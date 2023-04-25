Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:36:00 2023-04-25 am EDT
25.66 CAD   -0.70%
10:38aLower output, high costs to pressure Newmont, Barrick earnings
RE
04/21Lundin Mining CEO eyes Chile exploration, growth after big M&A bet
RE
04/21Barclays Raises Price Target on Barrick Gold to $28 From $26, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lower output, high costs to pressure Newmont, Barrick earnings

04/25/2023 | 10:38am EDT
Small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Newmont logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - North American gold miners Newmont Corp and Barrick Gold Corp are expected to post lower quarterly profits as a fall in production and higher costs offset gains from strong prices of the precious metal.

Miners grappled with extreme weather, including heavy rainfalls in certain parts of the world, lower grade sequencing, labor shortages and supply chain constraints.

The challenges have overshadowed the price rise in the safe-haven asset that peaked over the $2,000-mark during the quarter ended March 31 on fears over the stability of the financial system after a banking crisis and a potential recession.

GRAPHIC: Gold prices hover around $2,000-mark https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GOLD-RESULTS/GRAPHIC/egpbyqygnvq/chart.png

"Despite rising 1Q gold prices, cost pressures and low volumes represent an overhang into financial results," said analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry metric that reflects total expenses, are set to rise for the miners.

"Despite a deceleration of input cost pressures, 2H22 inflation plus low 1Q volumes point to high costs this quarter," RBC added.

Barrick expects first-quarter gold production to fall 15% sequentially, as a severe winter hampered the Canadian miner's operations in northern Nevada and annual maintenance activity weighed on output at its Goldstrike mine.

Top gold miner Newmont, which is pursuing Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd for A$29.4 billion ($19.84 billion), is also expected to post lower production.

"We expect (Newmont's) 1Q to be a lower production quarter, partly due to mine sequencing as well as low production at Tanami (Australia) due to weather related issues. We also anticipate costs to remain elevated," Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur said.

GRAPHIC: Q1 Gold production expected to decline for Newmont, Barrick https://www.reuters.com/graphics/MINING-PRODUCTION/GRAPHIC/gdpzqbqqovw/chart.png

Analysts expect Newmont's attributable gold production to come in at 1.265 million ounces, lower than 1.34 million ounces the company reported a year earlier.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly results on April 27, and Barrick on May 3.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Arunima Kumar


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.62% 25.66 Delayed Quote.11.20%
GOLD -0.46% 1986.03 Delayed Quote.8.83%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.93% 28.63 Delayed Quote.38.71%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -1.75% 1220.46 Real-time Quote.6.17%
Analyst Recommendations on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 875 M - -
Net income 2023 1 346 M - -
Net Debt 2023 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 33 486 M 33 486 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 19,08 $
Average target price 21,98 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
John Steele Executive-Metallurgy, Engineering & Capital
Mark F Hill Chief Operating Officer-Latam America & Asia Pacif
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.20%33 486
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.74%38 152
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.23%27 702
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.26.39%22 351
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.71%17 059
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED48.99%11 320
