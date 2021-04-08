Log in
Notice of Release of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results

04/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q1 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2021 on April 15, 2021.

  • Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    April 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q1 Results release
    May 5, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

    Q1 Results webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

    Conference call linked to webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 6460.

The Q1 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
