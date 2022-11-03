Barrick Gold : Q3 Press Release

LONDON, November 3, 2022 -Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) remains on track to achieve its 2022 production guidance despite someshort-termoperational challenges and rising input costs, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.
Presenting the company's third-quarter results, Bristow said a steady performance had paved the way for a stronger Q4, driven by access to higher grades at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM). Its exploration drive continues to build momentum and Barrick is set once again to grow its reserves net of depletion this year.
Operating cash flow for the quarter was $758 million and was supplemented by the sale of non-core royalty assets. The robust balance sheet supported a $0.10 per share base dividend plus a $0.05 per share performance dividend for a total of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Under the $1 billion share buyback program, $322 million1 of shares have been repurchased to date, or approximately 1% of Barrick's issued and outstanding shares at the time the program was announced.
"Barrick's core strategy is one of long-term value creation and our focus remains firmly on this goal. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and to develop our wealth of organic growth projects. We also keep a sharp lookout for M&A opportunities, but those that could pass our strict investment filters are few and far between," Bristow said.
CONTINUED ON PAGE 3
ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE
2022 PRODUCTION TARGETS
ON TRACK TO GROW RESERVES NET OF DEPLETION BY YEAR END
Q3 OPERATING CASH FLOW
$758 MILLION
Q3 NET EPS
Q3 NET CASH2
$0.14
$145 MILLION
Q3 ADJUSTED NET EPS3
$0.13
$0.15 PER SHARE
$322 MILLION
DIVIDEND FOR Q3
$1 BILLION BUYBACK PROGRAM4 IN 2022
OF SHARES REPURCHASED UNDER
4
5
9
10
TAILINGS
NEXT IN NEVADA
TANZANIA
COMMITMENT
DISCLOSURE
GROWTH
TO COPPER
UPDATED
Key Performance Indicators
Financial and Operating Highlights
Financial Results
Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Best Assets
▪ Steady Q3 performance with grade uplift in
Q4 to drive delivery of 2022 gold production
Realized gold price5,6
($ per ounce)
Net earnings
($ millions)
Adjusted net earnings3
($ millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities ($ millions)
Free cash flow7
($ millions)
Net earnings per share
($)
Adjusted net earnings per share3($)
Attributable capital expenditures8,9($ millions)
1,722 1,861 1,771
241 488 347
224 419 419
758
924
1,050
(34) 169 481
0.14 0.27 0.20
0.13 0.24 0.24
609 587 456
targets
▪ Strong production performance at Lumwana
and Jabal Sayid has copper trending at
midpoint of guidance
▪ Another milestone reached at Goldrush with
conclusion of draft EIS public comment period
▪ New exploration management team builds
momentum with strong results from a range of
exciting targets across portfolio
▪ On track to grow reserves net of depletion by
year end
Leader in Sustainability
Operating Results
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Gold
Production6
988
1,043
1,092
(000s of ounces)
Cost of sales (Barrick's share)6,10
1,226
1,216
1,122
($ per ounce)
Total cash costs6,11
891
855
739
($ per ounce)
All-in sustaining costs6,11
1,269
1,212
1,034
($ per ounce)
Copper
Production6
123
120
100
(millions of pounds)
Cost of sales (Barrick's share)6,10
2.30
2.11
2.57
($ per pound)
C1 cash costs6,12
1.86
1.70
1.85
($ per pound)
All-in sustaining costs6,12
3.13
2.87
2.60
($ per pound)
Q3 2022 Results Presentation
Webinar and Conference Call
President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results today at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The Q3 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.comand the webinar will remain on the website for later viewing.
Renewed focus on Visible Felt Leadership shows improvement in safety at NGM
All NGM sites retained ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 accreditation during the quarter
Zero Class 1 or high significance environmental incidents13
Progress against Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and against self- assessment plans completed for all 'very high' and 'extreme' consequence classifications
Pueblo Viejo new tailings storage facility Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) completed to the Dominican Government's Terms of Reference
Delivering Value
Operating cash flow of $758 million plus further value capture from sale of royalty portfolio
Net earnings per share of $0.14 and adjusted net earnings per share3 of $0.13 for the quarter
Net cash of $145 million2 results in a $0.15 per share dividend for Q3 2022, inclusive of $0.05 per share performance dividend
A further 9 million shares repurchased under buyback program (~$141 million) in Q3 2022 bringing the total year-to-date to $322 million4
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1
"Sustainability is the cornerstone of our business, as it has been for the past 20 years. We have adopted a holistic and integrated approach to this critical issue, and are not only prioritizing the environment portion of ESG metrics. This is more attuned to the ethical and developmental needs of many of our host countries, and is already delivering results," Bristow said.
Highlights of the quarter include the completion of the public comment phase of NGM's Goldrush project and continuing progress with the Pueblo Viejo expansion project, designed to extend the life of the mine beyond 2040 at an annual production rate in excess of 800,000 ounces of gold (100% basis).14 The definitive agreements on the Reko Diq copper- gold project in Pakistan have been finalized and the process now moves onto its legalization and closing stage, with potential production from 2027/2028.
Barrick continues to build its copper portfolio with strong performances from Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia and
Lumwana in Zambia, where ongoing exploration is pointing to the potential for a superpit which could extend the mine's life to 2060.
At NGM, the North Leeville target has reported a maiden inferred resource of 700,000 ounces (100% basis as of December 31, 2021)18 and is set for further growth. Bristow says Barrick is looking at other opportunities in Nevada and elsewhere in North America. In Africa, key structures in the Loulo district are demonstrating the potential for further discoveries and in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kibali's prolific KCD structure continues to deliver growth.
"Barrick is successfully executing its strategy to create the world's most valued gold and copper mining company through the performance of its peerless asset portfolio and a pipeline of high-quality organic growth prospects. This is evident in its industry-leading and sustainable shareholder returns, delivered in a disciplined dividend framework," Bristow said.
Q3 DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE DECLARED, LEADING TO RECORD ANNUAL RETURNS IN 2022
Barrick today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2022.
The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of the year. The Q3 2022 dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.
In addition to the enhanced dividends declared so far in 2022, Barrick has continued to repurchase shares under the share buyback program that was announced in February of this year. As of the end of Q3, Barrick has repurchased 18 million shares1 under the program, or approximately 1% of Barrick's issued and outstanding shares at the time the program was announced, for net cash of $322 million1, including $141 million paid during Q3 2022.
Consequently, through the end of Q3 2022, $1.2 billion of cash has been used for dividends and share buybacks during the year. With the payment of the dividend announced today to be made in Q4 2022, the return to shareholders in 2022 in the form of dividends and share buybacks is expected to exceed the record $1.4 billion of distributions made in 2021.
"The combination of the performance dividend policy and share buyback program that were introduced earlier this year has allowed us to provide significant benefits to our shareholders," says senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth. "Anchored by our solid operating performance and cash flows, we continue to maintain a robust balance sheet whilst simultaneously providing our shareholders with meaningful returns."
A tailings storage facility in Nevada.
BARRICK UPDATES TAILINGS DISCLOSURE
Barrick continues to progress towards compliance with the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), in line with its commitment as one of the main supporters of this project.
Long a leader in the field of tailings management, Barrick has maintained an internal standard that has been updated regularly in line with regulatory requirements, industry guidelines and best practices. This experience enabled it to make a significant contribution to the development of the GISTM. Its tailings storage facilities (TSFs) have been subject to an independent third-party review for the past 20 years.
In the course of this year, Barrick has conducted external and internal reviews of its tailings storage facilities against its internal standard and the GISTM. Based on these reviews it has taken a range of actions to further reduce the potential risk they present. These include the installation of automated data acquisition systems at numerous sites. Barrick's TSF disclosure has been updated and can be found on our website at www.barrick.com/sustainability.
Isela Costantini has been appointed to Barrick's Board of Directors as an independent director.
Ms Costantini has over 25 years of experience in international business and is currently the chief executive of Grupo Financiero GST, a privately held asset management company that ranks among Argentina's leading financial groups. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Argentina's national airline, Aerolineas Argentina, as well as president and general director, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, for General Motors.
Executive chairman John Thornton said Ms Costantini would bring a valuable perspective to the board with her wealth of experience in business, government and regulatory affairs in Latin America.
NGM: NOW FOR THE NEXT VALUE-CREATION PHASE
The successful merger of two different sets of assets, systems, people and practices into the fully integrated Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has been a classic case of the whole exceeding the sum of its parts, says Mark Bristow.
Bristow, the chairman of NGM and president and CEO of majority owner Barrick, says the combination of Barrick's Nevada assets' reserves and grades with Newmont's infrastructure has delivered industry-leading growth and performance. In the three years since the establishment of the joint venture, it has produced 10 million ounces of gold (on a 100% basis) and added 14.7 million ounces of proven and probable reserves (on a 100% basis before depletion)15,17,18 as well as 8.5 million ounces of inferred resources (on a 100% basis).16,17,18
Greatly improved knowledge of the orebodies supports robust 10-year mine plans and has increased the pre-merger life of mine, and new opportunities for innovations and discoveries that will support a 15-year plan have been identified.
"As far as the first phase of NGM's development is concerned, I think we can safely say: Mission Accomplished," says Bristow.
"The foundational team did a great job and NGM now needs a new leadership team to oversee its next stage of long-term value creation. At the end of the past quarter, Peter
Richardson officially succeeded Greg Walker as executive managing director and Henri Gonin, previously general manager at Carlin, was appointed head of operations. Other senior appointments, internal as well as external, make up the rest of a corporate structure which is fit for NGM's new purpose."
NGM set out to be a thoroughly Nevadan business, the partner of choice for the state as well as its communities. Since September 2020, it has contributed more than $5.5 million to Nevadan causes through its five community development committees (CDCs). Each of these covers a different region of Nevada, including the Native American community. NGM's support is focused on economic development, education, environment, health and cultural heritage.
NGM's top priority is to create a "Zero-Harm" workplace. A steady decline in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate19 and Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate20 in 2022 delivered NGM's best safety quarter of the year in the three months to September.
