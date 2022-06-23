Barrick Gold on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently at $18.45, down $0.95 or 4.91%
--Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, 2022, when it closed at $18.10
--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2021, when it fell 6.33%
--Currently down three of the past four days
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.78% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.42%
--Down 9.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2021, when it fell 10.06%
--Down 2.91% year-to-date
--Down 66.84% from its all-time closing high of $55.63 on April 21, 2011
--Down 12.03% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it closed at $20.97
--Down 27.88% from its 52-week closing high of $25.58 on April 13, 2022
--Up 4.93% from its 52-week closing low of $17.58 on Sept. 29, 2021
--Traded as low as $18.44; lowest intraday level since Jan. 28, 2022, when it hit $18.26
--Down 4.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 12, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.61%
All data as of 3:03:01 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-23-22 1520ET