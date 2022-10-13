Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Barrick Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-10-12 pm EDT
20.84 CAD   +0.48%
08:41aBarrick on Track to Meet Full-Year Production Guidance -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07:46aBarrick Gold Details Q3 Production, Sales; Remains On Track To Achieve 2022 Guidance
MT
07:11aBarrick's quarterly gold output falls sequentially
RE
Barrick on Track to Meet Full-Year Production Guidance -- Commodity Comment

10/13/2022 | 08:41am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Barrick Gold Corp. said it remains on track to hit its 2022 production targets after a quarter-over-quarter drop in gold output and increase in copper production in the latest quarter.


On guidance:

The mining company said Thursday it expects to achieve its 2022 production guidance, with gold expected to be at the low end of its target range and copper at the midpoint. Access to high-grade ore at its Nevada gold mines, previously expected late in the third quarter, is now scheduled for the final quarter of the year and should drive a strong finish to 2022, it said.

Barrick previously said it expected to produce between 4.2 million and 4.6 million troy ounces of gold, and 420 million to 470 million pounds of copper for the year.


On production:

Barrick said preliminary production data showed gold output in the third quarter was down on the previous three months as a strong performance at its Pueblo Viejo operation was offset by lower production at Veladero, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge mines.

Preliminary third-quarter copper production was higher than in the second quarter, driven by a strong performance from Lumwana, it said.

Total gold output for the third quarter was an estimated 988,000 ounces and sales of gold were 997,000, while copper output was 123 million pounds and sales 120 million, Barrick said. For the second quarter, the miner recorded production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and copper output of 120 million pounds.

Barrick is scheduled to release third-quarter results Nov. 3.


On prices:

The average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,729 an ounce and the closing price at the end of the three-month period was $1,672, Barrick said.

The average market price for copper was $3.51 a pound, and Barrick said its third-quarter realized copper price is expected to be 7% to 9% below the average market price for the period, primarily due to provisional pricing adjustments that reflect the decrease in the copper price near the end of the quarter.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 0840ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.48% 20.84 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
GOLD -1.21% 1655.27 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.19% 964.7768 Real-time Quote.-8.33%
SILVER -2.80% 18.528 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 581 M - -
Net income 2022 1 550 M - -
Net cash 2022 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 26 697 M 26 697 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 15,11 $
Average target price 22,43 $
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.76%26 697
NEWMONT CORPORATION-32.43%33 263
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.06%19 085
POLYUS-35.94%17 548
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-18.44%14 506
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.00%9 692