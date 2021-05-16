Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Local consortium proposes to develop Pakistan copper and gold mine after arbitration case

05/16/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 16 (Reuters) - A local consortium has made a proposal to develop a major copper and gold mine in southwest Pakistan after a court decision blocked the mine's development by a joint venture between Chile’s Antofagasta and Canada’s Barrick Gold.

Pakistan's Supreme Court blocked the joint venture, Tethyan Copper, in 2013 from developing Reko Diq - one of the world’s biggest untapped deposits of copper and gold - following a court case over how the contract had been awarded.

Pakistan's government was later ordered by a global arbitration body to pay $5.8 billion in damages after Tethyan Copper took it to court.

The local consortium, National Resources Private Limited, said in a statement on Sunday that it had submitted a proposal to develop Reko Diq and another major copper and gold mine, also in Balochistan province.

“The consortium has proposed (to the) government to develop and implement the Tanjeel reserves as a starter project, followed by development of the vast Reko Diq area reserves,” National Resources Private Limited said.

The Balochistan government said it was studying the proposal, the financial aspects of which were not disclosed.

The local consortium comprises Arif Habib Equity (Private) Limited, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Liberty Mills Limited, Reliance Commodities (Private) Limited (Fatima group), Y.B. Pakistan Limited (Lucky group) and South Western Mining (Private) Limited.

The federal government has said it is in talks with Tethyan Copper about a settlement after the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in 2019 ordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.84 billion to Tethyan Copper. The venture had already sunk more than $220 million into the project before the project was blocked.

Work on the mine has stalled since then. (Reporting by Raza Hassan; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -2.17% 1778.5 Delayed Quote.23.46%
ARIF HABIB LIMITED 0.65% 65.25 End-of-day quote.-7.43%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1.46% 29.12 Delayed Quote.0.41%
MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED -1.08% 1503.38 End-of-day quote.12.21%
WESTERN MINING CO.,LTD -2.16% 13.61 End-of-day quote.9.94%
All news about BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
11:08aLocal consortium proposes to develop Pakistan copper and gold mine after arbi..
RE
05/15Mali union calls five-day general strike next week over pay claim
RE
05/14UPDATE : Gold Rises on Dollar Weakness as the Fed's Policy Stance Questioned Ami..
MT
05/14June Gold Contract Ends up US$14.10; Settles at US$1,838.10 per Ounce
MT
05/14Gold Rises on Dollar Weakness as the Fed's Policy Stance Questioned Amid Risi..
MT
05/14NY Crude Up 1% at US$64.45
MT
05/13UPDATE : Gold Ends Higher as U.S. PPI Rises by a Record 6.2%
MT
05/13June Gold Contract Ends Up US$1.20; Settles at US$1,824.00 per Ounce
MT
05/13Gold Trading Lower
MT
05/12UPDATE : Gold Falls Despite Surging U.S. Inflation in April as the Dollar and Bo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 300 M - -
Net income 2021 2 318 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 42 760 M 42 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,63 $
Last Close Price 24,04 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.41%42 786
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.13%56 789
POLYUS-1.67%27 174
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.3.03%20 366
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED7.18%17 521
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.31%17 019