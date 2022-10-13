Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Barrick Gold Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-10-13 pm EDT
20.19 CAD   -3.12%
Gold slides as U.S. inflation data boosts rate-hike bets

10/13/2022 | 09:51pm EDT
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday, adding to the weekly decline, as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading cemented bets of another hefty Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,660.10 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,666.80.

* The dollar index was down about 0.1%, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were slightly off a 14-year peak touched on Thursday.

* Data released on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September, as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, with core CPI jumping 6.6% on an annual basis.

* The Fed is seen delivering another large rate hike in three weeks' time and ultimately lifting rates to 4.75%-5% by early next year, if not further, after the inflation report.

* Although traditionally considered an inflation hedge, interest rate hikes to combat soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.12% to 944.31 tonnes on Thursday.

* Barrick Gold Corp , the world's second-largest gold miner, said on Thursday it expected full-year gold production to be at the lower end of its earlier forecast range.

* Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $18.81 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $891.67 and palladium was 0.3% lower at $2,101.77.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Sept

0300 China Trade Balance Sept

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Sept

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Aug

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Sept

1230 US Import Prices YY Sept

1230 US Retail Sales MM Sept

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Oct (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.57% 0.63311 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -3.12% 20.19 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.13248 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.7285 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 13430.03 Real-time Quote.10.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 0.97873 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
GOLD 0.28% 1667.91 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012162 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.56661 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
PALLADIUM 0.88% 2123 Delayed Quote.11.92%
SILVER 0.75% 18.991 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 500 M - -
Net income 2022 1 580 M - -
Net cash 2022 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 25 862 M 25 862 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 22,35 $
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.76%26 697
NEWMONT CORPORATION-32.89%33 263
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.26%19 085
POLYUS-35.94%17 548
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-18.44%14 506
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-28.59%9 692