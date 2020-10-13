Barrick Gold : Twiga Pays Maiden Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - Twiga Minerals Corporation, the joint venture between the Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX), has paid a maiden interim cash dividend of $250 million in line with Barrick's commitment to generate value for all stakeholders through the 50/50 partnership.

Since Barrick took over the former Acacia Mining's assets in Tanzania just over a year ago, it has paid approximately $205 million to the government in taxes, royalties and dividends in addition to the first payment tranche under the two parties' agreement to settle pre-Barrick disputes.

