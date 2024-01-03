--Barrick Gold Chief Executive Mark Bristow has approached some of First Quantum Minerals' major investors to gauge support for a potential takeover, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Bristow is confident Barrick could resolve the troubles First Quantum has had with its biggest mine in Panama and could run its African mines, the people said, according to the report.

--China's Jiangxi Copper owns 18% of First Quantum and is among the investors that have been approached by Barrick, Bloomberg reports.

--Bloomberg says spokespeople for Barrick didn't respond to requests for comment, First Quantum declined to comment and Jiangxi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular office hours.

Full article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-03/barrick-said-to-sound-out-first-quantum-holders-on-possible-bid

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

