Equities ABX CA0679011084
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11:27:43 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.10 CAD
|+0.41%
|+1.94%
|-4.74%
|05:21pm
|Cyanide maker Draslovka mulls equity raise to drive new mining technology
|RE
|Jun. 29
|RBC Capital Markets Provides Q2 Earnings Preview For Precious Metals Companies
|MT
Latest news about Barrick Gold Corporation
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|22.10 $
|+0.41%
|648 999
|2023-06-29
|22.01 $
|+0.14%
|2,100,048
|2023-06-28
|21.98 $
|+0.32%
|3,429,586
|2023-06-27
|21.91 $
|+0.60%
|2,877,568
|2023-06-26
|21.78 $
|+0.41%
|5,497,841
Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 11:15:13 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Barrick Gold Corporation
Company Profile
More about the company
Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and copper producer. The Company is engaged in operating mines and projects in 18 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. The Company's operations include Nevada Gold Mines, Bulyanhulu, Hemlo, Jabal Sayid, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto, Lumwana, North Mara, Porgera, Pueblo Viejo, Tongon, Veladero, Zaldivar, and Exploration & Projects. Its Bulyanhulu operation is located in north-west Tanzania, approximately 55 kilometers (km) south of Lake Victoria and 150 km southwest of the city of Mwanza. Hemlo operation is located north of Lake Superior on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 35 km east of Marathon, Ontario, and it is an underground operation. The Jabal Sayid copper operation is located approximately 350 km north-east of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kibali gold mine operation is located in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.Read more
SectorGold
Calendar
2023-08-13 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
16.62USD
Average target price
21.70USD
Spread / Average Target
+30.60%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Gold Mining
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.91%
|29 168 M $
|-10.29%
|33 389 M $
|-4.89%
|24 311 M $
|+6.60%
|19 267 M $
|+28.00%
|15 585 M $
|-.--%
|12 982 M $
|+10.72%
|9 247 M $
|+20.63%
|8 882 M $
|+0.95%
|7 422 M $
|+12.50%
|5 866 M $