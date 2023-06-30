Cyanide maker Draslovka mulls equity raise to drive new mining technology

Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and copper producer. The Company is engaged in operating mines and projects in 18 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. The Company's operations include Nevada Gold Mines, Bulyanhulu, Hemlo, Jabal Sayid, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto, Lumwana, North Mara, Porgera, Pueblo Viejo, Tongon, Veladero, Zaldivar, and Exploration & Projects. Its Bulyanhulu operation is located in north-west Tanzania, approximately 55 kilometers (km) south of Lake Victoria and 150 km southwest of the city of Mwanza. Hemlo operation is located north of Lake Superior on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 35 km east of Marathon, Ontario, and it is an underground operation. The Jabal Sayid copper operation is located approximately 350 km north-east of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kibali gold mine operation is located in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sector Gold