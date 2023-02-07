Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
24.65 CAD   +0.37%
01:44aBarrick rules out rival bid for Australia's Newcrest - Bloomberg
RE
02/06World Press Review: February 6
MS
02/06Barrick Gold : Africa Mining Indaba 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick rules out rival bid for Australia's Newcrest - Bloomberg

02/07/2023 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and imitation gold are seen in front of the Newcrest logo in this illustration

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Barrick Gold has ruled out a counterbid for number-one Australian gold producer Newcrest Mining, its chief executive told Bloomberg, eliminating what had seemed to be the most likely prospect of a rival to bidder Newmont.

But another alternative for Newcrest would be lifting its value through sale of assets, analysts said.

Newmont, the world's biggest gold producer, on Monday bid $16.9 billion for Newcrest, whose operations include top-class asset Cadia in Australia and an expanding footprint in North America, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador. It also has growth potential in copper.

Amid broad consolidation in the sector, the offer from U.S.-based Newmont could trigger bids from rival gold producers. But none would come from Barrick, the world's second-biggest, the Canada-based company's chief executive, Mark Bristow, told Bloomberg.

"There is a difference between value merger acquisitions and getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger," Bristow said in the Monday interview.

Newcrest had alternatives to being taken over by Newmont, said analyst Dan Morgan of investment bank Barrenjoey in Sydney.

"Self help is the best help," Morgan said.

Newcrest should better articulate the value of its long-life growth projects and maybe adjust its portfolio, he said.

That could include selling the relatively modest Havieron gold mine in Australia and the nearby Telfer mine and processing plant, which is operating well below capacity.

Newcrest could also sell its 32% stake in Canada's Lundin Gold and the Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea, which uses deep sea tailings disposal and therefore does not fit with some investors' environmental mandates, he said.

"Why not demerge that, then the rest of the portfolio would be more attractive to investors and acquirers?"

Other analysts said the most obvious potential buyer for Havieron was its minority shareholder Greatland Gold, which plans to list on the Australian Securities Exchange this year.

Greatland Gold declined to comment.

A source told Reuters on Monday that Newmont was open to slightly increasing its $16.9 billion offer.

Analysts say a 10% improvement in terms or cash would be expected by Newcrest investors, as a reflection of its strong growth projects.

Goldman Sachs's hedge fund desk said on Monday it saw only a limited chance of Newmont improving its bid by more than 5%.

A drop in Newmont shares would lower the offer price, which would lower the premium and so make it harder for Newcrest's board to recommend the deal, it said. Newmont's shares fell nearly 5% on Monday.

"This is the biggest risk around the deal," it noted.

For Australian investors, Newmont could also sweeten the offer, since it had franking (tax) credits of $440 million, Jefferies said in a note.

Shares in Newcrest, which will report half-year results on Feb. 16, closed 1.7% higher at A$24.95 on Tuesday. Newmont's implied offer price is $27.16.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.37% 24.65 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BRISTOW GROUP INC. -0.77% 29.71 Delayed Quote.9.51%
GREATLAND GOLD PLC 12.93% 8.3 Delayed Quote.3.75%
LUNDIN GOLD INC. -1.99% 14.3 Delayed Quote.10.28%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.71% 24.95 Delayed Quote.18.85%
All news about BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
01:44aBarrick rules out rival bid for Australia's Newcrest - Bloomberg
RE
02/06World Press Review: February 6
MS
02/06Barrick Gold : Africa Mining Indaba 2023
PU
02/02TSX Posts Modest Losses For a Second Day On Softer Commodity Prices; But Fifth Straight..
MT
02/01Argonaut Gold Appoints Leduc as Chief Operating Officer
MT
02/01Barrick Gold Says Hosted North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO
MT
02/01Barrick Gold Brief: Says Hosted North Mara Site Visit for Human Right..
MT
02/01Barrick Hosts North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO
AQ
01/31Barrick Gold Says Made Initial Payment of US$3 Million to Balochistan; Down in US Pre-m..
MT
01/31Barrick Gold Pays First $3 Million to Balochistan Government in Pakistan as Part of Rek..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 007 M - -
Net income 2022 1 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 32 184 M 32 184 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 18,34 $
Average target price 21,73 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Executive Chairman
John Steele Executive-Metallurgy, Engineering & Capital
Mark F Hill Chief Operating Officer-Latam America & Asia Pacif
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION6.20%32 184
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.61%39 568
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.87%23 922
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.40%19 918
POLYUS0.00%16 048
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED18.85%13 931