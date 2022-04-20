Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/19 04:32:14 pm EDT
31.55 CAD   -1.44%
08:35aBARRICK GOLD : Tanzanian Mines Donate High-Level Disease Detection Systems to Support Communities' Medical Infrastructure
PU
08:21aRBC Raises Price Target on Barrick Gold to $27 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/19June Gold Contract Closes Down US$27.40; Settles at US$1,959.00 per Ounce
MT
Barrick Gold : Tanzanian Mines Donate High-Level Disease Detection Systems to Support Communities' Medical Infrastructure

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
North Mara Gold Mine, Tanzania - Barrick's North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines have donated Point of Care (POC) systems to two regional hospitals as part of a support program to assist the country in combatting and containing Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

In a handover ceremony at the Musoma Referral Hospital, Mine General Manager Apolinary Lyambiko made the donation to the Regional Commissioner for the North Mara region, the Honourable Ally Happi. The instrument-based isothermal systems will be used for the qualitative detection of multiple infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus, mycobacterium tuberculosis complex, mycoplasma pneumonia, herpes simplex virus, influenza and human papillomavirus infection, to name a few.

Resident doctor at the North Mara mine Dr Nicholas Mboya noted that detection can be made through a wide range of sample types, namely nasal swab, throat swab, saliva or sputum and, depending on the condition to be assessed, can produce results within between 49 and 80 minutes of testing. The system's accuracy demonstrates high sensitivity and specificity and provides the ability to run four samples at once.

"We are proud to provide this special equipment to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the communities around the company's mines," Lyambiko said.

Barrick Enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: [email protected]

Country Manager, Tanzania
Georgia Mutagahywa
+255 754 711 215
Email: [email protected]

Head of sustainability, AME
Hilaire Diarra
+223 66 75 08 44
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "can", "provide" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the anticipated health benefits of the new Point of Care systems donated to regional hospitals and Barrick's ability to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the communities surrounding the Tanzanian mines.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with new diseases, epidemics, and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
