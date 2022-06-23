Log in
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:20 2022-06-23 pm EDT
23.99 CAD   -4.46%
03:21pBarrick Gold on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pGold Closes Lower on a Rising Dollar and Higher Risk Appetite
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$8.60; Settles at US$1,829.80 per Ounce
MT
Barrick Gold on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk

06/23/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently at $18.45, down $0.95 or 4.91%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, 2022, when it closed at $18.10

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2021, when it fell 6.33%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.78% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.42%

--Down 9.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2021, when it fell 10.06%

--Down 2.91% year-to-date

--Down 66.84% from its all-time closing high of $55.63 on April 21, 2011

--Down 12.03% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it closed at $20.97

--Down 27.88% from its 52-week closing high of $25.58 on April 13, 2022

--Up 4.93% from its 52-week closing low of $17.58 on Sept. 29, 2021

--Traded as low as $18.44; lowest intraday level since Jan. 28, 2022, when it hit $18.26

--Down 4.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 12, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.61%


All data as of 3:03:01 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1520ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -4.46% 23.99 Delayed Quote.5.20%
GOLD -0.55% 1826.36 Delayed Quote.0.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 145 M - -
Net income 2022 1 847 M - -
Net cash 2022 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 34 541 M 34 460 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.20%34 541
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.13%51 463
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-26.50%23 909
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.18%22 961
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.73%17 291
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.90%14 575