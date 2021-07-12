Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/09 04:20:06 pm
26.32 CAD   +1.35%
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Tongon Q2 2021 Media Day
PU
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Présentation (Français)
PU
07/10BARRICK GOLD  : Exploration Successes Point to Longer Life for Tongon
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick Gold : Présentation (Français)

07/12/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Africa & Middle East

Investir dans l'Avenir de la Côte d'Ivoire…

Abidjan, Juillet 2021

Mise en garde

Sur les informations prospectives…

Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information as to Barrick's strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward- looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "subject", "plan", "guidance", "continued", "further", "ongoing", "extension", "commitment", "implementation", "on track", "renew", "prevention", "programs", "future", "preliminary", "standby", "test", "update", "potential", "targets", "prospective", "progressed", "advanced", "priority", "underway", "conceptual", "strategy", "pilot", "nearly", "expected", "objective" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: forward-looking production targets and guidance; potential cost improvements; future investments in community projects and disease prevention programs; potential mineralization and new discoveries; mineral reserve and mineral resource conversion and replacement at the Tongon mine and surrounding areas; potential life of mine extensions; workforce localization and training; ongoing challenges faced by Tongon, including with respect to illegal mining activities; and the growth of our partnership with the Ivorian government and local communities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Cote d'Ivoire; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption, and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power, and other required infrastructure; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and gold bullion, copper cathode, or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward- looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Notre Compagnie dans le monde…

Au 31 Décembre 2020

En avril 2020, Porgera a été placé en soins et entretien. La propriété de Porgera est sujette à changement conformément à l'accord-cadre signé avec le gouvernement de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée le 9 avril 2021

Barrick, précédemment Randgold… 25 ans d'activités en Côte d'Ivoire

2015

2015

2016

2017

2019

Prix de la

Tongon

Tongon

Prix de la

T1 Fusion de

meilleure mine en

rembourse

déclare et

meilleure mine

Randgold et

Côte d'Ivoire

intégralement le

paye les

en Côte

Barrick

prêt de ses

premières

d'Ivoire

actionnaires

dividendes

2020

2020

Remboursement

Durée de vie

de la ligne

de la mine

électrique signé et

prolongée de

paiement de la 1ere

3 ans de plus

tranche

2020

2021

Objectif de

Demande de

production d'or

Renouvellement du

dépassé, grace à

un tonnage traité

Permis de Tongon

pour

record de 4.5m

tonnes1

10 années

2014

2012

2012

Aug 2012

2011

2011

2010

Prix de la

meilleure mine

Mise en essai de

Certification

Augmentation

Poursuite de la

Ouverture officielle

Alimentation du

en Côte

GE additionnels

ISO 14001

Capacité Usine

production malgré

de la mine par le

Moulin 2 en

d'Ivoire

d'Oxygène de 20-

l'intensification de la

Président

minerai oxydé

2013

30t/j

crise politique

Certification

OHSAS 18001

1996

2001

2002

2007

2008

2008

2010

2010

Acquisition du permit

Finalisation

Force Majeure

Retour de Randgold et

Augmentation des

Début de la

1ere alimentation

Première

d'exploration de

de l'étude de

déclaré-Fermeture

début d'un programme

reserves de 26%

construction

du Moulin 1 en

coulée d'or

Niéllé

préfaisabilité

bureau exploration

de forage de 30 000 m

de la mine

minerai oxydé

Réalisation du plan d'affaire de 2021…

La mine de Tongon est en bonne voie pour atteindre ses objectifs annuels

150 millions de dollars de dividendes déclarés au deuxième trimestre, pour 2020

10 ans après la première coulée d'or, Tongon poursuit ses campagnes d'exploration pour remplacer potentiellement les réserves et étendre davantage la durée de vie de la mine avec les satellites Seydou Nord et Tongon Ouest

Engagement continu avec le gouvernement et les collectivités locales pour accroître l'empreinte de Tongon en appuyant la prolongation de sa durée de vie au profit de tous les intervenants

Demande de renouvellement sur le permis Nielle, pour 10 ans, soumise pour soutenir la volonté d'extension de la durée de vie de la mine.

Poursuite des investissements dans les infrastructures de développement communautaire et préfinancement de plusieurs projets communautaires générateurs de revenus ainsi que mise en œuvre d'un projet de plantations de maïs

Début d'année positif sur le plan environnemental avec zéro incident environnemental de classe 1 enregistré

Des protocoles relatifs à la COVID-19 sont en place et des mesures disciplinaires sont maintenues pour contrôler la propagation de la maladie.

Tongon a maintenu la certification ISO 45001:2018 et est en voie de renouveler la certification ISO 14001:2015

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Tongon Q2 2021 Media Day
PU
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Présentation (Français)
PU
07/10BARRICK GOLD  : Exploration Successes Point to Longer Life for Tongon
AQ
07/09UPDATE : Gold Rises on a Weaker Dollar Despite Higher Bond Yields as Bond Rally ..
MT
07/09August Gold Contract Ends Up US$10.40; Settles at US$1,810.60 per Ounce
MT
07/09BARRICK GOLD  : Says Kibali on Track to Hit Production Mark in 2021
MT
07/09BARRICK GOLD  : Says Kibali Mine on Track to Meet Annual Production Guidance
MT
07/09BARRICK GOLD  : Kibali Q2 2021 Media Day Presentation
PU
07/09Kibali Maintains Momentum on Course to 2021 Production Target
GL
07/09Gold Edges Up on a Weaker Dollar Despite Higher Bond Yields as Bond Rally Fad..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 458 M - -
Net income 2021 2 565 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 37 595 M 37 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 21,14 $
Average target price 29,05 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.24%37 182
NEWMONT CORPORATION6.83%50 311
POLYUS-7.26%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.06%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.27%16 203
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.81%15 147