Barrick Gold on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently at $18.45, down $0.95 or 4.91%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, 2022, when it closed at $18.10

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2021, when it fell 6.33%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.78% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.42%

--Down 9.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2021, when it fell 10.06%

--Down 2.91% year-to-date

--Down 66.84% from its all-time closing high of $55.63 on April 21, 2011

--Down 12.03% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it closed at $20.97

--Down 27.88% from its 52-week closing high of $25.58 on April 13, 2022

--Up 4.93% from its 52-week closing low of $17.58 on Sept. 29, 2021

--Traded as low as $18.44; lowest intraday level since Jan. 28, 2022, when it hit $18.26

--Down 4.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 12, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.61%

