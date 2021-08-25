Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Barrick Gold : Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News

08/25/2021 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing

(Reuters) - A group of Wall Street veterans is preparing a new round of meetings with high-level Chinese government officials before the end of the year, as they look for greater access to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Barrick Gold Corp Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2WhQ63E, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the U.S. and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from U.S. finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.

Previous meetings between Chinese officials and Wall Street banks have included participants such as BlackRock, Vanguard, JPMorgan and Fidelity.

(The story has been refiled to correct reference in second paragraph to Thornton's background)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 298 M - -
Net income 2021 2 147 M - -
Net cash 2021 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 35 993 M 35 986 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Average target price 27,95 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.52%35 986
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.02%46 275
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-10.51%24 876
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.29%19 426
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.51%14 716
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-17.43%14 182