    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
Barrick Gold : Kibali Q2 2021 Media Day Presentation

07/09/2021 | 11:28am EDT
Operated by

Kinshasa, July 2021

Kibali continues to deliver… opportunities for more

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking

Information…

Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information as to Barrick's strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continues", "opportunities", "potential", "explores", "further", "plan", "on track", "guidance", "project", "prevention", "implementation", "improvement", "pipeline", "indicates", "test", "predict" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: forward-looking production guidance and targets; future investments in community projects; resource replacement pipeline, potential mineralization additions to reserves and exploration success, including potential life of mine extensions; further growth opportunities through exploration or acquisitions; Kibali's health and safety programmes, including Covid-19 vaccination programmes; unresolved issues between the Kibali mine and the DRC government; Kibali's cyanide destruction pilot project; skills and workforce training; and Barrick's commitment to the DRC and local communities and economy, including its partnership with Garamba National Park.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in DRC; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption, and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; infectious diseases presenting major health care issues; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power, and other required infrastructure; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and gold bullion, copper cathode, or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Our Global Business…

As of December 31, 2020

In April 2020, Porgera was placed on care and maintenance. Porgera's ownership is subject to change pursuant to the framework agreement signed with the government of Papua New Guinea on April 9, 2021

Investment and Reinvestment…growing the pie

Barrick explores opportunities to grow the pie for all stakeholders in the DRC

Visible contributions directly

in the area of the project:

$ 185.3m

Initial capital investment for phase 1 and 2 development of Kibali…$2.7 Bn

(excludes ongoing capital)

In-country payments to June 30, 2021…

$3.6 BnPayments to Local Suppliers

$ 2.12Bn

Salaries

$ 494m

$3.6 Bn

Royalties, Taxes

& Permits

$ 827m

Further opportunities for growth and reinvestment through exploration and M&A

Q2 update…

delivering on the 2021 business plan

Kibali on track to deliver on production guidance for the year

In continued partnership with the DRC health authorities, Covid-19 vaccinations started in Q1 for Kibali employees and contractors - currently 582 (11%) vaccinated compared to 0.06% countrywide

Reinforced Covid-19 protocols and discipline to deal with the "Third Wave" enabled continued operation at Kibali

On track to potentially replace reserves over and above depletion to extend 10 year plus life of mine

Exploration continues to deliver potential for additional ounces at Kibali Maintenance at Azambi and Ambaraub hydropower stations completed with the implementation of predictive maintenance software using machine learning to assist in failure mode identification

Project for supply of raw water from open pits to process plant to further reduce water abstraction from Kibali River

Commencement of Phase 2 of the cyanide detoxification and gold recovery test work

Partnership with new DRC Government continues to strengthen through engagement

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 15:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
