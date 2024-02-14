By Robb M. Stewart

Barrick Gold Corp.'s shares look headed for a positive open after the mining company launched a fresh share buyback program following a jump in profit for the final three months of last year.

In premarket trading in New York, the stock was ahead 1.4% after finishing the previous session at $14.15, down 22% in the new year. The shares have fallen 20% on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closing Tuesday at 19.18 Canadian dollars.

The Canadian company, one of the world's biggest producers of gold, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share, beating the 20 cents forecast by analysts polled by FactSet.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the quarter was 6.9% higher at $3.06 billion, just below market expectations for $3.08 billion.

Barrick said its board authorized a program to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's shares over the next 12 months. It comes after the miner didn't buy any stock under the now-canceled buyback program announced a year ago.

