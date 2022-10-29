Advanced search
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
20.82 CAD   -0.81%
05:55aMali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry
RE
10/28Barrick Delivers 25 Years of Value to Mali, With More to Come
AQ
10/27Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
Mali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry

10/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
BAMAKO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa’s top producers of the precious metal, risks falling short of annual forecasts after underperforming through the third quarter, a mines ministry official said.

Gold production from 13 major mines, including those owned by Barrick Gold, B2Gold, Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, stood at 45.8 tonnes by the end of September, Mamadou Sidibé, head of the mines ministry’s audit and statistics department, told Reuters.

While having surpassed the 44.5 tonnes initially forecasted for the period, output remains below the 47.1 tonnes produced by this time last year.

Sidibé said that will make it increasingly difficult for mines to reach their targeted 64.1 tonnes by the end of December, which was an increase over 2021's total output.

"The trend is down from last year and there are uncertainties about reaching the forecasts announced for 2022," he said on Friday.

Mali’s industrial gold production in 2021 totaled 63.4 tonnes. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Cooper Inveen; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -1.68% 239.53 End-of-day quote.-27.13%
B2GOLD CORP. -0.94% 4.2 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.81% 20.82 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
GOLD -1.06% 1644.3 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED -4.65% 0.205 Delayed Quote.-47.44%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.25% 957.6157 Real-time Quote.-8.91%
SILVER -1.65% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 279 M - -
Net income 2022 1 649 M - -
Net cash 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 26 928 M 26 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 15,28 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.43%26 928
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.89%34 017
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-15.00%20 547
POLYUS-35.94%18 432
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-16.32%15 068
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-27.25%10 158