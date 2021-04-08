Log in
BARRICK GOLD  : Notice of Release of First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05:52pNotice of Release of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
02:15pGold, Silver Mining Stocks Rise After Metals Prices Gain
DJ
Barrick Gold : Notice of Release of First Quarter 2021 Results

04/08/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
Toronto - Barrick will release its Q1 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2021 on April 15, 2021.

  • Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    April 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q1 Results Announcement
  • Q1 Results release
    May 5, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Q1 Results webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

    Conference call linked to webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 6460.

The Q1 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: [email protected]

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
