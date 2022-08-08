TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners

* TSX rises 49.04 points, or 0.25%, to 19,669.17
* Barrick Gold rises 3.3%
* Oil settles nearly 2% higher
* Cenovus to buy remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery from
BP
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday
for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices
rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates
are nearing a peak.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended 49.04 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,669.17,
after touching its highest intraday level since mid-June at
19,768.01.
Stock markets globally have rallied in recent weeks after
being buffeted this year by geopolitical uncertainty and central
bank interest rate hikes to tackle soaring inflation.
"We're very bullish and optimistic only because we think the
bulk of the interest rates increases have happened," said Lorne
Steinberg, president, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.
"Inflation should probably start to taper off towards the end of
the year."
U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on
the Federal Reserve policy outlook. Investors are bracing for
another outsized interest rate hike from the central bank in
September after data on Friday showing robust U.S. job growth.
Barrick rose 3.3% after reporting a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 2.1%.
The energy sector ended up 0.6% as oil prices rebounded from
a six-month low they hit on Friday. U.S. crude oil futures
settled 2% higher at $90.76 a barrel.
Cenovus Energy Inc rose 3.4% after the company said
it will buy the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in
Ohio-based BP-Husky Toledo Refinery for $300 million from
British energy firm BP PLC.
Heavily weighted financials dipped 0.3% but have still
rebounded 7.5% from their July low.
"We remain very bullish on the financial sector and bank
stocks which have lagged," Steinberg said. "Loan losses should
continue to be pretty minimal."
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M.
Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)