Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-11-02 pm EDT
19.60 CAD    0.00%
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Press Release
PU
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics
PU
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Operations

For the three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Gold

Gold produced

Gold sold

Total

Total

All-In

Gold

Gold produced

Gold sold

Total

Total cash

All-In

produced

(000s ozs

(000s ozs

costs

cash

sustaining

produced

(000s ozs

(000s ozs

costs

costs

sustaining

(000s ozs

attributable

attributable

of sales

costs

costs

(000s ozs

attributable

attributable

of sales

($/oz)1

costs

100% basis)

share)

share)

($/oz)

($/oz)1

($/oz)1

100% basis)

share)

share)

($/oz)

($/oz)1

Carlin (61.5%)2

372

229

226

1,137

943

1,304

340

209

202

1,017

814

1,124

Cortez (61.5%)

160

98

99

1,056

770

1,426

212

130

126

1,164

800

1,065

Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)

102

62

64

1,509

1,105

1,423

134

82

82

1,169

788

943

Phoenix (61.5%)2

47

30

29

1,964

953

1,084

50

31

33

1,777

499

582

Long Canyon (61.5%)

10

6

6

1,769

662

684

69

43

42

796

201

251

Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3

691

425

424

1,242

924

1,333

805

495

485

1,123

734

975

Hemlo

28

28

27

1,670

1,446

1,865

26

26

29

1,870

1,493

2,276

North America

719

453

451

1,268

956

1,365

831

521

514

1,165

776

1,047

Pueblo Viejo (60%)

202

121

124

1,097

733

1,063

212

127

125

895

521

728

Veladero (50%)

83

41

44

1,430

893

1,570

96

48

44

1,315

882

1,571

Porgera (47.5%)4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Latin America & Asia Pacific

285

162

168

1,199

774

1,198

308

175

169

1,038

616

960

Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)

162

130

129

1,220

845

1,216

171

137

134

1,109

708

1,056

Kibali (45%)

184

83

88

1,047

731

876

209

95

93

987

597

751

Tongon (89.7%)

46

41

41

1,744

1,462

1,607

45

41

41

1,579

1,139

1,329

North Mara (84%)

84

71

70

956

737

951

79

66

65

993

796

985

Bulyanhulu (84%)

58

48

50

1,229

898

1,170

63

53

49

1,073

724

827

Buzwagi (84%)5

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

4

6

1,000

967

970

Africa & Middle East

534

373

378

1,189

872

1,124

572

396

388

1,104

747

970

Total Gold6

1,538

988

997

1,226

891

1,269

1,711

1,092

1,071

1,122

739

1,034

For the three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Copper

Copper

Copper sold

Total

C1 cash

All-In

Copper

Copper

Copper sold

Total

C1 cash

All-In

produced

produced (Mlbs

(Mlbs

costs of

costs

sustaining

produced

produced (Mlbs

(Mlbs

costs of

costs

sustaining

(Mlbs 100%

attributable

attributable

sales

($/lb)7

costs

(Mlbs 100%

attributable

attributable

sales

($/lb)7

costs

basis)

share)

share)

($/lb)

($/lb)7

basis)

share)

share)

($/lb)

($/lb)7

Zaldívar (50%)

45

23

24

3.20

2.45

2.94

48

24

25

3.13

2.33

2.77

Lumwana

82

82

79

2.19

1.78

3.50

57

57

64

2.54

1.76

2.68

Jabal Sayid (50%)

37

18

17

1.58

1.41

1.52

38

19

12

1.51

1.35

1.55

Total Copper

164

123

120

2.30

1.86

3.13

143

100

101

2.57

1.85

2.60

  • Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information and reconciliation, please see endnote #1.
  • On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021
  • These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
  • As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
  • With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
  • Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance.
  • C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2.

BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022

1

MINE STATISTICS

Summary of Operations

For the nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Gold

Gold produced

Gold sold

Total

Total

All-In

Gold

Gold produced

Gold sold

Total

Total cash

All-In

produced

(000s ozs

(000s ozs

costs

cash

sustaining

produced

(000s ozs

(000s ozs

costs

costs

sustaining

(000s ozs

attributable

attributable

of sales

costs

costs

(000s ozs

attributable

attributable

of sales

($/oz)1

costs

100% basis)

share)

share)

($/oz)

($/oz)1

($/oz)1

100% basis)

share)

share)

($/oz)

($/oz)1

Carlin (61.5%)2

1,139

701

702

1,064

877

1,211

1,022

628

625

1,001

808

1,152

Cortez (61.5%)

505

310

312

1,112

800

1,355

553

340

338

1,191

816

1,094

Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)

332

204

204

1,403

1,015

1,292

410

252

253

1,098

725

857

Phoenix (61.5%)2

127

79

75

2,095

901

1,090

137

84

85

1,883

384

508

Long Canyon (61.5%)

85

52

52

1,249

423

441

208

128

127

671

152

200

Nevada Gold Mines LLC (61.5%)3

2,188

1,346

1,345

1,193

865

1,227

2,330

1,432

1,428

1,093

712

973

Hemlo

95

95

94

1,699

1,481

1,881

115

115

118

1,670

1,361

1,980

North America

2,283

1,441

1,439

1,226

905

1,270

2,445

1,547

1,546

1,137

762

1,050

Pueblo Viejo (60%)

550

330

330

1,108

714

1,015

635

381

384

869

520

712

Veladero (50%)

290

145

146

1,381

867

1,528

222

111

123

1,241

804

1,754

Porgera (47.5%)4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Latin America & Asia Pacific

840

475

476

1,210

760

1,176

857

492

507

988

589

971

Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)

510

408

407

1,132

763

1,067

542

434

430

1,023

640

1,014

Kibali (45%)

534

240

238

1,113

737

936

603

272

272

1,029

643

833

Tongon (89.7%)

131

117

119

1,932

1,560

1,686

152

137

138

1,508

1,055

1,177

North Mara (84%)

229

193

195

960

735

930

227

191

187

1,007

814

989

Bulyanhulu (84%)

175

147

156

1,203

860

1,080

144

121

113

1,136

776

888

Buzwagi (84%)5

-

-

-

-

-

-

47

40

41

1,347

1,297

1,303

Africa & Middle East

1,579

1,105

1,115

1,193

851

1,083

1,715

1,195

1,181

1,100

752

985

Total Gold6

4,702

3,021

3,030

1,211

905

1,270

5,017

3,234

3,234

1,101

728

1,046

For the nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Copper

Copper

Copper sold

Total

C1 cash

All-In

Copper

Copper

Copper sold

Total

C1 cash

All-In

produced

produced (Mlbs

(Mlbs

costs of

costs

sustaining

produced

produced (Mlbs

(Mlbs

costs of

costs

sustaining

(Mlbs 100%

attributable

attributable

sales

($/lb)7

costs

(Mlbs 100%

attributable

attributable

sales

($/lb)7

costs

basis)

share)

share)

($/lb)

($/lb)7

basis)

share)

share)

($/lb)

($/lb)7

Zaldívar (50%)

146

73

74

2.98

2.25

2.74

140

70

72

3.21

2.39

2.76

Lumwana

214

214

220

2.13

1.77

3.32

164

164

191

2.28

1.65

2.64

Jabal Sayid (50%)

115

57

52

1.45

1.20

1.29

110

55

47

1.39

1.21

1.37

Total Copper

475

344

346

2.21

1.79

2.96

414

289

310

2.36

1.75

2.52

  • Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information and reconciliation, please see endnote #1.
  • On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021
  • These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
  • As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
  • With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
  • Excludes Pierina, Lagunas Norte up until its divestiture in June 2021, and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance.
  • C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see endnote #2.

BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022

2

MINE STATISTICS

Mine Statistics (Gold)

1

Cortez

Turquoise

Phoenix1

Long Canyon

Nevada Gold

Hemlo

Carlin

Mines LLC

(61.5%)

(61.5%)

Ridge (61.5%)

(61.5%)

(61.5%)

(61.5%)2

For the three months ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Tonnes mined (thousands)

17,574

19,839

18,896

17,515

241

1,581

6,677

6,554

-

3,005

43,388

48,494

337

262

Open Pit Ore

2,274

2,777

540

4,893

-

785

2,493

2,494

-

604

5,307

11,553

n/a

n/a

Open Pit Waste

14,524

16,285

17,993

12,295

-

575

4,184

4,060

-

2,401

36,701

35,616

n/a

n/a

Underground

776

777

363

327

241

221

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

1,380

1,325

337

262

Strip Ratio

6.39

5.86

33.32

2.51

n/a

0.73

1.68

1.63

n/a

3.97

6.92

3.08

n/a

n/a

Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3

Open Pit

2.95

2.03

2.73

2.48

n/a

5.22

2.70

2.48

n/a

2.53

2.81

2.38

n/a

n/a

Underground

122.49

102.08

83.78

77.75

153.41

152.33

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

117.68

104.49

95.51

146.36

Tonnes processed (thousands)

2,902

4,627

1,092

5,917

699

1,075

2,901

2,471

-

607

7,594

14,697

309

294

Oxide Mill

618

629

617

667

82

105

1,720

1,590

n/a

n/a

3,037

2,991

309

294

Roasters

1,161

817

247

291

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

1,408

1,108

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

555

569

n/a

n/a

617

635

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

1,172

1,204

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

568

2,612

228

4,959

-

335

1,181

881

-

607

1,977

9,394

n/a

n/a

Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3

Oxide Mill

22.53

19.34

13.41

11.92

16.58

12.37

10.95

10.60

n/a

n/a

13.96

12.79

19.04

18.39

Roasters

31.86

31.44

34.33

37.50

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

32.29

33.03

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

46.58

43.79

n/a

n/a

46.31

30.29

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

46.44

36.67

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

6.56

1.94

17.13

1.41

-

2.59

2.22

2.05

n/a

1.36

5.92

1.66

n/a

n/a

G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3

6.95

3.93

12.32

1.97

10.71

5.15

1.33

1.68

n/a

2.23

6.07

2.78

11.40

18.40

Average grade (grams per tonne)4

Open Pit mined

2.34

0.69

0.44

0.63

n/a

1.36

0.69

0.71

n/a

1.37

1.47

0.76

n/a

n/a

Underground mined

7.98

8.98

9.43

9.40

9.48

10.04

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

8.61

9.28

3.47

4.32

Processed

3.42

2.36

3.21

1.01

3.61

2.94

0.76

0.75

n/a

1.37

2.69

1.60

3.41

2.96

Recovery rate (percent)

78%

77%

81%

85%

78%

82%

69%

76%

n/a

n/a

78%

80%

95%

95%

Oxide Mill5

n/a

n/a

72%

80%

89%

84%

69%

76%

n/a

n/a

71%

79%

95%

95%

Roasters

85%

85%

88%

89%

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

86%

86%

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

47%

48%

n/a

n/a

78%

82%

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

66%

69%

n/a

n/a

Production (thousands of ounces)

229

209

98

130

62

82

30

31

6

43

425

495

28

26

Oxide Mill

10

12

38

52

1

4

30

30

n/a

n/a

79

98

28

26

Roasters

184

164

52

50

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

236

214

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

24

26

n/a

n/a

59

76

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

83

102

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

11

7

8

28

2

2

n/a

1

6

43

27

81

n/a

n/a

Sales (thousands of ounces)

226

202

99

126

64

82

29

33

6

42

424

485

27

29

Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)

1,137

1,017

1,056

1,164

1,509

1,169

1,964

1,777

1,769

796

1,242

1,123

1,670

1,870

Costs per ounce ($/oz)

Royalties

34

52

47

102

-

-

-

-

-

-

29

48

197

51

Depreciation

194

202

284

361

399

377

416

478

1,107

595

274

332

204

355

Total cash costs6

943

814

770

800

1,105

788

953

499

662

201

924

734

1,446

1,493

All-in sustaining costs6

1,304

1,124

1,426

1,065

1,423

943

1,084

582

684

251

1,333

975

1,865

2,276

Capital expenditures ($ millions)7

Minesite sustaining6

76

55

63

31

19

12

3

2

-

1

163

104

9

20

Projects6

-

-

17

17

9

9

-

-

-

-

28

29

-

-

Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7

76

55

80

48

28

21

3

2

-

1

191

133

9

20

  • On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
  • These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
  • Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
  • At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill.
    5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
  • Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
  • Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.

BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022

3

MINE STATISTICS

Mine Statistics (Gold)

1

Cortez

Turquoise

Phoenix1

Long Canyon

Nevada Gold

Hemlo

Carlin

Mines LLC

(61.5%)

(61.5%)

Ridge (61.5%)

(61.5%)

(61.5%)

(61.5%)2

For the nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Tonnes mined (thousands)

56,125

57,374

55,124

56,964

687

8,275

19,320

20,421

2,837

10,098

134,093 153,132

972

924

Open Pit Ore

4,738

5,091

3,247

10,928

24

2,985

7,315

7,484

966

2,419

16,290

28,907

n/a

n/a

Open Pit Waste

48,900

49,885

50,898

45,099

-

4,656

12,005

12,937

1,871

7,679

113,673 120,256

n/a

n/a

Underground

2,487

2,398

979

937

663

634

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

4,130

3,969

972

924

Strip Ratio

10.32

9.80

15.68

4.13

-

1.56

1.64

1.73

1.94

3.17

6.98

4.16

n/a

n/a

Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)3

Open Pit

2.61

2.11

2.72

2.17

6.31

3.28

2.77

2.29

3.09

2.41

2.69

2.24

n/a

n/a

Underground

111.30

98.04

91.08

77.14

164.65

145.34

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

115.06

100.67

107.31

129.56

Tonnes processed (thousands)

8,988

10,909

4,536

12,920

1,939

3,046

8,392

7,738

966

2,425

24,821

37,038

843

1,220

Oxide Mill

1,831

2,064

1,899

1,875

265

309

5,023

5,032

n/a

n/a

9,018

9,280

843

1,220

Roasters

3,402

2,587

739

893

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

4,141

3,480

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

1,672

1,650

n/a

n/a

1,674

1,830

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

3,346

3,480

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

2,083

4,608

1,898

10,152

-

907

3,369

2,706

966

2,425

8,316

20,798

n/a

n/a

Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3

Oxide Mill

21.67

17.49

12.66

11.89

15.97

10.61

11.00

9.64

n/a

n/a

13.66

11.88

22.40

15.68

Roasters

31.74

31.71

34.50

36.10

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

32.23

32.83

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

45.17

43.60

n/a

n/a

49.04

31.78

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

47.11

37.41

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

7.30

3.10

6.53

1.45

-

2.61

2.05

2.42

2.10

1.06

4.69

1.95

n/a

n/a

G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)3

7.07

5.26

8.97

2.73

11.24

6.15

1.39

1.60

3.17

1.97

5.67

3.47

15.61

13.40

Average grade (grams per tonne)4

Open Pit mined

1.77

0.74

0.85

0.74

1.52

1.69

0.70

0.71

1.12

2.17

1.12

0.97

n/a

n/a

Underground mined

8.07

8.72

9.58

8.82

10.76

10.78

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

8.86

9.13

3.90

4.95

Processed

3.41

2.82

2.29

1.19

4.06

3.11

0.69

0.67

1.12

2.17

2.49

1.87

3.76

3.04

Recovery rate (percent)

77%

77%

80%

83%

80%

82%

70%

73%

n/a

n/a

77%

79%

95%

95%

Oxide Mill5

n/a

n/a

71%

79%

83%

84%

70%

73%

n/a

n/a

71%

77%

95%

95%

Roasters

85%

86%

88%

87%

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

85%

86%

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

44%

46%

n/a

n/a

79%

82%

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

65%

69%

n/a

n/a

Production (thousands of ounces)

701

628

310

340

204

252

79

84

52

128

1,346

1,432

95

115

Oxide Mill

32

28

105

131

7

12

79

80

n/a

n/a

223

251

95

115

Roasters

559

499

148

153

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

707

652

n/a

n/a

Autoclave

72

75

n/a

n/a

191

233

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

263

308

n/a

n/a

Heap Leach

38

26

57

56

6

7

-

4

52

128

153

221

n/a

n/a

Sales (thousands of ounces)

702

625

312

338

204

253

75

85

52

127

1,345

1,428

94

118

Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)

1,064

1,001

1,112

1,191

1,403

1,098

2,095

1,883

1,249

671

1,193

1,093

1,699

1,670

Costs per ounce ($/oz)

Royalties

37

39

77

91

-

-

-

-

-

-

37

38

227

194

Depreciation

192

191

308

372

384

363

464

488

825

519

288

318

212

304

Total cash costs6

877

808

800

816

1,015

725

901

384

423

152

865

712

1,481

1,361

All-in sustaining costs6

1,211

1,152

1,355

1,094

1,292

857

1,090

508

441

200

1,227

973

1,881

1,980

Capital expenditures ($ millions)7

Minesite sustaining6

221

197

165

87

52

33

11

9

-

2

456

343

31

67

Projects6

-

-

44

41

22

29

-

-

-

-

82

77

-

-

Total capital expenditures ($ millions)7

221

197

209

128

74

62

11

9

-

2

538

420

31

67

  • On September 7, 2021, NGM announced it had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM's 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, and operating results within our 61.5% interest in Phoenix includes Lone Tree up until May 31, 2021, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
  • These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM's interest in South Arturo), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
  • Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
  • At Phoenix, stated grades relate to material slated for processing at the oxide mill.
    5 Excludes the Gold Quarry (Mill 5) concentrator.
  • Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
  • Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.

BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022

4

MINE STATISTICS

Mine Statistics (Gold)

Pueblo Viejo (60%)

Veladero (50%)

Porgera (47.5%)1

For the three months ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Tonnes mined (thousands)

5,380

5,926

6,505

8,837

-

-

Open Pit Ore

1,853

2,464

3,685

3,267

-

-

Open Pit Waste

3,527

3,462

2,820

5,570

-

-

Underground

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

-

-

Strip Ratio

1.90

1.41

0.77

1.70

-

-

Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne)2

Open Pit

3.60

2.95

5.61

3.00

-

-

Underground

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

-

-

Tonnes processed (thousands)

1,501

1,446

3,676

3,126

-

-

Autoclave

1,501

1,446

n/a

n/a

-

-

Heap Leach

n/a

n/a

3,676

3,126

-

-

Cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2

Autoclave

47.53

33.88

n/a

n/a

-

-

Heap Leach

n/a

n/a

4.76

3.49

-

-

G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne)2

7.35

8.56

3.61

4.82

-

-

Average grade (grams per tonne)

Open Pit mined

2.29

2.28

0.72

0.69

-

-

Underground mined

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

-

-

Processed

2.89

3.07

0.72

0.71

-

-

Recovery rate (percent)

87%

88%

n/a

n/a

-

-

Autoclave

87%

88%

n/a

n/a

-

-

Production (thousands of ounces)

121

127

41

48

-

-

Autoclave

121

127

n/a

n/a

-

-

Heap Leach

n/a

n/a

41

48

-

-

Sales (thousands of ounces)

124

125

44

44

-

-

Cost of sales per ounce ($/oz)

1,097

895

1,430

1,315

-

-

Costs per ounce

Royalties

58

60

65

88

-

-

Depreciation

313

294

519

392

-

-

Total cash costs3

733

521

893

882

-

-

All-in sustaining costs3

1,063

728

1,570

1,571

-

-

Capital expenditures ($ millions)4

Minesite sustaining3

40

24

27

29

-

-

Projects3

61

49

5

-

-

-

Total capital expenditures ($ millions)4

101

73

32

29

-

-

  • As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data is provided. Refer to our Q3 2022 Report for further information.
  • Cost per tonne mined ($/tonne), cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) and G&A cost per tonne processed ($/tonne) are supplementary financial measures. For further information please refer to endnote #4.
  • Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. For further information, please refer to endnotes #1 and #3.
  • Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis and are reported at Barrick's share.

BARRICK THIRD QUARTER 2022

5

MINE STATISTICS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Press Release
PU
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics
PU
06:21aBarrick Gold : Q3 Mine Statistics
PU
06:11aBarrick Gold : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aBarrick Gold third-quarter profit falls on weaker production
RE
06:02aEarnings Flash (ABX.TO) BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS Adju US$0.13
MT
06:01aDisciplined Strategy Execution Supports Sustained Value Creation at Barrick
AQ
06:00aBarrick Declares Dividend of $0.15 per Share for Q3, Leading to Record Annual Returns i..
AQ
11/02Isela Costantini Joins Barrick Board
AQ
11/01National Bank of Canada Notes Positive Assays From Barrick/NovaGold Joint Venture
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 256 M - -
Net income 2022 1 649 M - -
Net cash 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 25 320 M 25 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,37 $
Average target price 20,79 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.50%25 320
NEWMONT CORPORATION-36.26%31 376
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.40%19 242
POLYUS-35.94%18 227
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.02%14 206
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-29.21%10 201