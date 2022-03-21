Barrick Gold : SMEs Empowered Through North Mara Local Business Development Program

North Mara Gold Mine, Tanzania - Barrick's North Mara Mine has announced that 15 companies will graduate from its local business development program. Since the program's launch in November 2021, four workshops and mentorships have been conducted to build the companies' capabilities and help them take advantage of opportunities in the mining sector.

The program is implemented by Kengo in partnership with Barrick and College of Business Education (CBE) and has provided professional training and business consulting to small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to strengthen their skills and enable them to profit from the mining value chain. Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow says the program is a trailblazer in the mining sector and urged others to follow suit.

"We are proud to have led the way by successfully conducting this business development program, going above and beyond the mandated local content regulations. Local content is crucial for our operations and when we strengthen SMEs, we empower the surrounding community. Barrick will continue to support the development of small to medium size enterprises which are indispensable for economic growth," he said.

The program has seen significant achievements such as the development of strategic plans for all participating companies, improved credit cycles, and the consolidation of new business opportunities.

The graduates have also benefitted through mentorship from the Ministry of Minerals, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), Human Resources consultants, and financial institutions. Shack Noel from EHS Company Limited says it has exposed his business to the "world class operational standards" required to improve the quality of his construction services. Through rigorous activation workshops and one-on-one mentorship, the companies have been able to network within the mining ecosystem and identify areas for growth.

Janet Reuben Lekashingo, Commissioner of the Mining Commission, stated: "The Government, through the 2017 Local Content regulations, has provided an enabling framework for local businesses to benefit from investments in the country through opportunities in the supply chain. The North Mara Local Business Development Program has set the standard for other companies to follow."

The graduation event will see invited guests including mentors, government officials, financial institutions, and partners.

