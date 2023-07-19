(Alliance News) - Capital Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the first half of 2023 as it kept its anticipation of revenue growth for the full year unchanged.

The London-based provider of drilling and other mine services, such as crushing, said interim revenue climbed 12% to USD154.3 million from USD138.1 million a year ago, while average revenue per month per operating rig increased 8.7% to USD188,000 from USD173,000.

In the second quarter along, revenue was USD76.5 million, up 7.4% from USD71.2 million a year before, though down 1.7% from the first quarter.

For 2023, Capital continues to expect revenue growth of at least 10% to between USD320 million and USD340 million from USD290.3 million in 2022.

Chief Executive Peter Stokes said: "This will be driven across all business divisions, with the Ivindo iron ore mining contract commencing in Q3 2023, the world-class drilling contracts at Ivindo iron ore and [Barrick Gold Corp]'s Reko Diq project announced earlier in the year ramping up through Q3 2023, and also MSALABS continuing to build its global network of laboratories."

MSALABS is a subsidiary of Capital and a provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining sectors. Ivindo is in Gabon, while the Reko Diq copper-gold project is in Pakistan.

Further, Capital said that Capital Drilling revenue will rise in the second half of 2023, while tendering activity remained robust "with a number of opportunities progressing".

Capital shares were 0.3% higher at 88.67 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

