,065 1,423 943 1,084 582 684 251 1,333 975 1,865 2,276 Capital expenditures ($ millions)7 76 55 63 31 19 12 3 2 - 1 163 104 9 20 Minesite sustaining6 - - 17 17 9 9 - - - - 28 29 - - Projects6 76 55 80 48 28 21 3 2 - 1 191 133 9 20 Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7 1 On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. For further information please refer to endnote #4. 4 At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill. 5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator. 6 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3. 7 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 3 MINE STATISTICS Mine Statistics (Gold) Carlin (61.5%)1 Cortez (61.5%) Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) Phoenix (61.5%)1 Long Canyon (61.5%) Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)2 Hemlo For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 56,125 57,374 55,124 56,964 687 8,275 19,320 20,421 2,837 10,098 134,093 153,132 972 924 Open Pit Ore 4,738 5,091 3,247 10,928 24 2,985 7,315 7,484 966 2,419 16,290 28,907 n/a n/a Open Pit Waste 48,900 49,885 50,898 45,099 - 4,656 12,005 12,937 1,871 7,679 113,673 120,256 n/a n/a Underground 2,487 2,398 979 937 663 634 n/a n/a n/a n/a 4,130 3,969 972 924 Strip Ratio 10.32 9.80 15.68 4.13 - 1.56 1.64 1.73 1.94 3.17 6.98 4.16 n/a n/a Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3 Open Pit 2.61 2.11 2.72 2.17 6.31 3.28 2.77 2.29 3.09 2.41 2.69 2.24 n/a n/a Underground 111.30 98.04 91.08 77.14 164.65 145.34 n/a n/a n/a n/a 115.06 100.67 107.31 129.56 Tonnes processed (thousands) 8,988 10,909 4,536 12,920 1,939 3,046 8,392 7,738 966 2,425 24,821 37,038 843 1,220 Oxide Mill 1,831 2,064 1,899 1,875 265 309 5,023 5,032 n/a n/a 9,018 9,280 843 1,220 Roasters 3,402 2,587 739 893 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 4,141 3,480 n/a n/a Autoclave 1,672 1,650 n/a n/a 1,674 1,830 n/a n/a n/a n/a 3,346 3,480 n/a n/a Heap Leach 2,083 4,608 1,898 10,152 - 907 3,369 2,706 966 2,425 8,316 20,798 n/a n/a Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3 Oxide Mill 21.67 17.49 12.66 11.89 15.97 10.61 11.00 9.64 n/a n/a 13.66 11.88 22.40 15.68 Roasters 31.74 31.71 34.50 36.10 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 32.23 32.83 n/a n/a Autoclave 45.17 43.60 n/a n/a 49.04 31.78 n/a n/a n/a n/a 47.11 37.41 n/a n/a Heap Leach 7.30 3.10 6.53 1.45 - 2.61 2.05 2.42 2.10 1.06 4.69 1.95 n/a n/a G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3 7.07 5.26 8.97 2.73 11.24 6.15 1.39 1.60 3.17 1.97 5.67 3.47 15.61 13.40 Average grade (grams per tonne)4 Open Pit mined 1.77 0.74 0.85 0.74 1.52 1.69 0.70 0.71 1.12 2.17 1.12 0.97 n/a n/a Underground mined 8.07 8.72 9.58 8.82 10.76 10.78 n/a n/a n/a n/a 8.86 9.13 3.90 4.95 Processed 3.41 2.82 2.29 1.19 4.06 3.11 0.69 0.67 1.12 2.17 2.49 1.87 3.76 3.04 Recovery rate (percent) 77% 77% 80% 83% 80% 82% 70% 73% n/a n/a 77% 79% 95% 95% Oxide Mill5 n/a n/a 71% 79% 83% 84% 70% 73% n/a n/a 71% 77% 95% 95% Roasters 85% 86% 88% 87% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 85% 86% n/a n/a Autoclave 44% 46% n/a n/a 79% 82% n/a n/a n/a n/a 65% 69% n/a n/a Production (thousands of ounces) 701 628 310 340 204 252 79 84 52 128 1,346 1,432 95 115 Oxide Mill 32 28 105 131 7 12 79 80 n/a n/a 223 251 95 115 Roasters 559 499 148 153 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 707 652 n/a n/a Autoclave 72 75 n/a n/a 191 233 n/a n/a n/a n/a 263 308 n/a n/a Heap Leach 38 26 57 56 6 7 - 4 52 128 153 221 n/a n/a Sales (thousands of ounces) 702 625 312 338 204 253 75 85 52 127 1,345 1,428 94 118 Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,064 1,001 1,112 1,191 1,403 1,098 2,095 1,883 1,249 671 1,193 1,093 1,699 1,670 Costs per ounce ($/oz) Royalties 37 39 77 91 - - - - - - 37 38 227 194 Depreciation 192 191 308 372 384 363 464 488 825 519 288 318 212 304 Total cash costs6 877 808 800 816 1,015 725 901 384 423 152 865 712 1,481 1,361 All-in sustaining costs6 1,211 1,152 1,355 1,094 1,292 857 1,090 508 441 200 1,227 973 1,881 1,980 Capital expenditures ($ millions)7 Minesite sustaining6 221 197 165 87 52 33 11 9 - 2 456 343 31 67 Projects6 - - 44 41 22 29 - - - - 82 77 - - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7 221 197 209 128 74 62 11 9 - 2 538 420 31 67 1 On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. For further information please refer to endnote #4. 4 At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill. 5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator. 6 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3. 7 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 4 MINE STATISTICS Minestats2 Mine Statistics (Gold) Pueblo Viejo (60%) Veladero (50%) Porgera (47.5%)1 For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 5,380 5,926 6,505 8,837 - - Open Pit Ore 1,853 2,464 3,685 3,267 - - Open Pit Waste 3,527 3,462 2,820 5,570 - - Underground n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Strip Ratio 1.90 1.41 0.77 1.70 - - Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2 Open Pit 3.60 2.95 5.61 3.00 - - Underground n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Tonnes processed (thousands) 1,501 1,446 3,676 3,126 - - Autoclave 1,501 1,446 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 3,676 3,126 - - Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 Autoclave 47.53 33.88 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 4.76 3.49 - - G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 7.35 8.56 3.61 4.82 - - Average grade (grams per tonne) Open Pit mined 2.29 2.28 0.72 0.69 - - Underground mined n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Processed 2.89 3.07 0.72 0.71 - - Recovery rate (percent) 87% 88% n/a n/a - - Autoclave 87% 88% n/a n/a - - Production (thousands of ounces) 121 127 41 48 - - Autoclave 121 127 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 41 48 - - Sales (thousands of ounces) 124 125 44 44 - - Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,097 895 1,430 1,315 - - Costs per ounce Royalties 58 60 65 88 - - Depreciation 313 294 519 392 - - Total cash costs3 733 521 893 882 - - All-in sustaining costs3 1,063 728 1,570 1,571 - - Capital expenditures ($ millions)4 Minesite sustaining3 40 24 27 29 - - Projects3 61 49 5 - - - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4 101 73 32 29 - - 1 As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 5 MINE STATISTICS Mine Statistics (Gold) Pueblo Viejo (60%) Veladero (50%) Porgera (47.5%)1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 14,519 19,061 21,689 28,790 - - Open Pit Ore 4,393 6,480 8,942 7,321 - - Open Pit Waste 10,126 12,581 12,747 21,469 - - Underground n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Strip Ratio 2.31 1.94 1.43 2.93 - - Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2 Open Pit 3.56 2.72 4.81 2.77 - - Underground n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Tonnes processed (thousands) 4,316 4,101 10,563 7,672 - - Autoclave 4,316 4,101 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 10,563 7,672 - - Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 Autoclave 45.09 36.87 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 4.56 3.95 - - G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 7.36 7.57 3.56 5.24 - - Average grade (grams per tonne) Open Pit mined 2.46 2.38 0.78 0.74 - - Underground mined n/a n/a n/a n/a - - Processed 2.76 3.29 0.70 0.76 - - Recovery rate (percent) 86% 87% n/a n/a - - Autoclave 86% 87% n/a n/a - - Production (thousands of ounces) 330 381 145 111 - - Autoclave 330 381 n/a n/a - - Heap Leach n/a n/a 145 111 - - Sales (thousands of ounces) 330 384 146 123 - - Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,108 869 1,381 1,241 - - Costs per ounce Royalties 60 60 79 75 - - Depreciation 333 279 496 391 - - Total cash costs3 714 520 867 804 - - All-in sustaining costs3 1,015 712 1,528 1,754 - - Capital expenditures ($ millions)4 Minesite sustaining3 96 69 91 114 - - Projects3 160 148 23 - - - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4 256 217 114 114 - - 1 As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 6 MINE STATISTICS Minestats3 Mine Statistics (Gold) Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) Kibali (45%) Tongon (89.7%) North Mara (84%) Bulyanhulu (84%) Buzwagi (84%)1 For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 7,271 8,131 4,138 3,840 7,981 8,389 2,188 340 262 198 - n/a Open Pit Ore 643 257 561 361 755 421 1,445 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Open Pit Waste 5,800 7,319 3,126 3,072 7,226 7,968 319 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground 828 555 451 407 n/a n/a 424 340 262 198 - n/a Strip Ratio 9.02 28.48 5.57 8.51 9.57 18.93 0.22 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2 Open Pit 4.59 3.41 4.04 3.68 3.61 2.97 6.00 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground 59.02 64.54 71.55 44.73 n/a n/a 47.55 53.88 95.51 93.00 - n/a Tonnes processed (thousands) 1,015 1,011 898 872 895 930 739 658 211 179 - 82 Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 25.22 20.97 16.68 16.63 21.00 18.15 16.58 17.66 50.97 50.19 - n/a G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 11.10 9.39 8.10 7.99 5.25 5.57 12.87 13.83 30.17 30.90 - 1.49 Average grade (grams per tonne) Open Pit mined 2.59 2.63 1.44 3.00 1.84 1.82 1.80 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground mined 4.55 4.65 5.56 5.89 n/a n/a 3.23 6.29 7.86 9.91 - n/a Processed3 4.34 4.63 3.26 3.73 1.67 1.64 3.23 3.25 7.64 9.82 - 2.08 Recovery rate (percent) 92% 91% 88% 90% 86% 83% 92% 91% 94% 94% - 79% Production (thousands of ounces) 130 137 83 95 41 41 71 66 48 53 - 4 Sales (thousands of ounces) 129 134 88 93 41 41 70 65 50 49 - 6 Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,220 1,109 1,047 987 1,744 1,579 956 993 1,229 1,073 - 1,000 Costs per ounce Royalties 103 107 83 82 65 54 122 139 119 106 - 108 Depreciation 375 400 313 390 279 436 214 190 239 267 - 24 Total cash costs4 845 708 731 597 1,462 1,139 737 796 898 724 - 967 All-in sustaining costs4 1,216 1,056 876 751 1,607 1,329 951 985 1,170 827 - 970 Capital expenditures ($ millions)5 Minesite sustaining4 44 42 13 11 5 2 14 11 13 5 - - Projects4 21 17 5 8 - 5 13 7 5 5 - - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)5 65 59 18 19 5 7 27 18 18 10 - - 1 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards. 2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 7 MINE STATISTICS Mine Statistics (Gold) Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) Kibali (45%) Tongon (89.7%) North Mara (84%) Bulyanhulu (84%) Buzwagi (84%)1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 24,428 25,307 11,828 10,791 26,144 23,244 5,389 942 739 487 - n/a Open Pit Ore 2,062 600 1,523 948 1,937 1,532 3,262 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Open Pit Waste 19,907 23,051 9,060 8,528 24,207 21,712 1,043 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground 2,459 1,656 1,245 1,315 n/a n/a 1,084 942 739 487 - n/a Strip Ratio 9.65 38.42 5.95 9.00 12.50 14.17 0.32 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2 Open Pit 3.82 3.25 3.81 3.65 3.13 2.75 6.21 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground 47.05 57.98 57.81 42.11 n/a n/a 54.36 58.51 97.05 99.26 - n/a Tonnes processed (thousands) 3,028 2,996 2,541 2,662 2,734 2,873 2,013 2,013 614 428 - 1,818 Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 24.17 20.11 17.88 16.54 20.70 19.24 20.07 15.53 53.14 54.32 - 13.64 G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2 9.96 9.67 8.54 7.85 4.87 5.56 13.96 12.16 28.69 35.28 - 3.40 Average grade (grams per tonne) Open Pit mined 2.12 2.72 1.58 2.80 1.71 2.22 1.92 n/a n/a n/a - n/a Underground mined 4.59 4.80 5.59 5.54 n/a n/a 4.24 5.01 8.18 9.43 - n/a Processed3 4.60 4.98 3.33 3.53 1.59 1.75 3.29 3.21 8.00 9.37 - 0.79 Recovery rate (percent) 91% 91% 88% 90% 84% 84% 91% 90% 93% 94% - 86% Production (thousands of ounces) 408 434 240 272 117 137 193 191 147 121 - 40 Sales (thousands of ounces) 407 430 238 272 119 138 195 187 156 113 - 41 Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz) 1,132 1,023 1,113 1,029 1,932 1,508 960 1,007 1,203 1,136 - 1,347 Costs per ounce Royalties 109 107 85 84 71 54 128 130 117 116 - 107 Depreciation 368 382 371 372 370 451 220 186 245 298 - 57 Total cash costs4 763 640 737 643 1,560 1,055 735 814 860 776 - 1,297 All-in sustaining costs4 1,067 1,014 936 833 1,686 1,177 930 989 1,080 888 - 1,303 Capital expenditures ($ millions)5 Minesite sustaining4 116 146 42 42 10 13 32 29 33 12 - - Projects4 66 42 15 9 1 - 47 18 19 27 - - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)5 182 188 57 51 11 13 79 47 52 39 - - 1 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards. 2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 8 MINE STATISTICS Minestats4 Mine Statistics (Copper) Copper - Total Lumwana Zaldívar (50%) Jabal Sayid (50%) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 35,168 38,374 29,442 27,905 5,350 10,107 376 362 Open Pit Ore 8,329 16,471 6,013 9,334 2,316 7,137 n/a n/a Open Pit Waste 26,463 21,541 23,429 18,571 3,034 2,970 n/a n/a Underground 376 362 n/a n/a n/a n/a 376 362 Strip Ratio 3.18 1.31 3.90 1.99 1.31 0.42 n/a n/a Tonnes processed (thousands) 10,966 13,349 7,045 6,020 3,631 6,957 290 372 Average grade 0.61% 0.60% 0.57% 0.46% 0.53% 0.44% 2.89% 2.69% Recovery rate (percent) 94% 94% 93% 94% n/a n/a 95% 93% Production (millions of pounds) 123 100 82 57 23 24 18 19 Sales (millions of pounds) 120 101 79 64 24 25 17 12 Cost of sales per pound ($/lb) 2.30 2.57 2.19 2.54 3.20 3.13 1.58 1.51 Costs per pound C1 Cash Costs1 1.86 1.85 1.78 1.76 2.45 2.33 1.41 1.35 Depreciation 0.54 0.83 0.75 0.94 0.75 0.79 0.29 0.34 All-in sustaining costs1 3.13 2.60 3.50 2.68 2.94 2.77 1.52 1.55 Capital expenditures ($ millions)2 Minesite sustaining1 115 39 106 30 8 7 1 2 Projects1 5 14 - - - 14 5 - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)2 120 53 106 30 8 21 6 2 1 C1 cash costs per pound, all-in sustaining costs per pound, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 9 MINE STATISTICS Mine Statistics (Copper) Copper - Total Lumwana Zaldívar (50%) Jabal Sayid (50%) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tonnes mined (thousands) 99,349 103,802 74,292 72,950 23,911 29,817 1,146 1,035 Open Pit Ore 27,767 40,290 16,409 22,912 11,358 17,378 n/a n/a Open Pit Waste 70,436 62,477 57,883 50,038 12,553 12,439 n/a n/a Underground 1,146 1,035 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1,146 1,035 Strip Ratio 2.54 1.55 3.53 2.18 1.11 0.72 n/a n/a Tonnes processed (thousands) 31,337 35,751 19,002 18,800 11,338 15,869 997 1,082 Average grade 0.61% 0.62% 0.55% 0.43% 0.53% 0.46% 2.78% 2.61% Recovery rate (percent) 94% 94% 94% 93% n/a n/a 94% 92% Production (millions of pounds) 344 289 214 164 73 70 57 55 Sales (millions of pounds) 346 310 220 191 74 72 52 47 Cost of sales per pound ($/lb) 2.21 2.36 2.13 2.28 2.98 3.21 1.45 1.39 Costs per pound C1 Cash Costs1 1.79 1.75 1.77 1.65 2.25 2.39 1.20 1.21 Depreciation 0.58 0.73 0.59 0.81 0.72 0.81 0.29 0.27 All-in sustaining costs1 2.96 2.52 3.32 2.64 2.74 2.76 1.29 1.37 Capital expenditures ($ millions)2 Minesite sustaining1 271 130 242 110 25 15 4 5 Projects1 17 37 - - 8 37 9 - Total capital expenditures ($ millions)2 288 167 242 110 33 52 13 5 1 C1 cash costs per pound, all-in sustaining costs per pound, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #2 and #3. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share. BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022 10 MINE STATISTICS Endnote TECHNICAL INFORMATION The scientific and technical information contained in this document has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Manager - Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa & Middle East; Rodney Quick, MSc, Pr. Sci.Nat, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Rob Krcmarov, FAusIMM, Technical Advisor to Barrick - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2021. ENDNOTE #1 ""Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "Total cash costs" start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" start with "total cash costs" and includes minesite sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels. "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details including a detailed reconciliation on these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable financial measures disclosed in Barrick's financial statements are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. ENDNOTE #2 "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general & administrative costs and royalties. Barrick believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will assist investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing copper, understanding the economics of copper mining, assessing our operating performance, and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable financial measures disclosed in Barrick's financial statements are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. ENDNOTE #3 "Minesite sustaining capital expenditures" and "project capital expenditures" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. ENDNOTE #4 "Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)", "Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)" and "G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)" are supplementary financial measures. 