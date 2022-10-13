Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Barrick Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-10-13 am EDT
19.67 CAD   -5.61%
10:23aTech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
RE
08:41aBarrick on Track to Meet Full-Year Production Guidance -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07:46aBarrick Gold Details Q3 Production, Sales; Remains On Track To Achieve 2022 Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data

10/13/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates prices, details; adds comments)

*

Barrick sees annual gold output at lower end of forecast

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday due to losses in technology and mining shares, with a surge in U.S. inflation raising fears of more big interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slumped 162.73 points, or 0.89%, at 18,043.55, its lowest level since March 2021, and in line with a fall on Wall Street.

The U.S. Labor Department's report showed the headline consumer price index gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared with an estimated 8.1%. Core CPI, which eliminates volatile food and fuel prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5% increase.

"Canadian markets are under pressure along with markets worldwide, because the U.S. reports suggested that the pressure remains on the central banks to remain hawkish," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks tumbled 2.4% tracking its U.S. peers on the Nasdaq, as government bond yields climbed in anticipation of aggressive interest rate hikes.

As the world braces for another 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in November, analysts expect the Bank of Canada will ease to a 50 basis points later this month. Domestic inflation data is expected next week.

"It is possible that if inflation remains high the central bank may continue to do another 75 basis point hike, that's certainly within the realm of possibility," Cieszynski said.

Riskier assets have taken a hit this year as investors worry aggressive rate hikes could trigger a global economic downturn. The TSX is down 15% so far this year and was on pace for its worst annual performance since 2008.

The materials sector, lost 3% after the world's second largest miner, Barrick Gold Corp said its full-year gold production is expected to be at the lower end of the range it prior forecast due to a rise in production cost guidance. Barrick's stock slumped 5.4%. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.95% 0.62164 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -5.47% 19.67 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.97% 1.12075 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.55% 0.71925 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 0.96961 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.38% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.84% 10224.83 Real-time Quote.-33.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.87% 0.5562 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
All news about BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
10:23aTech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
RE
08:41aBarrick on Track to Meet Full-Year Production Guidance -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07:46aBarrick Gold Details Q3 Production, Sales; Remains On Track To Achieve 2022 Guidance
MT
07:11aBarrick's quarterly gold output falls sequentially
RE
07:02aBarrick Gold Brief: Says Strong year-to-date copper performance and h..
MT
07:01aStrong year-to-date copper performance and higher gold grades in Q4 expected to drive d..
AQ
05:54aNorth American Morning Briefing: CPI Print in -2-
DJ
10/12New Gold Brief: Says "Remain On Track" to Deliver on Its Updated Guidance
MT
10/12New Gold Brief: Announcing Third Quarter Operational Results
MT
10/11RBC Capital Markets Says Lower Commodity Prices To Weigh On Q3 Earnings Of North Americ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 581 M - -
Net income 2022 1 550 M - -
Net cash 2022 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 26 697 M 26 697 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 15,11 $
Average target price 22,43 $
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.76%26 697
NEWMONT CORPORATION-32.43%33 263
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.06%19 085
POLYUS-35.94%17 548
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-18.44%14 506
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.00%9 692