Barrick Gold : Tanzanian Mines Donate High-Level Disease Detection Systems to Support Communities' Medical Infrastructure

North Mara Gold Mine, Tanzania - Barrick's North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines have donated Point of Care (POC) systems to two regional hospitals as part of a support program to assist the country in combatting and containing Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

In a handover ceremony at the Musoma Referral Hospital, Mine General Manager Apolinary Lyambiko made the donation to the Regional Commissioner for the North Mara region, the Honourable Ally Happi. The instrument-based isothermal systems will be used for the qualitative detection of multiple infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus, mycobacterium tuberculosis complex, mycoplasma pneumonia, herpes simplex virus, influenza and human papillomavirus infection, to name a few.

Resident doctor at the North Mara mine Dr Nicholas Mboya noted that detection can be made through a wide range of sample types, namely nasal swab, throat swab, saliva or sputum and, depending on the condition to be assessed, can produce results within between 49 and 80 minutes of testing. The system's accuracy demonstrates high sensitivity and specificity and provides the ability to run four samples at once.

"We are proud to provide this special equipment to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the communities around the company's mines," Lyambiko said.

