    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/09 04:20:06 pm
26.32 CAD   +1.35%
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Tongon Q2 2021 Media Day
PU
03:42aBARRICK GOLD  : Présentation (Français)
PU
07/10BARRICK GOLD  : Exploration Successes Point to Longer Life for Tongon
AQ
Barrick Gold : Tongon Q2 2021 Media Day

07/12/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Africa & Middle East

Investing in Cote d'Ivoire's future…

Abidjan, July 2021

Cautionary statement

on forward looking information…

Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information as to Barrick's strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward- looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "subject", "plan", "guidance", "continued", "further", "ongoing", "extension", "commitment", "implementation", "on track", "renew", "prevention", "programs", "future", "preliminary", "standby", "test", "update", "potential", "targets", "prospective", "progressed", "advanced", "priority", "underway", "conceptual", "strategy", "pilot", "nearly", "expected", "objective" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: forward-looking production targets and guidance; potential cost improvements; future investments in community projects and disease prevention programs; potential mineralization and new discoveries; mineral reserve and mineral resource conversion and replacement at the Tongon mine and surrounding areas; potential life of mine extensions; workforce localization and training; ongoing challenges faced by Tongon, including with respect to illegal mining activities; and the growth of our partnership with the Ivorian government and local communities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Cote d'Ivoire; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption, and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power, and other required infrastructure; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and gold bullion, copper cathode, or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward- looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Our global business…

As of December 31, 2020

In April 2020, Porgera was placed on care and maintenance. Porgera's ownership is subject to change pursuant to the framework agreement signed with the government of Papua New Guinea on April 9, 2021

Barrick, previously Randgold…

25 years of operation in Côte d'Ivoire

2015

2015

2016

2017

2019

2020

2020

2020

2021

Nominated best

Tongon Mine

Tongon Mine

Nominated

Q1 Randgold

Power line

LOM

Gold production

Tongon Permit

mine in Côte

pays off its

declares and

best mine in

& Barrick

reimbursement

extended by

target exceeded,

extension

d'Ivoire

shareholders

pays first

Côte d'Ivoire

merger

signed with 1st

3 more

driven by record

documentation

loan

dividend

portion paid

years

throughput of 4.5m

filed for 10 years

tonnes1

2014

2012

2012

Aug 2012

2011

2011

2010

Nominated best

mine in Côte

Additional

ISO 14001

Oxygen plant

Production continued

Mine officially

Mill 2

d'Ivoire

Gensets

Certification

upgraded from

as political crisis

opened by the

commissioned

commissioned

20 to 30tpd

escalated

President

with oxide ore

2013

OHSAS 18001

certification

1996

2001

2002

2007

2008

2008

2010

2010

Acquired Nielle

Finalised

Force Majeure

Randgold returns

Reserve increased

Mine

First ore fed to

First Gold

exploration

prefeasibility

declared -

and commences

by 26%

construction

Mill 1

Poured

permit

study

exploration office

30,000m drilling

started

from oxide ore

closed

programme

Barrick…delivering on the 2021 business plan

Tongon on track to achieve its full-year guidance $150 million dividend declared in Q2

10 years after first gold was poured, Tongon continues exploration campaigns to potentially replace reserves and further extend the LOM with Seydou North and Tongon West

Continued engagement with government and local communities to increase Tongon footprint supporting the extension of its life for the benefit of all stakeholders

Filed documentation for the extension of Nielle mining licence by a further 10 years, to support the drive to add to its life of mine

Continued investment in community development infrastructure and pre-financingof several income generating community projects as well as implementation of maize farm project

Positive start to the year with zero Class 1 environmental incidents2 recorded

Covid-19protocols in place and continued discipline to control the spread of the disease

Tongon has maintained ISO 45001:2018 certification and is on track to renew ISO 14001:2015 certification

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 458 M - -
Net income 2021 2 565 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 37 595 M 37 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
