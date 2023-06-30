  1. Markets
ABX

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

Equities ABX CA0679011084

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11:27:43 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Barrick Gold Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.10 CAD +0.41% +1.94% -4.74%
05:21pm Cyanide maker Draslovka mulls equity raise to drive new mining technology RE
Jun. 29 RBC Capital Markets Provides Q2 Earnings Preview For Precious Metals Companies MT

Latest news about Barrick Gold Corporation

Cyanide maker Draslovka mulls equity raise to drive new mining technology
RE
RBC Capital Markets Provides Q2 Earnings Preview For Precious Metals Companies
MT
The Japan Gold - Barrick Alliance Encounters Wide Intervals of Gold Mineralization in Its Initial Drill Program at the Mizobe Project
AQ
Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc. (VAN:LMS) Provides Update on Barrick Gold Exploration Activities, Cerro Bayo Project, Argentina
AQ
NOVAGOLD Drops Near 13% As Releases Q2 Financial Results; National Bank Says Capital Sufficient To Advance Donlin Gold Project
MT
National Bank Notes NOVAGOLD's Release Of Q2 Financial Results; Says Capital Sufficient To Advance Donlin Gold Project
MT
Barrick Gold Highlights Local Procurement, Economic Development Practices For Zambia
MT
Barrick Gold Brief: Co Talks Up Its Local Procurement and Economic Development Practices
MT
Local First Policy Drives Barrick's Procurement Practices
AQ
World Materials ETFs showcase positive performance on June 16, 2023
TI
Newmont postpones Peru mine investment decision by two more years
RE
Barrick Gold Corporation Completes Targeting Surveys and Readies for Drilling At Precipitate's Pueblo Grande Project, Dominican Republic
CI
Latin Metals Loses 3% As Details Barrick's Exploration Work On Cerro Bayo Project
MT
Latin Metals Details Barrick's Exploration Work On Cerro Bayo Project
MT
Latin Metals Inc. Provides Update on Barrick Gold Exploration Activities, Cerro Bayo Project, Argentina
CI
National Bank of Canada Says Barrick May Fail In Striking Friendly Deal For First Quantum
MT
World Materials ETF Market Drops by 1.18% on June 15, 2023
TI
National Bank of Canada Notes First Quantum's Rejection Of Barrick's Informal Takeover Offer
MT
First Quantum and Barrick Brief: National Bank Notes First Quantum Reportedly Refuted Barrick's Informal Takeover Offer
MT
Appetite for Risk Surges
ZB
TSX ends higher; gain falls well short of U.S. market
RE
Toronto market ends higher for fourth day as oil prices jump
RE
First Quantum shuns Barrick Gold's informal takeover offer - Bloomberg News
RE
First Quantum shuns Barrick Gold's informal takeover offer - Bloomberg News
RE
Barrick Gold and Newmont Trading at a Discount to Spot Gold Prices, UBS Says
MT

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 22.10 $ +0.41% 648 999
2023-06-29 22.01 $ +0.14% 2,100,048
2023-06-28 21.98 $ +0.32% 3,429,586
2023-06-27 21.91 $ +0.60% 2,877,568
2023-06-26 21.78 $ +0.41% 5,497,841

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 11:15:13 2023-06-30 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Barrick Gold Corporation

Chart Barrick Gold Corporation
More charts

Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and copper producer. The Company is engaged in operating mines and projects in 18 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. The Company's operations include Nevada Gold Mines, Bulyanhulu, Hemlo, Jabal Sayid, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto, Lumwana, North Mara, Porgera, Pueblo Viejo, Tongon, Veladero, Zaldivar, and Exploration & Projects. Its Bulyanhulu operation is located in north-west Tanzania, approximately 55 kilometers (km) south of Lake Victoria and 150 km southwest of the city of Mwanza. Hemlo operation is located north of Lake Superior on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 35 km east of Marathon, Ontario, and it is an underground operation. The Jabal Sayid copper operation is located approximately 350 km north-east of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kibali gold mine operation is located in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Sector
Gold
Calendar
2023-08-13 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
16.62USD
Average target price
21.70USD
Spread / Average Target
+30.60%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Gold Mining

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Barrick Gold Corporation
-4.91% 29 168 M $
NEWMONT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Newmont Corporation
-10.29% 33 389 M $
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
-4.89% 24 311 M $
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Chart Analysis Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
+6.60% 19 267 M $
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Chart Analysis Newcrest Mining Limited
+28.00% 15 585 M $
POLYUS
Chart Analysis Polyus
-.--% 12 982 M $
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Northern Star Resources Limited
+10.72% 9 247 M $
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Chart Analysis AngloGold Ashanti Limited
+20.63% 8 882 M $
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Chart Analysis Royal Gold, Inc.
+0.95% 7 422 M $
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kinross Gold Corporation
+12.50% 5 866 M $
Gold Mining
