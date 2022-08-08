Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
20.84 CAD   +3.32%
04:47pTSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners
RE
04:40pBarrick Gold reports US$488 million Q2 profit, up from US$411M a year ago
AQ
02:05pGold Moves Back Above US$1,800 on a Lower Dollar Even as Bond Yields Jump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners

08/08/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
* TSX rises 49.04 points, or 0.25%, to 19,669.17

* Barrick Gold rises 3.3%

* Oil settles nearly 2% higher

* Cenovus to buy remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery from BP

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,669.17, after touching its highest intraday level since mid-June at 19,768.01.

Stock markets globally have rallied in recent weeks after being buffeted this year by geopolitical uncertainty and central bank interest rate hikes to tackle soaring inflation.

"We're very bullish and optimistic only because we think the bulk of the interest rates increases have happened," said Lorne Steinberg, president, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. "Inflation should probably start to taper off towards the end of the year."

U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the Federal Reserve policy outlook. Investors are bracing for another outsized interest rate hike from the central bank in September after data on Friday showing robust U.S. job growth.

Barrick rose 3.3% after reporting a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.1%.

The energy sector ended up 0.6% as oil prices rebounded from a six-month low they hit on Friday. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2% higher at $90.76 a barrel.

Cenovus Energy Inc rose 3.4% after the company said it will buy the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in Ohio-based BP-Husky Toledo Refinery for $300 million from British energy firm BP PLC.

Heavily weighted financials dipped 0.3% but have still rebounded 7.5% from their July low.

"We remain very bullish on the financial sector and bank stocks which have lagged," Steinberg said. "Loan losses should continue to be pretty minimal." (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M. Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 3.32% 20.84 Delayed Quote.-16.13%
BP PLC 1.25% 416.3 Delayed Quote.24.40%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 3.43% 21.99 Delayed Quote.37.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.34% 96.13 Delayed Quote.21.13%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.81% 495.6044 Real-time Quote.18.10%
WTI 2.60% 90.327 Delayed Quote.17.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 851 M - -
Net income 2022 1 540 M - -
Net cash 2022 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 27 592 M 27 815 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 15,58 $
Average target price 23,95 $
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.13%27 592
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.81%35 533
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.22%19 795
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 726
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.64%15 220
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-20.34%11 762