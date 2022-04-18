Shanghai copper, nickel up for 4th day on low stocks, stimulus hopes

April 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper and nickel prices
extended gains to a fourth session on Monday, as low inventories
and hopes for additional stimulus in top metals consumer China
outweighed pressure from a stronger dollar.
The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 74,760 yuan
($11,738.84) a tonne, after rising to its highest since March 8
at 75,320 yuan ($11,826.78) in early Asian trade.
ShFE nickel climbed 1.8% to 225,280 yuan
($35,373.55), after rising to its highest since March 28 earlier
in the day.
The London Metal Exchange was closed for Easter holiday.
"The expectations around more stimulus from China to cushion
the economic slowdown and data showing strong GDP growth and
industrial production are offering support," said Jigar Trivedi,
a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.8% in the
first quarter from a year earlier, but the economy slowed in
March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard.
The economy is likely to stay on its recovery track this
year and Beijing will step up policy implementation to stabilize
the outlook, said a spokesman for the country's statistics
bureau.
Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 8.2% from a week ago, while nickel
stocks were down 12%, the exchange said on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
COPPER: Last week, Barrick Gold said its copper
production in the first quarter fell 19.8% compared to the
previous quarter, hurt by lower output at its Lumwana mine.
DOLLAR: The dollar index held firm near two-year
highs, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for
buyers using other currencies.
SANCTIONS: The deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis has lifted
expectations around more sanction from the West and allies on
Moscow, adding to existing supply risks.
OTHER METALS: ShFE aluminum rose 0.4%, zinc
gained 0.8%, lead was up 1.1%, and tin
shed 0.3%.
MARKETS NEWS
* Oil prices rose as concerns grew about tighter global
supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the
prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter
Russia.
($1 = 6.3698 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Subhranshu Sahu)