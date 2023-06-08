Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
22.69 CAD   -1.09%
09:16aFirst Class Metals strides onward with exploration tests
AN
05/31Mali revises 2023 industrial gold forecast up 6% to 67.7 tonnes
RE
05/30BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Class Metals strides onward with exploration tests

06/08/2023 | 09:16am EDT
First Class Metals PLC - metals exploration in Ontario, Canada - Reports progress on exploration activities across north-west Ontario land holdings. Says initial reconnaissance trip at the Zigzag project north-east of Armstrong returned grades of lithium up to 1.00% and of tantalum up to 198 parts per million. At McKellar, near the town of Marathon, channel sampling of diatreme verified historical findings and gave further evidence of a rare earth element system. Company also has completed extensive soil sampling at Esa to build on last year's successful programme. Historic data and core reviews have been completed at Sunbeam, near the town of Atikokan, as is an "extensive prospecting, sampling and mapping" programme during which a wide quartz vein was rediscovered. Finally the company has commenced exploration at flagship North Hemlo property near Barrick Gold Corp's Hemlo mine, with focus on the Dead Otter trend.

Chief Executive Marc Sale says: "FCM remains focussed on bringing four of our key properties to drill ready status this field season. It is our stated intent, permits notwithstanding, of drilling at least one of these properties this season. The 2023 field season has started well and with the support of [Emerald Geological Services] I feel we are currently on track to accomplishing this objective."

Current stock price: 11.67 pence, up 6.1% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 8.6%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -1.09% 22.69 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
FIRST CLASS METALS PLC 6.09% 11.67 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
Analyst Recommendations on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 006 M - -
Net income 2023 1 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 29 830 M 29 830 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 16,99 $
Average target price 21,68 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
John Steele Executive-Metallurgy, Engineering & Capital
Mark F Hill Chief Operating Officer-Latam America & Asia Pacif
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.24%29 830
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.23%33 299
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.39%25 052
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.69%20 403
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED28.68%15 795
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED45.82%10 552
