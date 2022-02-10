Reserves Grow Net of Depletion as Barrick's Focus on Quality Orebodies Delivers Results
02/10/2022 | 06:00am EST
All amounts expressed in US dollars
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) replaced its depletion of gold mineral reserves by 150%, before acquisition and equity changes at South Arturo and Porgera, and improved the quality of its group reserve grade by 3% in 2021, the company’s annual reserve and resource declaration reported today. Reported at $1,200/oz1, attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 69 million ounces2 at 1.71g/t, increasing from 68 million ounces3 at 1.66g/t in 2020.
President and chief executive Mark Bristow said in a sector feeling the pinch of dwindling reserves and resources, successful exploration continued to replenish the company’s asset base and target pipeline, securing its business plans well into the future.
“While we look closely at all new business opportunities, we believe finding our ounces is always better than buying them. That’s why we’re still discovering real value at the end of our drill bits,” he said.
The growth was led by the North America and Africa & Middle East regions, which contributed over 8.4 million ounces2 of attributable proven and probable reserve gains before depletion.
In North America, significant gains were driven by the completion of the updated feasibility study of the Goldrush underground project, which increased Goldrush’s attributable proven and probable mineral reserves by 3.6 million ounces2 to 4.8 million ounces2 at 7.29g/t. At the Turquoise Ridge complex, attributable proven and probable reserves increased by 1.4 million ounces2 before depletion, principally off the back of a revised geological model at Turquoise Ridge Underground.
In Africa, Bulyanhulu completed an updated underground feasibility study on the Deep West portion of the orebody, allowing us to increase attributable proven and probable reserves by 0.77 million ounces2 before depletion through the conversion of inferred mineral resources. Staying in Tanzania, a fully optimized integrated mine plan at North Mara has increased attributable proven and probable reserves by 1.1 million ounces2 before depletion. Our two Tier One4 mines in Africa also delivered strong results, with Kibali able to more than replace depletion of reserves and Loulo-Gounkoto replenishing 98% of depletion for the year.
Total attributable group gold resources, excluding the impact of disposition and equity changes mainly related to Lagunas Norte and Porgera, grew net of depletion, resulting in a 126% replacement of depletion. Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves and at a gold price of $1,500/oz1. Attributable measured and indicated gold resources for 2021 stood at 160 million ounces2 at 1.50g/t, with a further 42 million ounces2 at 1.3g/t of inferred resources.
The significant increase in attributable mineral resources was led by the Carlin complex in Nevada where a total of 0.91 million ounces2 of measured and indicated resources and 3.0 million2 ounces of inferred resources were added year-on-year. This was driven by two maiden inferred resource additions, with North Leeville delivering 0.43 million ounces2 at 11.5g/t and Ren contributing 0.76 million ounces2 at 7.3g/t on an attributable basis. Both projects represent future growth for the Carlin complex and drilling continues on both targets, with mineralization open in all directions. The remaining year-on-year growth in attributable mineral resources at the Carlin complex mainly came from the open-pits at Gold Quarry and South Arturo as well as the underground at Leeville and Rita K. Staying in Nevada, the Turquoise Ridge complex also increased year-over-year attributable measured and indicated resources by 1.5 million ounces2 mainly off the back of a revised geological model at Turquoise Ridge Underground.
Copper mineral reserves for 2021 are estimated using a copper price of $2.75 per pound and mineral resources are estimated at $3.50 per pound, both unchanged from 2020.
Attributable proven and probable copper reserves were 12 billion pounds2 at an average grade of 0.38% in 2021. Attributable measured and indicated copper resources were 24 billion pounds2 at an average grade of 0.35%, and inferred copper resources were 2.1 billion pounds2 at an average grade of 0.2% in 2021. Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves.
Mineral resource management executive Rodney Quick said, “The geological improvements and remodeling are now starting to make a real impact. The incorporation and integration of mine design optimizations are also driving many of the mineral resource additions. A sound understanding of the geological orebody has been integrated with a better understanding of local variations in the geotechnical and metallurgical disciplines to produce integrated and optimized mine designs.”
Endnote 2 Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 240 million tonnes grading 2.20g/t, representing 17 million ounces of gold, and 380 million tonnes grading 0.41%, representing 3,400 million pounds of copper. Probable reserves of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.60g/t, representing 53 million ounces of gold, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.37%, representing 8,800 million pounds of copper. Measured resources of 490 million tonnes grading 2.05g/t, representing 32 million ounces of gold, and 680 million tonnes grading 0.38%, representing 5,700 million pounds of copper. Indicated resources of 2,800 million tonnes grading 1.40g/t, representing 130 million ounces of gold, and 2,500 million tonnes grading 0.34%, representing 19,000 million pounds of copper. Inferred resources of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.3g/t, representing 42 million ounces of gold, and 450 million tonnes grading 0.2%, representing 2,100 million pounds of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this press release, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, can be found in the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Tables included on the following pages of this press release.
Endnote 3 Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2020. Proven reserves of 280 million tonnes grading 2.37g/t, representing 21 million ounces of gold. Probable reserves of 990 million tonnes grading 1.46g/t, representing 47 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data as of December 31, 2020 for all mines and projects referenced in this press release, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, can be found on pages 34-47 of Barrick’s 2020 Annual Information Form/Form 40-F.
Endnote 4 A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.
Gold Mineral Reserves1,2,3
As at December 31, 2021
PROVEN
PROBABLE
TOTAL
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
10.42
0.000035
0.00010
10.42
0.000035
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
10
7.76
2.5
10
7.76
2.5
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
10
7.76
2.5
10
7.76
2.5
Jabal Sayid surface
0.072
0.34
0.00079
—
—
—
0.072
0.34
0.00079
Jabal Sayid underground
6.3
0.19
0.039
6.7
0.33
0.071
13
0.26
0.11
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
6.4
0.19
0.040
6.7
0.33
0.071
13
0.26
0.11
Kibali surface
5.0
2.31
0.37
12
2.51
0.95
17
2.45
1.3
Kibali underground
9.4
4.54
1.4
11
4.54
1.6
21
4.54
3.0
Kibali (45.00%) total
14
3.76
1.7
23
3.50
2.6
37
3.60
4.3
Loulo-Gounkoto surface
9.6
2.62
0.81
12
3.26
1.3
22
2.98
2.1
Loulo-Gounkoto underground
8.4
4.45
1.2
21
5.03
3.4
29
4.86
4.6
Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%) total
18
3.48
2.0
33
4.38
4.7
51
4.06
6.7
North Mara surface
0.66
1.73
0.037
37
1.73
2.1
38
1.73
2.1
North Mara underground
0.90
5.56
0.16
5.9
3.12
0.59
6.8
3.44
0.75
North Mara (84.00%) total
1.6
3.93
0.20
43
1.92
2.6
44
1.99
2.8
Tongon surface (89.70%)
2.0
1.51
0.095
5.9
1.99
0.38
7.9
1.87
0.47
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
42
3.00
4.1
120
3.29
13
160
3.22
17
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
110
0.65
2.4
480
0.59
9.2
600
0.60
12
Porgera surface4
—
—
—
4.8
3.66
0.56
4.8
3.66
0.56
Porgera underground4
0.58
6.79
0.13
2.6
6.25
0.53
3.2
6.34
0.66
Porgera (24.50%) total4
0.58
6.79
0.13
7.4
4.59
1.1
8.0
4.75
1.2
Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)
7.5
2.20
0.53
68
2.22
4.9
76
2.22
5.4
Veladero surface (50.00%)
9.8
0.41
0.13
80
0.82
2.1
90
0.77
2.2
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
130
0.74
3.2
640
0.84
17
770
0.83
21
NORTH AMERICA
Carlin surface
11
2.58
0.95
73
2.18
5.1
84
2.23
6.0
Carlin underground
12
9.25
3.6
7.0
8.18
1.8
19
8.86
5.4
Carlin (61.50%) total5
24
6.01
4.5
80
2.70
6.9
100
3.46
11
Cortez surface
1.4
2.13
0.095
37
1.66
2.0
39
1.68
2.1
Cortez underground6
0.78
8.57
0.21
26
7.77
6.5
27
7.79
6.7
Cortez (61.50%) total
2.2
4.43
0.31
63
4.16
8.5
65
4.17
8.8
Hemlo surface
0.018
0.32
0.00018
—
—
—
0.018
0.32
0.00018
Hemlo underground
0.34
5.02
0.055
6.1
5.19
1.0
6.4
5.18
1.1
Hemlo (100%) total
0.36
4.79
0.055
6.1
5.19
1.0
6.4
5.16
1.1
Long Canyon surface (61.50%)
0.21
1.43
0.0097
0.40
1.06
0.013
0.61
1.18
0.023
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
8.3
0.72
0.19
96
0.59
1.8
100
0.60
2.0
Turquoise Ridge surface
18
2.13
1.2
8.3
1.90
0.51
26
2.05
1.7
Turquoise Ridge underground
8.8
11.05
3.1
12
9.89
3.7
21
10.39
6.9
Turquoise Ridge (61.50%) total
26
5.09
4.3
20
6.59
4.3
46
5.74
8.6
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
61
4.81
9.4
270
2.64
23
330
3.04
32
TOTAL
240
2.20
17
1,000
1.60
53
1,300
1.71
69
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Copper Mineral Reserves1,2,3,7
As at December 31, 2021
PROVEN
PROBABLE
TOTAL
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Contained Cu
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Contained Cu
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Contained Cu
Based on attributable pounds
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
0.61
0.0014
0.00010
0.61
0.0014
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
10
0.37
82
10
0.37
82
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
10
0.37
82
10
0.37
82
Jabal Sayid surface
0.072
3.06
4.9
—
—
—
0.072
3.06
4.9
Jabal Sayid underground
6.3
2.30
320
6.7
2.24
330
13
2.27
650
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
6.4
2.31
330
6.7
2.24
330
13
2.27
650
Lumwana surface (100%)
68
0.51
770
410
0.58
5,200
470
0.57
6,000
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
75
0.67
1,100
420
0.60
5,600
500
0.61
6,700
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
110
0.19
480
480
0.23
2,400
600
0.22
2,900
Zaldívar surface (50.00%)
180
0.45
1800
42
0.34
320
230
0.43
2,100
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
300
0.35
2,300
530
0.24
2,700
820
0.28
5,000
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
11
0.17
40
130
0.17
470
140
0.17
510
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
11
0.17
40
130
0.17
470
140
0.17
510
TOTAL
380
0.41
3,400
1,100
0.37
8,800
1,500
0.38
12,000
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Silver Mineral Reserves1,2,3,7
As at December 31, 2021
PROVEN
PROBABLE
TOTAL
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
4.32
0.000014
0.00010
4.32
0.000014
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
10
6.92
2.3
10
6.92
2.3
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
10
6.92
2.3
10
6.92
2.3
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
—
—
—
10
6.92
2.3
10
6.92
2.3
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
110
1.91
7.0
480
1.43
22
600
1.52
29
Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)
7.5
11.18
2.7
68
14.85
33
76
14.49
35
Veladero surface (50.00%)
9.8
12.41
3.9
80
14.78
38
90
14.52
42
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
130
3.21
14
630
4.58
93
760
4.34
110
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
8.3
7.40
2.0
96
6.35
20
100
6.43
22
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
8.3
7.40
2.0
96
6.35
20
100
6.43
22
TOTAL
140
3.46
16
740
4.84
120
880
4.62
130
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Gold Mineral Resources1,2,3,8,9
As at December 31, 2021
MEASURED (M)10
INDICATED (I)10
(M) + (I)10
INFERRED11
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Contained ozs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained ozs
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
10.42
0.000035
0.000035
—
—
—
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
17
8.92
4.8
4.8
24
8.0
6.2
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
17
8.92
4.8
4.8
24
8.0
6.2
Jabal Sayid surface
0.072
0.34
0.00079
—
—
—
0.00079
—
—
—
Jabal Sayid underground
6.8
0.22
0.049
7.9
0.37
0.092
0.14
1.3
0.6
0.022
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
6.9
0.23
0.050
7.9
0.37
0.092
0.14
1.3
0.6
0.022
Kibali surface
7.1
2.26
0.52
20
2.25
1.5
2.0
3.7
2.1
0.25
Kibali underground
14
4.63
2.1
22
4.06
2.8
5.0
6.6
3.0
0.64
Kibali (45.00%) total
21
3.84
2.6
42
3.18
4.3
6.9
10
2.7
0.89
Loulo-Gounkoto surface
9.5
2.57
0.79
14
3.31
1.5
2.3
3.2
2.1
0.22
Loulo-Gounkoto underground
16
4.57
2.3
30
4.94
4.8
7.1
8.3
3.1
0.82
Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%) total
25
3.82
3.1
44
4.42
6.2
9.3
12
2.8
1.0
North Mara surface
13
2.54
1.0
40
1.41
1.8
2.8
5.0
1.1
0.18
North Mara underground
0.64
3.56
0.073
18
2.04
1.2
1.3
7.8
1.8
0.46
North Mara (84.00%) total
13
2.59
1.1
58
1.61
3.0
4.1
13
1.6
0.65
Tongon surface (89.70%)
2.8
1.79
0.16
7.8
2.21
0.55
0.71
3.5
2.7
0.30
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
70
3.15
7.1
180
3.34
19
26
64
4.5
9.1
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Alturas surface (100%)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
260
1.1
8.9
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
190
0.63
3.9
1,100
0.53
19
22
370
0.4
4.4
Pascua Lama surface (100%)
43
1.86
2.6
390
1.49
19
21
15
1.7
0.86
Porgera surface4
—
—
—
10
3.21
1.0
1.0
3.9
2.5
0.31
Porgera underground4
0.64
6.66
0.14
4.2
6.20
0.84
0.98
1.3
6.5
0.28
Porgera (24.50%) total4
0.64
6.66
0.14
14
4.09
1.9
2.0
5.3
3.5
0.59
Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)
63
2.03
4.1
150
2.04
10
14
38
1.7
2.1
Veladero surface (50.00%)
11
0.39
0.14
130
0.71
2.9
3.0
18
0.7
0.39
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL12
310
1.09
11
1,800
0.92
52
63
710
0.8
17
NORTH AMERICA
Carlin surface
28
2.33
2.1
150
1.82
9.0
11
58
1.2
2.2
Carlin underground
23
7.53
5.6
12
6.97
2.7
8.4
10.0
7.5
2.4
Carlin (61.50%) total5
51
4.68
7.8
170
2.20
12
19
68
2.1
4.6
Cortez surface
1.4
2.12
0.096
92
1.07
3.2
3.3
62
0.5
1.1
Cortez underground6
1.2
8.06
0.32
32
7.40
7.7
8.0
15
5.9
2.8
Cortez (61.50%) total
2.6
4.88
0.41
120
2.71
11
11
76
1.6
3.9
Donlin surface (50.00%)
3.9
2.52
0.31
270
2.24
19
20
46
2.0
3.0
Fourmile underground (100%)
—
—
—
1.00
10.90
0.35
0.35
6.4
10.6
2.2
Hemlo surface
0.024
0.48
0.00037
27
0.90
0.78
0.78
5.4
0.9
0.15
Hemlo underground
0.66
4.64
0.098
11
4.73
1.7
1.8
3.7
5.6
0.67
Hemlo (100%) total
0.68
4.50
0.099
38
2.03
2.5
2.6
9.1
2.8
0.82
Long Canyon surface
0.54
2.66
0.046
5.3
2.45
0.42
0.47
1.1
0.8
0.029
Long Canyon underground
—
—
—
1.1
10.68
0.38
0.38
0.53
9.1
0.16
Long Canyon (61.50%) total
0.54
2.66
0.046
6.5
3.87
0.80
0.85
1.6
3.6
0.19
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
13
0.65
0.27
230
0.51
3.7
4.0
30
0.4
0.36
Turquoise Ridge surface
25
2.12
1.7
23
2.00
1.5
3.2
10
1.8
0.60
Turquoise Ridge underground
11
10.28
3.5
18
8.84
5.2
8.7
0.68
6.2
0.14
Turquoise Ridge (61.50%) total
36
4.57
5.3
41
5.05
6.6
12
11
2.0
0.74
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
110
4.08
14
870
1.99
56
70
250
2.0
16
TOTAL
490
2.05
32
2,800
1.40
130
160
1,000
1.3
42
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Copper Mineral Resources1,3,7,8,9
As at December 31, 2021
MEASURED (M)10
INDICATED (I)10
(M) + (I)10
INFERRED11
Tonnes
Grade
Contained lbs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained lbs
Contained lbs
Tonnes
Grade
Contained lbs
Based on attributable pounds
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
0.61
0.0014
0.0014
—
—
—
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
17
0.41
150
150
24
0.4
200
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
17
0.41
150
150
24
0.4
200
Jabal Sayid surface
0.072
3.06
4.9
—
—
—
4.9
—
—
—
Jabal Sayid underground
6.8
2.60
390
7.9
2.22
380
770
1.3
1.4
38
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
6.9
2.60
390
7.9
2.22
380
780
1.3
1.4
38
Lumwana surface (100%)
93
0.51
1,000
880
0.54
10,000
11,000
7.6
0.6
93
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
99
0.65
1,400
910
0.55
11,000
12,000
33
0.4
330
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
170
0.21
790
1,000
0.21
4,700
5,500
360
0.2
1,400
Zaldívar surface (50.00%)
390
0.40
3,400
240
0.36
1,900
5,300
26
0.3
190
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
560
0.34
4,200
1,300
0.24
6,600
11,000
390
0.2
1,600
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
16
0.16
55
310
0.15
1,000
1,100
32
0.1
90
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
16
0.16
55
310
0.15
1,000
1,100
32
0.1
90
TOTAL
680
0.38
5,700
2,500
0.34
19,000
24,000
450
0.2
2,100
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Silver Mineral Resources1,3,7,8,9
As at December 31, 2021
MEASURED (M)10
INDICATED (I)10
(M) + (I)10
INFERRED11
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Contained Ag
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
—
—
—
0.00010
4.32
0.000014
0.000014
—
—
—
Bulyanhulu underground
—
—
—
17
7.31
3.9
3.9
24
6.3
4.9
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total
—
—
—
17
7.31
3.9
3.9
24
6.3
4.9
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
—
—
—
17
7.31
3.9
3.9
24
6.3
4.9
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
190
1.62
10
1,100
1.23
43
53
370
1.0
11
Pascua-Lama surface (100%)
43
57.21
79
390
52.22
660
740
15
17.8
8.8
Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)
63
11.47
23
150
12.63
63
86
38
9.0
11
Veladero surface (50.00%)
11
11.35
4.0
130
14.19
58
62
18
13.8
8.1
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
310
11.68
120
1,800
14.56
820
940
440
2.8
39
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
13
6.74
2.8
230
5.88
43
46
30
5.6
5.4
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
13
6.74
2.8
230
5.88
43
46
30
5.6
5.4
TOTAL
320
11.48
120
2,000
13.50
870
990
500
3.1
50
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Summary Gold Mineral Reserves1,2,3
For the years ended December 31
2021
2020
Ownership
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Ownership
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Based on attributable ounces
%
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
%
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu surface
84.00
%
0.00010
10.42
0.000035
84.00
%
—
—
—
Bulyanhulu underground
84.00
%
10
7.76
2.5
84.00
%
6.9
8.92
2.0
Bulyanhulu Total
84.00
%
10
7.76
2.5
84.00
%
6.9
8.92
2.0
Buzwagi surface
84.00
%
—
—
—
84.00
%
1.7
0.76
0.042
Jabal Sayid surface
50.00
%
0.072
0.34
0.00079
50.00
%
—
—
—
Jabal Sayid underground
50.00
%
13
0.26
0.11
50.00
%
—
—
—
Jabal Sayid Total
50.00
%
13
0.26
0.11
50.00
%
12
0.23
0.090
Kibali surface
45.00
%
17
2.45
1.3
45.00
%
14
2.47
1.1
Kibali underground
45.00
%
21
4.54
3.0
45.00
%
20
4.81
3.1
Kibali Total
45.00
%
37
3.60
4.3
45.00
%
34
3.84
4.2
Loulo-Gounkoto surface
80.00
%
22
2.98
2.1
80.00
%
17
3.21
1.7
Loulo-Gounkoto underground
80.00
%
29
4.86
4.6
80.00
%
31
4.93
5.0
Loulo-Gounkoto Total
80.00
%
51
4.06
6.7
80.00
%
48
4.33
6.7
North Mara surface
84.00
%
38
1.73
2.1
84.00
%
18
1.44
0.85
North Mara underground
84.00
%
6.8
3.44
0.75
84.00
%
7.3
5.01
1.2
North Mara Total
84.00
%
44
1.99
2.8
84.00
%
26
2.46
2.0
Tongon surface
89.70
%
7.9
1.87
0.47
89.70
%
9.3
1.92
0.57
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
160
3.22
17
140
3.52
16
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface
50.00
%
600
0.60
12
50.00
%
600
0.60
12
Porgera surface4
24.50
%
4.8
3.66
0.56
47.50
%
9.2
3.66
1.1
Porgera underground4
24.50
%
3.2
6.34
0.66
47.50
%
6.3
6.34
1.3
Porgera Total4
24.50
%
8.0
4.75
1.2
47.50
%
15
4.75
2.4
Pueblo Viejo surface
60.00
%
76
2.22
5.4
60.00
%
83
2.31
6.2
Veladero surface
50.00
%
90
0.77
2.2
50.00
%
110
0.75
2.6
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
770
0.83
21
810
0.88
23
NORTH AMERICA
Carlin surface
61.50
%
84
2.23
6.0
61.50
%
91
2.21
6.5
Carlin underground
61.50
%
19
8.86
5.4
61.50
%
19
9.17
5.6
Carlin Total5
61.50
%
100
3.46
11
61.50
%
110
3.42
12
Cortez surface
61.50
%
39
1.68
2.1
61.50
%
52
1.52
2.6
Cortez underground6
61.50
%
27
7.79
6.7
61.50
%
11
9.38
3.4
Cortez Total
61.50
%
65
4.17
8.8
61.50
%
64
2.92
6.0
Hemlo surface
100
%
0.018
0.32
0.00018
100
%
0.57
0.77
0.014
Hemlo underground
100
%
6.4
5.18
1.1
100
%
9.0
5.08
1.5
Hemlo Total
100
%
6.4
5.16
1.1
100
%
9.6
4.82
1.5
Long Canyon surface
61.50
%
0.61
1.18
0.023
61.50
%
3.1
2.21
0.22
Phoenix surface
61.50
%
100
0.60
2.0
61.50
%
95
0.58
1.8
Turquoise Ridge surface
61.50
%
26
2.05
1.7
61.50
%
26
2.03
1.7
Turquoise Ridge underground
61.50
%
21
10.39
6.9
61.50
%
17
10.92
6.0
Turquoise Ridge Total
61.50
%
46
5.74
8.6
61.50
%
43
5.58
7.7
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
330
3.04
32
320
2.80
29
TOTAL
1,300
1.71
69
1,300
1.66
68
See “Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes”.
Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes
Mineral reserves (“reserves”) and mineral resources (“resources”) have been estimated as at December 31, 2021 (unless otherwise noted) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the “SEC Modernization Rules”) with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “proven mineral reserves” and “probable mineral reserves” to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required by NI 43-101. U.S. investors should understand that “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. In addition, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Barrick’s mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimations have been prepared by employees of Barrick, its joint venture partners or its joint venture operating companies, as applicable, under the supervision of regional Mineral Resource Managers Simon Bottoms, Africa & Middle East Mineral Resource Manager and Chad Yuhasz, Latin America & Australia Pacific Mineral Resource Manager, Craig Fiddes, North America Resource Modeling Manager and reviewed by Rodney Quick, Barrick’s Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive. Reserves have been estimated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,200 per ounce, an assumed silver price of US$16.50 per ounce, and an assumed copper price of US$2.75 per pound and long-term average exchange rates of 1.30 CAD/US$, except at Zaldívar, where mineral reserves for 2020 and 2021 were calculating using Antofagasta guidance and an assumed copper price of US$3.10 per pound. Reserve estimates incorporate current and/or expected mine plans and cost levels at each property. Varying cut-off grades have been used depending on the mine and type of ore contained in the reserves. Barrick’s normal data verification procedures have been employed in connection with the calculations. Verification procedures include industry-standard quality control practices. Resources as at December 31, 2021 have been estimated using varying cut-off grades, depending on both the type of mine or project, its maturity and ore types at each property.
In confirming our annual reserves for each of our mineral properties, projects, and operations, we conduct a reserve test on December 31 of each year to verify that the future undiscounted cash flow from reserves is positive. The cash flow ignores all sunk costs and only considers future operating and closure expenses as well as any future capital costs.
All mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates of tonnes, Au oz, Ag oz and Cu lb are reported to the second significant digit.
Porgera mineral reserves and mineral resources are reported on a 24.5% interest basis, reflecting Barrick’s expected ownership interest following the implementation of the binding Framework Agreement entered into by Barrick Niugini Limited (“BNL”) with the Government of Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) on April 9, 2021. The Framework Agreement provides, among other things, for ownership of Porgera to be held in a new joint venture owned 51% by PNG stakeholders and 49% by BNL or an affiliate. BNL is jointly owned on a 50/50 basis by Barrick and Zijin Mining Group and will retain operatorship of the mine under the terms of the Framework Agreement. Efforts are ongoing to execute definitive agreements to implement the Framework Agreement and finalize a timeline for the reopening of the Porgera mine and resumption of full mine operations. For additional information, see page 30 of Barrick’s Third Quarter Report 2021.
On October 14, 2021, NGM acquired the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own from i-80 Gold Corp. Accordingly, Carlin mineral reserve and resource estimates include South Arturo on a 36.9% basis as at December 31, 2020, and on a 61.5% basis as at December 31, 2021. For additional information, see page 30 Barrick’s Third Quarter Report 2021.
Cortez underground includes 20 million tonnes at 7.29g/t for 4.8 million ounces of probable reserves, 23 million tonnes at 7.07g/t for 5.2 million ounces of indicated resources and 14 million tonnes at 6.0g/t for 2.8 million ounces of inferred resources related to Goldrush. As noted in endnote #9, mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis.
2021 polymetallic mineral resources and mineral reserves are estimated using the combined value of gold, copper & silver and accordingly are reported as gold, copper and silver mineral resources and mineral reserves.
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Mineral resources are reported inclusive of mineral reserves.
All measured and indicated mineral resource estimates of grade and all proven and probable mineral reserve estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to two decimal places.
All inferred mineral resource estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to one decimal place.
On June 1, 2021, Barrick sold its 100% interest in the Lagunas Norte gold mine to Boroo Pte Ltd. For additional information, see page 30 of Barrick’s Third Quarter Report 2021.