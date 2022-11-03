Barrick Gold : Q3 Press Release

ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN U.S. DOLLARS

LONDON, November 3, 2022 - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) remains on track to achieve its 2022 production guidance despite some short-termoperational challenges and rising input costs, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Presenting the company's third-quarter results, Bristow said a steady performance had paved the way for a stronger Q4, driven by access to higher grades at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM). Its exploration drive continues to build momentum and Barrick is set once again to grow its reserves net of depletion this year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $758 million and was supplemented by the sale of non-core royalty assets. The robust balance sheet supported a $0.10 per share base dividend plus a $0.05 per share performance dividend for a total of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Under the $1 billion share buyback program, $322 million1 of shares have been repurchased to date, or approximately 1% of Barrick's issued and outstanding shares at the time the program was announced.

"Barrick's core strategy is one of long-term value creation and our focus remains firmly on this goal. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and to develop our wealth of organic growth projects. We also keep a sharp lookout for M&A opportunities, but those that could pass our strict investment filters are few and far between," Bristow said.

CONTINUED ON PAGE 3