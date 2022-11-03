Barrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information and reconciliation, please see endnote #1.
On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021
These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance.
C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2.
MINE STATISTICS
Summary of Operations
For the nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
Gold
Gold produced
Gold sold
Total
Total
All-In
Gold
Gold produced
Gold sold
Total
Total cash
All-In
produced
(000s ozs
(000s ozs
costs
cash
sustaining
produced
(000s ozs
(000s ozs
costs
costs
sustaining
(000s ozs
attributable
attributable
of sales
costs
costs
(000s ozs
attributable
attributable
of sales
($/oz)1
costs
100% basis)
share)
share)
($/oz)
($/oz)1
($/oz)1
100% basis)
share)
share)
($/oz)
($/oz)1
Carlin (61.5%)2
1,139
701
702
1,064
877
1,211
1,022
628
625
1,001
808
1,152
Cortez (61.5%)
505
310
312
1,112
800
1,355
553
340
338
1,191
816
1,094
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
332
204
204
1,403
1,015
1,292
410
252
253
1,098
725
857
Phoenix (61.5%)2
127
79
75
2,095
901
1,090
137
84
85
1,883
384
508
Long Canyon (61.5%)
85
52
52
1,249
423
441
208
128
127
671
152
200
Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3
2,188
1,346
1,345
1,193
865
1,227
2,330
1,432
1,428
1,093
712
973
Hemlo
95
95
94
1,699
1,481
1,881
115
115
118
1,670
1,361
1,980
North America
2,283
1,441
1,439
1,226
905
1,270
2,445
1,547
1,546
1,137
762
1,050
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
550
330
330
1,108
714
1,015
635
381
384
869
520
712
Veladero (50%)
290
145
146
1,381
867
1,528
222
111
123
1,241
804
1,754
Porgera (47.5%)4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Latin America & Asia Pacific
840
475
476
1,210
760
1,176
857
492
507
988
589
971
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
510
408
407
1,132
763
1,067
542
434
430
1,023
640
1,014
Kibali (45%)
534
240
238
1,113
737
936
603
272
272
1,029
643
833
Tongon (89.7%)
131
117
119
1,932
1,560
1,686
152
137
138
1,508
1,055
1,177
North Mara (84%)
229
193
195
960
735
930
227
191
187
1,007
814
989
Bulyanhulu (84%)
175
147
156
1,203
860
1,080
144
121
113
1,136
776
888
Buzwagi (84%)5
-
-
-
-
-
-
47
40
41
1,347
1,297
1,303
Africa & Middle East
1,579
1,105
1,115
1,193
851
1,083
1,715
1,195
1,181
1,100
752
985
Total Gold6
4,702
3,021
3,030
1,211
905
1,270
5,017
3,234
3,234
1,101
728
1,046
For the nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
Copper
Copper
Copper sold
Total
C1 cash
All-In
Copper
Copper
Copper sold
Total
C1 cash
All-In
produced
produced (Mlbs
(Mlbs
costs of
costs
sustaining
produced
produced (Mlbs
(Mlbs
costs of
costs
sustaining
(Mlbs 100%
attributable
attributable
sales
($/lb)7
costs
(Mlbs 100%
attributable
attributable
sales
($/lb)7
costs
basis)
share)
share)
($/lb)
($/lb)7
basis)
share)
share)
($/lb)
($/lb)7
Zaldívar (50%)
146
73
74
2.98
2.25
2.74
140
70
72
3.21
2.39
2.76
Lumwana
214
214
220
2.13
1.77
3.32
164
164
191
2.28
1.65
2.64
Jabal Sayid (50%)
115
57
52
1.45
1.20
1.29
110
55
47
1.39
1.21
1.37
Total Copper
475
344
346
2.21
1.79
2.96
414
289
310
2.36
1.75
2.52
On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021
These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance.
C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
1
Cortez
Turquoise
Phoenix1
Long Canyon
Nevada Gold
Hemlo
Carlin
Mines LLC
(61.5%)
(61.5%)
Ridge (61.5%)
(61.5%)
(61.5%)
(61.5%)2
For the three months ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
17,574
19,839
18,896
17,515
241
1,581
6,677
6,554
-
3,005
43,388
48,494
337
262
Open Pit Ore
2,274
2,777
540
4,893
-
785
2,493
2,494
-
604
5,307
11,553
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
14,524
16,285
17,993
12,295
-
575
4,184
4,060
-
2,401
36,701
35,616
n/a
n/a
Underground
776
777
363
327
241
221
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,380
1,325
337
262
Strip Ratio
6.39
5.86
33.32
2.51
n/a
0.73
1.68
1.63
n/a
3.97
6.92
3.08
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3
Open Pit
2.95
2.03
2.73
2.48
n/a
5.22
2.70
2.48
n/a
2.53
2.81
2.38
n/a
n/a
Underground
122.49
102.08
83.78
77.75
153.41
152.33
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
117.68
104.49
95.51
146.36
Tonnes processed (thousands)
2,902
4,627
1,092
5,917
699
1,075
2,901
2,471
-
607
7,594
14,697
309
294
Oxide Mill
618
629
617
667
82
105
1,720
1,590
n/a
n/a
3,037
2,991
309
294
Roasters
1,161
817
247
291
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,408
1,108
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
555
569
n/a
n/a
617
635
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,172
1,204
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
568
2,612
228
4,959
-
335
1,181
881
-
607
1,977
9,394
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
Oxide Mill
22.53
19.34
13.41
11.92
16.58
12.37
10.95
10.60
n/a
n/a
13.96
12.79
19.04
18.39
Roasters
31.86
31.44
34.33
37.50
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
32.29
33.03
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
46.58
43.79
n/a
n/a
46.31
30.29
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
46.44
36.67
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
6.56
1.94
17.13
1.41
-
2.59
2.22
2.05
n/a
1.36
5.92
1.66
n/a
n/a
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
6.95
3.93
12.32
1.97
10.71
5.15
1.33
1.68
n/a
2.23
6.07
2.78
11.40
18.40
Average grade (grams per tonne)4
Open Pit mined
2.34
0.69
0.44
0.63
n/a
1.36
0.69
0.71
n/a
1.37
1.47
0.76
n/a
n/a
Underground mined
7.98
8.98
9.43
9.40
9.48
10.04
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8.61
9.28
3.47
4.32
Processed
3.42
2.36
3.21
1.01
3.61
2.94
0.76
0.75
n/a
1.37
2.69
1.60
3.41
2.96
Recovery rate (percent)
78%
77%
81%
85%
78%
82%
69%
76%
n/a
n/a
78%
80%
95%
95%
Oxide Mill5
n/a
n/a
72%
80%
89%
84%
69%
76%
n/a
n/a
71%
79%
95%
95%
Roasters
85%
85%
88%
89%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
86%
86%
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
47%
48%
n/a
n/a
78%
82%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
66%
69%
n/a
n/a
Production (thousands of ounces)
229
209
98
130
62
82
30
31
6
43
425
495
28
26
Oxide Mill
10
12
38
52
1
4
30
30
n/a
n/a
79
98
28
26
Roasters
184
164
52
50
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
236
214
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
24
26
n/a
n/a
59
76
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
83
102
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
11
7
8
28
2
2
n/a
1
6
43
27
81
n/a
n/a
Sales (thousands of ounces)
226
202
99
126
64
82
29
33
6
42
424
485
27
29
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,137
1,017
1,056
1,164
1,509
1,169
1,964
1,777
1,769
796
1,242
1,123
1,670
1,870
Costs per ounce ($/oz)
Royalties
34
52
47
102
-
-
-
-
-
-
29
48
197
51
Depreciation
194
202
284
361
399
377
416
478
1,107
595
274
332
204
355
Total cash costs6
943
814
770
800
1,105
788
953
499
662
201
924
734
1,446
1,493
All-in sustaining costs6
1,304
1,124
1,426
1,065
1,423
943
1,084
582
684
251
1,333
975
1,865
2,276
Capital expenditures ($ millions)7
Minesite sustaining6
76
55
63
31
19
12
3
2
-
1
163
104
9
20
Projects6
-
-
17
17
9
9
-
-
-
-
28
29
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7
76
55
80
48
28
21
3
2
-
1
191
133
9
20
On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill. 5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
1
Cortez
Turquoise
Phoenix1
Long Canyon
Nevada Gold
Hemlo
Carlin
Mines LLC
(61.5%)
(61.5%)
Ridge (61.5%)
(61.5%)
(61.5%)
(61.5%)2
For the nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
56,125
57,374
55,124
56,964
687
8,275
19,320
20,421
2,837
10,098
134,093 153,132
972
924
Open Pit Ore
4,738
5,091
3,247
10,928
24
2,985
7,315
7,484
966
2,419
16,290
28,907
n/a
n/a
Open Pit Waste
48,900
49,885
50,898
45,099
-
4,656
12,005
12,937
1,871
7,679
113,673 120,256
n/a
n/a
Underground
2,487
2,398
979
937
663
634
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
4,130
3,969
972
924
Strip Ratio
10.32
9.80
15.68
4.13
-
1.56
1.64
1.73
1.94
3.17
6.98
4.16
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3
Open Pit
2.61
2.11
2.72
2.17
6.31
3.28
2.77
2.29
3.09
2.41
2.69
2.24
n/a
n/a
Underground
111.30
98.04
91.08
77.14
164.65
145.34
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
115.06
100.67
107.31
129.56
Tonnes processed (thousands)
8,988
10,909
4,536
12,920
1,939
3,046
8,392
7,738
966
2,425
24,821
37,038
843
1,220
Oxide Mill
1,831
2,064
1,899
1,875
265
309
5,023
5,032
n/a
n/a
9,018
9,280
843
1,220
Roasters
3,402
2,587
739
893
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
4,141
3,480
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
1,672
1,650
n/a
n/a
1,674
1,830
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3,346
3,480
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
2,083
4,608
1,898
10,152
-
907
3,369
2,706
966
2,425
8,316
20,798
n/a
n/a
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
Oxide Mill
21.67
17.49
12.66
11.89
15.97
10.61
11.00
9.64
n/a
n/a
13.66
11.88
22.40
15.68
Roasters
31.74
31.71
34.50
36.10
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
32.23
32.83
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
45.17
43.60
n/a
n/a
49.04
31.78
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
47.11
37.41
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
7.30
3.10
6.53
1.45
-
2.61
2.05
2.42
2.10
1.06
4.69
1.95
n/a
n/a
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3
7.07
5.26
8.97
2.73
11.24
6.15
1.39
1.60
3.17
1.97
5.67
3.47
15.61
13.40
Average grade (grams per tonne)4
Open Pit mined
1.77
0.74
0.85
0.74
1.52
1.69
0.70
0.71
1.12
2.17
1.12
0.97
n/a
n/a
Underground mined
8.07
8.72
9.58
8.82
10.76
10.78
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8.86
9.13
3.90
4.95
Processed
3.41
2.82
2.29
1.19
4.06
3.11
0.69
0.67
1.12
2.17
2.49
1.87
3.76
3.04
Recovery rate (percent)
77%
77%
80%
83%
80%
82%
70%
73%
n/a
n/a
77%
79%
95%
95%
Oxide Mill5
n/a
n/a
71%
79%
83%
84%
70%
73%
n/a
n/a
71%
77%
95%
95%
Roasters
85%
86%
88%
87%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
85%
86%
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
44%
46%
n/a
n/a
79%
82%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
65%
69%
n/a
n/a
Production (thousands of ounces)
701
628
310
340
204
252
79
84
52
128
1,346
1,432
95
115
Oxide Mill
32
28
105
131
7
12
79
80
n/a
n/a
223
251
95
115
Roasters
559
499
148
153
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
707
652
n/a
n/a
Autoclave
72
75
n/a
n/a
191
233
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
263
308
n/a
n/a
Heap Leach
38
26
57
56
6
7
-
4
52
128
153
221
n/a
n/a
Sales (thousands of ounces)
702
625
312
338
204
253
75
85
52
127
1,345
1,428
94
118
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,064
1,001
1,112
1,191
1,403
1,098
2,095
1,883
1,249
671
1,193
1,093
1,699
1,670
Costs per ounce ($/oz)
Royalties
37
39
77
91
-
-
-
-
-
-
37
38
227
194
Depreciation
192
191
308
372
384
363
464
488
825
519
288
318
212
304
Total cash costs6
877
808
800
816
1,015
725
901
384
423
152
865
712
1,481
1,361
All-in sustaining costs6
1,211
1,152
1,355
1,094
1,292
857
1,090
508
441
200
1,227
973
1,881
1,980
Capital expenditures ($ millions)7
Minesite sustaining6
221
197
165
87
52
33
11
9
-
2
456
343
31
67
Projects6
-
-
44
41
22
29
-
-
-
-
82
77
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7
221
197
209
128
74
62
11
9
-
2
538
420
31
67
On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill. 5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
Mine Statistics (Gold)
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
Veladero (50%)
Porgera (47.5%)1
For the three months ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tonnes mined (thousands)
5,380
5,926
6,505
8,837
-
-
Open Pit Ore
1,853
2,464
3,685
3,267
-
-
Open Pit Waste
3,527
3,462
2,820
5,570
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Strip Ratio
1.90
1.41
0.77
1.70
-
-
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2
Open Pit
3.60
2.95
5.61
3.00
-
-
Underground
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Tonnes processed (thousands)
1,501
1,446
3,676
3,126
-
-
Autoclave
1,501
1,446
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
3,676
3,126
-
-
Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
Autoclave
47.53
33.88
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
4.76
3.49
-
-
G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2
7.35
8.56
3.61
4.82
-
-
Average grade (grams per tonne)
Open Pit mined
2.29
2.28
0.72
0.69
-
-
Underground mined
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-
-
Processed
2.89
3.07
0.72
0.71
-
-
Recovery rate (percent)
87%
88%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Autoclave
87%
88%
n/a
n/a
-
-
Production (thousands of ounces)
121
127
41
48
-
-
Autoclave
121
127
n/a
n/a
-
-
Heap Leach
n/a
n/a
41
48
-
-
Sales (thousands of ounces)
124
125
44
44
-
-
Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)
1,097
895
1,430
1,315
-
-
Costs per ounce
Royalties
58
60
65
88
-
-
Depreciation
313
294
519
392
-
-
Total cash costs3
733
521
893
882
-
-
All-in sustaining costs3
1,063
728
1,570
1,571
-
-
Capital expenditures ($ millions)4
Minesite sustaining3
40
24
27
29
-
-
Projects3
61
49
5
-
-
-
Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4
101
73
32
29
-
-
As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.
