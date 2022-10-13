Gold slides as U.S. inflation data boosts rate-hike bets

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday, adding to
the weekly decline, as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation
reading cemented bets of another hefty Federal Reserve interest
rate hike next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,660.10 per ounce, as of
0123 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,666.80.
* The dollar index was down about 0.1%, while
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were slightly
off a 14-year peak touched on Thursday.
* Data released on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices
increased more than expected in September, as rents surged by
the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, with core
CPI jumping 6.6% on an annual basis.
* The Fed is seen delivering another large rate hike in
three weeks' time and ultimately lifting rates to 4.75%-5% by
early next year, if not further, after the inflation report.
* Although traditionally considered an inflation hedge,
interest rate hikes to combat soaring prices have reduced
bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.12% to 944.31 tonnes on
Thursday.
* Barrick Gold Corp , the world's
second-largest gold miner, said on Thursday it expected
full-year gold production to be at the lower end of its earlier
forecast range.
* Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $18.81 per ounce,
platinum fell 0.5% to $891.67 and palladium was
0.3% lower at $2,101.77.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 China Exports, Imports YY Sept
0300 China Trade Balance Sept
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Sept
0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Aug
1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Sept
1230 US Import Prices YY Sept
1230 US Retail Sales MM Sept
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Oct
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)