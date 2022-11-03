Barrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics

1 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information and reconciliation, please see endnote #1.
2 On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021
3 These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
4 As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
5 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
6 Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance.
7 C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2.
THIRD QUARTER 2022
1
MINE STATISTICS
YTD
Summary of Operations
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis)
Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share)
Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share)
Total costs of sales ($/oz)
Total cash costs ($/oz)1
All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1
Gold produced (000s ozs 100% basis)
Gold produced (000s ozs attributable share)
Gold sold (000s ozs attributable share)
Total costs of sales ($/oz)
Total cash costs ($/oz)1
All-In sustaining costs ($/oz)1
Carlin (61.5%)2
1,139
701
702
1,064
877
1,211
1,022
628
625
1,001
808
1,152
Cortez (61.5%)
505
310
312
1,112
800
1,355
553
340
338
1,191
816
1,094
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
332
204
204
1,403
1,015
1,292
410
252
253
1,098
725
857
Phoenix (61.5%)2
127
79
75
2,095
901
1,090
137
84
85
1,883
384
508
Long Canyon (61.5%)
85
52
52
1,249
423
441
208
128
127
671
152
200
Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3
2,188
1,346
1,345
1,193
865
1,227
2,330
1,432
1,428
1,093
712
973
Hemlo
95
95
94
1,699
1,481
1,881
115
115
118
1,670
1,361
1,980
North America
2,283
1,441
1,439
1,226
905
1,270
2,445
1,547
1,546
1,137
762
1,050
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
550
330
330
1,108
714
1,015
635
381
384
869
520
712
Veladero (50%)
290
145
146
1,381
867
1,528
222
111
123
1,241
804
1,754
Porgera (47.5%)4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Latin America & Asia Pacific
840
475
476
1,210
760
1,176
857
492
507
988
589
971
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
510
408
407
1,132
763
1,067
542
434
430
1,023
640
1,014
Kibali (45%)
534
240
238
1,113
737
936
603
272
272
1,029
643
833
Tongon (89.7%)
131
117
119
1,932
1,560
1,686
152
137
138
1,508
1,055
1,177
North Mara (84%)
229
193
195
960
735
930
227
191
187
1,007
814
989
Bulyanhulu (84%)
175
147
156
1,203
860
1,080
144
121
113
1,136
776
888
Buzwagi (84%)5
-
-
-
-
-
-
47
40
41
1,347
1,297
1,303
Africa & Middle East
1,579
1,105
1,115
1,193
851
1,083
1,715
1,195
1,181
1,100
752
985
Total Gold6
4,702
3,021
3,030
1,211
905
1,270
5,017
3,234
3,234
1,101
728
1,046
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis)
Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share)
Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share)
Total costs of sales ($/lb)
C1 cash costs ($/lb)7
All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7
Copper produced (Mlbs 100% basis)
Copper produced (Mlbs attributable share)
Copper sold (Mlbs attributable share)
Total costs of sales ($/lb)
C1 cash costs ($/lb)7
All-In sustaining costs ($/lb)7
Zaldívar (50%)
146
73
74
2.98
2.25
2.74
0
140
70
72
3.21
2.39
2.76
Lumwana
214
214
220
2.13
1.77
3.32
0
164
164
191
2.28
1.65
2.64
Jabal Sayid (50%)
115
57
52
1.45
1.20
1.29
0
110
55
47
1.39
1.21
1.37
Total Copper
475
344
346
2.21
1.79
2.96
0
414
289
310
2.36
1.75
2.52
Minestats1
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Carlin (61.5%)1
Cortez (61.5%)
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
Phoenix (61.5%)1
Long Canyon (61.5%)
Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)2
Hemlo
For the three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
17,574
19,839
18,896
17,515
241
1,581
6,677
6,554
-
3,005
43,388
48,494
337
262
Open Pit Ore
2,274
2,777
540
4,893
-
785
2,493
2,494
-
604
5,307
11,553
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
14,524
16,285
17,993
12,295
-
575
4,184
4,060
-
2,401
36,701
35,616
n/a
n/a
Underground
776
777
363
327
241
221
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,380
1,325
337
262
Strip Ratio
6.39
5.86
33.32
2.51
n/a
0.73
1.68
1.63
n/a
3.97
6.92
3.08
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3
Open Pit
2.95
2.03
2.73
2.48
n/a
5.22
2.70
2.48
n/a
2.53
2.81
2.38
n/a
n/a
Underground
122.49
102.08
83.78
77.75
153.41
152.33
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
117.68
104.49
95.51
146.36
Tonnes processed (thousands)
2,902
4,627
1,092
5,917
699
1,075
2,901
2,471
-
607
7,594
14,697
309
294
Oxide Mill
618
629
617
667
82
105
1,720
1,590
n/a
n/a
3,037
2,991
309
294
Roasters
1,161
817
247
291
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,408
1,108
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
555
569
n/a
n/a
617
635
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,172
1,204
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
568
2,612
228
4,959
-
335
1,181
881
-
607
1,977
9,394
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
Oxide Mill
22.53
19.34
13.41
11.92
16.58
12.37
10.95
10.60
n/a
n/a
13.96
12.79
19.04
18.39
Roasters
31.86
31.44
34.33
37.50
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
32.29
33.03
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
46.58
43.79
n/a
n/a
46.31
30.29
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
46.44
36.67
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
6.56
1.94
17.13
1.41
-
2.59
2.22
2.05
n/a
1.36
5.92
1.66
n/a
n/a
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
6.95
3.93
12.32
1.97
10.71
5.15
1.33
1.68
n/a
2.23
6.07
2.78
11.40
18.40
Average grade (grams per tonne)4
Open Pit mined
2.34
0.69
0.44
0.63
n/a
1.36
0.69
0.71
n/a
1.37
1.47
0.76
n/a
n/a
Underground mined
7.98
8.98
9.43
9.40
9.48
10.04
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8.61
9.28
3.47
4.32
Processed
3.42
2.36
3.21
1.01
3.61
2.94
0.76
0.75
n/a
1.37
2.69
1.60
3.41
2.96
Recovery rate (percent)
78%
77%
81%
85%
78%
82%
69%
76%
n/a
n/a
78%
80%
95%
95%
Oxide Mill5
n/a
n/a
72%
80%
89%
84%
69%
76%
n/a
n/a
71%
79%
95%
95%
Roasters
85%
85%
88%
89%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
86%
86%
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
47%
48%
n/a
n/a
78%
82%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
66%
69%
n/a
n/a
Production (thousands of ounces)
229
209
98
130
62
82
30
31
6
43
425
495
28
26
Oxide Mill
10
12
38
52
1
4
30
30
n/a
n/a
79
98
28
26
Roasters
184
164
52
50
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
236
214
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
24
26
n/a
n/a
59
76
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
83
102
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
11
7
8
28
2
2
n/a
1
6
43
27
81
n/a
n/a
Sales (thousands of ounces)
226
202
99
126
64
82
29
33
6
42
424
485
27
29
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,137
1,017
1,056
1,164
1,509
1,169
1,964
1,777
1,769
796
1,242
1,123
1,670
1,870
Costs per ounce ($/oz)
Royalties
34
52
47
102
-
-
-
-
-
-
29
48
197
51
Depreciation
194
202
284
361
399
377
416
478
1,107
595
274
332
204
355
Total cash costs6
943
814
770
800
1,105
788
953
499
662
201
924
734
1,446
1,493
All-in sustaining costs6
1,304
1,124
1,426
1,065
1,423
943
1,084
582
684
251
1,333
975
1,865
2,276
Capital expenditures ($ millions)7
76
55
63
31
19
12
3
2
-
1
163
104
9
20
Minesite sustaining6
-
-
17
17
9
9
-
-
-
-
28
29
-
-
Projects6
76
55
80
48
28
21
3
2
-
1
191
133
9
20
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7
1 On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
2 These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
3 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
4 At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill.
5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
6 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
7 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Carlin (61.5%)1
Cortez (61.5%)
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
Phoenix (61.5%)1
Long Canyon (61.5%)
Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)2
Hemlo
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
56,125
57,374
55,124
56,964
687
8,275
19,320
20,421
2,837
10,098
134,093
153,132
972
924
Open Pit Ore
4,738
5,091
3,247
10,928
24
2,985
7,315
7,484
966
2,419
16,290
28,907
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
48,900
49,885
50,898
45,099
-
4,656
12,005
12,937
1,871
7,679
113,673
120,256
n/a
n/a
Underground
2,487
2,398
979
937
663
634
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
4,130
3,969
972
924
Strip Ratio
10.32
9.80
15.68
4.13
-
1.56
1.64
1.73
1.94
3.17
6.98
4.16
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3
Open Pit
2.61
2.11
2.72
2.17
6.31
3.28
2.77
2.29
3.09
2.41
2.69
2.24
n/a
n/a
Underground
111.30
98.04
91.08
77.14
164.65
145.34
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
115.06
100.67
107.31
129.56
Tonnes processed (thousands)
8,988
10,909
4,536
12,920
1,939
3,046
8,392
7,738
966
2,425
24,821
37,038
843
1,220
Oxide Mill
1,831
2,064
1,899
1,875
265
309
5,023
5,032
n/a
n/a
9,018
9,280
843
1,220
Roasters
3,402
2,587
739
893
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
4,141
3,480
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
1,672
1,650
n/a
n/a
1,674
1,830
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3,346
3,480
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
2,083
4,608
1,898
10,152
-
907
3,369
2,706
966
2,425
8,316
20,798
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
Oxide Mill
21.67
17.49
12.66
11.89
15.97
10.61
11.00
9.64
n/a
n/a
13.66
11.88
22.40
15.68
Roasters
31.74
31.71
34.50
36.10
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
32.23
32.83
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
45.17
43.60
n/a
n/a
49.04
31.78
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
47.11
37.41
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
7.30
3.10
6.53
1.45
-
2.61
2.05
2.42
2.10
1.06
4.69
1.95
n/a
n/a
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
7.07
5.26
8.97
2.73
11.24
6.15
1.39
1.60
3.17
1.97
5.67
3.47
15.61
13.40
Average grade (grams per tonne)4
Open Pit mined
1.77
0.74
0.85
0.74
1.52
1.69
0.70
0.71
1.12
2.17
1.12
0.97
n/a
n/a
Underground mined
8.07
8.72
9.58
8.82
10.76
10.78
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8.86
9.13
3.90
4.95
Processed
3.41
2.82
2.29
1.19
4.06
3.11
0.69
0.67
1.12
2.17
2.49
1.87
3.76
3.04
Recovery rate (percent)
77%
77%
80%
83%
80%
82%
70%
73%
n/a
n/a
77%
79%
95%
95%
Oxide Mill5
n/a
n/a
71%
79%
83%
84%
70%
73%
n/a
n/a
71%
77%
95%
95%
Roasters
85%
86%
88%
87%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
85%
86%
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
44%
46%
n/a
n/a
79%
82%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
65%
69%
n/a
n/a
Production (thousands of ounces)
701
628
310
340
204
252
79
84
52
128
1,346
1,432
95
115
Oxide Mill
32
28
105
131
7
12
79
80
n/a
n/a
223
251
95
115
Roasters
559
499
148
153
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
707
652
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
72
75
n/a
n/a
191
233
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
263
308
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
38
26
57
56
6
7
-
4
52
128
153
221
n/a
n/a
Sales (thousands of ounces)
702
625
312
338
204
253
75
85
52
127
1,345
1,428
94
118
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,064
1,001
1,112
1,191
1,403
1,098
2,095
1,883
1,249
671
1,193
1,093
1,699
1,670
Costs per ounce ($/oz)
Royalties
37
39
77
91
-
-
-
-
-
-
37
38
227
194
Depreciation
192
191
308
372
384
363
464
488
825
519
288
318
212
304
Total cash costs6
877
808
800
816
1,015
725
901
384
423
152
865
712
1,481
1,361
All-in sustaining costs6
1,211
1,152
1,355
1,094
1,292
857
1,090
508
441
200
1,227
973
1,881
1,980
Capital expenditures ($ millions)7
Minesite sustaining6
221
197
165
87
52
33
11
9
-
2
456
343
31
67
Projects6
-
-
44
41
22
29
-
-
-
-
82
77
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7
221
197
209
128
74
62
11
9
-
2
538
420
31
67
1 On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
2 These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
3 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
4 At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill.
5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
6 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
7 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
Veladero (50%)
Porgera (47.5%)1
For the three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
5,380
5,926
6,505
8,837
-
-
Open Pit Ore
1,853
2,464
3,685
3,267
-
-
Open Pit Waste
3,527
3,462
2,820
5,570
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Strip Ratio
1.90
1.41
0.77
1.70
-
-
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2
Open Pit
3.60
2.95
5.61
3.00
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Tonnes processed (thousands)
1,501
1,446
3,676
3,126
-
-
Autoclave
1,501
1,446
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
3,676
3,126
-
-
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
Autoclave
47.53
33.88
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
4.76
3.49
-
-
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
7.35
8.56
3.61
4.82
-
-
Average grade (grams per tonne)
Open Pit mined
2.29
2.28
0.72
0.69
-
-
Underground mined
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Processed
2.89
3.07
0.72
0.71
-
-
Recovery rate (percent)
87%
88%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Autoclave
87%
88%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Production (thousands of ounces)
121
127
41
48
-
-
Autoclave
121
127
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
41
48
-
-
Sales (thousands of ounces)
124
125
44
44
-
-
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,097
895
1,430
1,315
-
-
Costs per ounce
Royalties
58
60
65
88
-
-
Depreciation
313
294
519
392
-
-
Total cash costs3
733
521
893
882
-
-
All-in sustaining costs3
1,063
728
1,570
1,571
-
-
Capital expenditures ($ millions)4
Minesite sustaining3
40
24
27
29
-
-
Projects3
61
49
5
-
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4
101
73
32
29
-
-
1 As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
3 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
4 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
Veladero (50%)
Porgera (47.5%)1
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
14,519
19,061
21,689
28,790
-
-
Open Pit Ore
4,393
6,480
8,942
7,321
-
-
Open Pit Waste
10,126
12,581
12,747
21,469
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Strip Ratio
2.31
1.94
1.43
2.93
-
-
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2
Open Pit
3.56
2.72
4.81
2.77
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Tonnes processed (thousands)
4,316
4,101
10,563
7,672
-
-
Autoclave
4,316
4,101
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
10,563
7,672
-
-
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
Autoclave
45.09
36.87
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
4.56
3.95
-
-
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
7.36
7.57
3.56
5.24
-
-
Average grade (grams per tonne)
Open Pit mined
2.46
2.38
0.78
0.74
-
-
Underground mined
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Processed
2.76
3.29
0.70
0.76
-
-
Recovery rate (percent)
86%
87%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Autoclave
86%
87%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Production (thousands of ounces)
330
381
145
111
-
-
Autoclave
330
381
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
145
111
-
-
Sales (thousands of ounces)
330
384
146
123
-
-
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,108
869
1,381
1,241
-
-
Costs per ounce
Royalties
60
60
79
75
-
-
Depreciation
333
279
496
391
-
-
Total cash costs3
714
520
867
804
-
-
All-in sustaining costs3
1,015
712
1,528
1,754
-
-
Capital expenditures ($ millions)4
Minesite sustaining3
96
69
91
114
-
-
Projects3
160
148
23
-
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4
256
217
114
114
-
-
1 As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
3 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
4 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
Kibali (45%)
Tongon (89.7%)
North Mara (84%)
Bulyanhulu (84%)
Buzwagi (84%)1
For the three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
7,271
8,131
4,138
3,840
7,981
8,389
2,188
340
262
198
-
n/a
Open Pit Ore
643
257
561
361
755
421
1,445
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Open Pit Waste
5,800
7,319
3,126
3,072
7,226
7,968
319
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground
828
555
451
407
n/a
n/a
424
340
262
198
-
n/a
Strip Ratio
9.02
28.48
5.57
8.51
9.57
18.93
0.22
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2
Open Pit
4.59
3.41
4.04
3.68
3.61
2.97
6.00
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground
59.02
64.54
71.55
44.73
n/a
n/a
47.55
53.88
95.51
93.00
-
n/a
Tonnes processed (thousands)
1,015
1,011
898
872
895
930
739
658
211
179
-
82
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
25.22
20.97
16.68
16.63
21.00
18.15
16.58
17.66
50.97
50.19
-
n/a
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
11.10
9.39
8.10
7.99
5.25
5.57
12.87
13.83
30.17
30.90
-
1.49
Average grade (grams per tonne)
Open Pit mined
2.59
2.63
1.44
3.00
1.84
1.82
1.80
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground mined
4.55
4.65
5.56
5.89
n/a
n/a
3.23
6.29
7.86
9.91
-
n/a
Processed3
4.34
4.63
3.26
3.73
1.67
1.64
3.23
3.25
7.64
9.82
-
2.08
Recovery rate (percent)
92%
91%
88%
90%
86%
83%
92%
91%
94%
94%
-
79%
Production (thousands of ounces)
130
137
83
95
41
41
71
66
48
53
-
4
Sales (thousands of ounces)
129
134
88
93
41
41
70
65
50
49
-
6
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,220
1,109
1,047
987
1,744
1,579
956
993
1,229
1,073
-
1,000
Costs per ounce
Royalties
103
107
83
82
65
54
122
139
119
106
-
108
Depreciation
375
400
313
390
279
436
214
190
239
267
-
24
Total cash costs4
845
708
731
597
1,462
1,139
737
796
898
724
-
967
All-in sustaining costs4
1,216
1,056
876
751
1,607
1,329
951
985
1,170
827
-
970
Capital expenditures ($ millions)5
Minesite sustaining4
44
42
13
11
5
2
14
11
13
5
-
-
Projects4
21
17
5
8
-
5
13
7
5
5
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)5
65
59
18
19
5
7
27
18
18
10
-
-
1 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
3 Includes stockpile processing for Buzwagi.
4 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
5 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
Kibali (45%)
Tongon (89.7%)
North Mara (84%)
Bulyanhulu (84%)
Buzwagi (84%)1
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
24,428
25,307
11,828
10,791
26,144
23,244
5,389
942
739
487
-
n/a
Open Pit Ore
2,062
600
1,523
948
1,937
1,532
3,262
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Open Pit Waste
19,907
23,051
9,060
8,528
24,207
21,712
1,043
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground
2,459
1,656
1,245
1,315
n/a
n/a
1,084
942
739
487
-
n/a
Strip Ratio
9.65
38.42
5.95
9.00
12.50
14.17
0.32
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2
Open Pit
3.82
3.25
3.81
3.65
3.13
2.75
6.21
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground
47.05
57.98
57.81
42.11
n/a
n/a
54.36
58.51
97.05
99.26
-
n/a
Tonnes processed (thousands)
3,028
2,996
2,541
2,662
2,734
2,873
2,013
2,013
614
428
-
1,818
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
24.17
20.11
17.88
16.54
20.70
19.24
20.07
15.53
53.14
54.32
-
13.64
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
9.96
9.67
8.54
7.85
4.87
5.56
13.96
12.16
28.69
35.28
-
3.40
Average grade (grams per tonne)
Open Pit mined
2.12
2.72
1.58
2.80
1.71
2.22
1.92
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
n/a
Underground mined
4.59
4.80
5.59
5.54
n/a
n/a
4.24
5.01
8.18
9.43
-
n/a
Processed3
4.60
4.98
3.33
3.53
1.59
1.75
3.29
3.21
8.00
9.37
-
0.79
Recovery rate (percent)
91%
91%
88%
90%
84%
84%
91%
90%
93%
94%
-
86%
Production (thousands of ounces)
408
434
240
272
117
137
193
191
147
121
-
40
Sales (thousands of ounces)
407
430
238
272
119
138
195
187
156
113
-
41
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,132
1,023
1,113
1,029
1,932
1,508
960
1,007
1,203
1,136
-
1,347
Costs per ounce
Royalties
109
107
85
84
71
54
128
130
117
116
-
107
Depreciation
368
382
371
372
370
451
220
186
245
298
-
57
Total cash costs4
763
640
737
643
1,560
1,055
735
814
860
776
-
1,297
All-in sustaining costs4
1,067
1,014
936
833
1,686
1,177
930
989
1,080
888
-
1,303
Capital expenditures ($ millions)5
Minesite sustaining4
116
146
42
42
10
13
32
29
33
12
-
-
Projects4
66
42
15
9
1
-
47
18
19
27
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)5
182
188
57
51
11
13
79
47
52
39
-
-
1 With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
2 Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
3 Includes stockpile processing for Buzwagi.
4 Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
5 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Copper)
Copper - Total
Lumwana
Zaldívar (50%)
Jabal Sayid (50%)
For the three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
35,168
38,374
29,442
27,905
5,350
10,107
376
362
Open Pit Ore
8,329
16,471
6,013
9,334
2,316
7,137
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
26,463
21,541
23,429
18,571
3,034
2,970
n/a
n/a
Underground
376
362
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
376
362
Strip Ratio
3.18
1.31
3.90
1.99
1.31
0.42
n/a
n/a
Tonnes processed (thousands)
10,966
13,349
7,045
6,020
3,631
6,957
290
372
Average grade
0.61%
0.60%
0.57%
0.46%
0.53%
0.44%
2.89%
2.69%
Recovery rate (percent)
94%
94%
93%
94%
n/a
n/a
95%
93%
Production (millions of pounds)
123
100
82
57
23
24
18
19
Sales (millions of pounds)
120
101
79
64
24
25
17
12
Cost of sales per pound ($/lb)
2.30
2.57
2.19
2.54
3.20
3.13
1.58
1.51
Costs per pound
C1 Cash Costs1
1.86
1.85
1.78
1.76
2.45
2.33
1.41
1.35
Depreciation
0.54
0.83
0.75
0.94
0.75
0.79
0.29
0.34
All-in sustaining costs1
3.13
2.60
3.50
2.68
2.94
2.77
1.52
1.55
Capital expenditures ($ millions)2
Minesite sustaining1
115
39
106
30
8
7
1
2
Projects1
5
14
-
-
-
14
5
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)2
120
53
106
30
8
21
6
2
1 C1 cash costs per pound, all-in sustaining costs per pound, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #2 and #3.
2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Copper)
Copper - Total
Lumwana
Zaldívar (50%)
Jabal Sayid (50%)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
99,349
103,802
74,292
72,950
23,911
29,817
1,146
1,035
Open Pit Ore
27,767
40,290
16,409
22,912
11,358
17,378
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
70,436
62,477
57,883
50,038
12,553
12,439
n/a
n/a
Underground
1,146
1,035
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,146
1,035
Strip Ratio
2.54
1.55
3.53
2.18
1.11
0.72
n/a
n/a
Tonnes processed (thousands)
31,337
35,751
19,002
18,800
11,338
15,869
997
1,082
Average grade
0.61%
0.62%
0.55%
0.43%
0.53%
0.46%
2.78%
2.61%
Recovery rate (percent)
94%
94%
94%
93%
n/a
n/a
94%
92%
Production (millions of pounds)
344
289
214
164
73
70
57
55
Sales (millions of pounds)
346
310
220
191
74
72
52
47
Cost of sales per pound ($/lb)
2.21
2.36
2.13
2.28
2.98
3.21
1.45
1.39
Costs per pound
C1 Cash Costs1
1.79
1.75
1.77
1.65
2.25
2.39
1.20
1.21
Depreciation
0.58
0.73
0.59
0.81
0.72
0.81
0.29
0.27
All-in sustaining costs1
2.96
2.52
3.32
2.64
2.74
2.76
1.29
1.37
Capital expenditures ($ millions)2
Minesite sustaining1
271
130
242
110
25
15
4
5
Projects1
17
37
-
-
8
37
9
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)2
288
167
242
110
33
52
13
5
1 C1 cash costs per pound, all-in sustaining costs per pound, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #2 and #3.
2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Endnote
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
The scientific and technical information contained in this document has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Manager - Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa & Middle East; Rodney Quick, MSc, Pr. Sci.Nat, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Rob Krcmarov, FAusIMM, Technical Advisor to Barrick - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2021.
ENDNOTE #1
""Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "Total cash costs" start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" start with "total cash costs" and includes minesite sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels. "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details including a detailed reconciliation on these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable financial measures disclosed in Barrick's financial statements are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
ENDNOTE #2
"C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general & administrative costs and royalties. Barrick believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will assist investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing copper, understanding the economics of copper mining, assessing our operating performance, and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable financial measures disclosed in Barrick's financial statements are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
ENDNOTE #3
"Minesite sustaining capital expenditures" and "project capital expenditures" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are incorporated by reference and provided starting on page 57 in the Second Quarter 2022 Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
ENDNOTE #4
"Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)", "Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)" and "G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)" are supplementary financial measures. These metrics provide a measure of period operating costs, before capitalization of waste stripping and allocation to inventory, divided by the number of tonnes mined/processed in the period.
