  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
25.81 CAD   -0.23%
05:08pLundin Mining CEO eyes Chile exploration, growth after big M&A bet
RE
09:31aBarclays Raises Price Target on Barrick Gold to $28 From $26, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
08:39aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Barrick Gold to $22 From $19, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lundin Mining CEO eyes Chile exploration, growth after big M&A bet

04/21/2023 | 05:08pm EDT
SANTIAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp , which recently made Chile's first big copper acquisition in nearly a decade, is setting targets for its new Caserones mine and waiting to expand its existing Candelaria mine, its CEO said in an interview.

Following the 2023 World Copper Conference in Santiago this week, Peter Rockandel told Reuters the company is waiting on a permit and some "financial items" to move ahead with an underground expansion for Candelaria.

The expansion will add up to 25,000 tonnes of copper production annually, he said. Candelaria produced 126,300 tonnes in 2022, according to Chile's Cochilco, and Lundin estimates 145,000 to 155,000 tonnes for 2023.

In a vote of confidence in Chile when other mining giants had been holding off on investment, Lundin recently purchased the Caserones mine for $950 million from JX Nippon Mining & Metals. It was the Chilean market's biggest acquisition since 2015 when Antofagasta paid $1 billion for a 50% stake in the Zaldivar mine from Barrick Gold Corp.

"We dedicate a lot of dollars to exploration, we've good a very good team with strong technology and we've been able to identify targets well," Rockandel said, noting that the company has operated in the region for 25 years and understands the geology well.

"So we're going to try to take those learnings from Candelaria and apply it to Caserones," Rockandel said, noting that the company already has a port and a desalination plant in the region that gives Caserones a "huge strategic value."

"There is a huge footprint of about 60,000 hectares in Caserones with a lot of really interesting exploration targets."

No further acquisitions are planned at the moment, he added. "Perhaps down the road there's more M&A possibilities, but right now I think our focus is on maximizing our assets."

Starting new copper projects is tough, Rockandel said, citing factors such as long waits for permits; environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards; a recent decline in ore grades around Chile; and low global copper supply.

"It's getting more challenging bringing new projects on, whether it be from the financial cost, ESG permitting," he said. "So I think the challenge is the supply side. Once we go out one to two years it's going to get very, very difficult."

While companies like BHP have said they would like more stability in Chile before committing to more investment, Rockandel is more optimistic.

He said Lundin's conversations with the government about a

proposed mining royalty

is trending in the right direction. The mining industry claims the new tax burden would hurt companies already struggling to offset a decline in ore grades around the country.

"I think Chile is a good place to operate," Rockandel said, before Chilean President Gabriel Boric spooked mining investors Thursday night by unveiling plans to nationalize its lithium industry over time. "I mean, it's not without its challenges, but that's mining."

Lundin shares fell 2.9% on Friday but remain 22% higher so far this year.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; editing by Ernest Scheyder, Christian Plumb and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -2.80% 1530 Delayed Quote.1.84%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.23% 25.81 Delayed Quote.11.55%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION -2.10% 10.24 Delayed Quote.25.87%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -1.08% 1234.38 Real-time Quote.6.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 956 M - -
Net income 2023 1 340 M - -
Net Debt 2023 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 33 730 M 33 555 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 19,22 $
Average target price 21,62 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
John Steele Executive-Metallurgy, Engineering & Capital
Mark F Hill Chief Operating Officer-Latam America & Asia Pacif
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.55%33 730
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.25%38 041
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.14%27 993
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.71%22 367
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED40.50%17 469
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED46.27%11 205
