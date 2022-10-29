Mali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry

BAMAKO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in
Mali, one of Africa’s top producers of the precious metal, risks
falling short of annual forecasts after underperforming through
the third quarter, a mines ministry official said.
Gold production from 13 major mines, including those owned
by Barrick Gold, B2Gold, Resolute Mining
and AngloGold Ashanti, stood at 45.8 tonnes by
the end of September, Mamadou Sidibé, head of the mines
ministry’s audit and statistics department, told Reuters.
While having surpassed the 44.5 tonnes initially forecasted
for the period, output remains below the 47.1 tonnes produced by
this time last year.
Sidibé said that will make it increasingly difficult for
mines to reach their targeted 64.1 tonnes by the end of
December, which was an increase over 2021's total output.
"The trend is down from last year and there are
uncertainties about reaching the forecasts announced for 2022,"
he said on Friday.
Mali’s industrial gold production in 2021 totaled 63.4
tonnes.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo;
Writing by Cooper Inveen; editing by Clelia Oziel)