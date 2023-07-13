Strategic milestones

Expansion: In June 2023, Unilever, a global market leader in ice cream, extended its long-term global strategic agreement for the supply of cocoa and chocolate from Barry Callebaut. The renewed agreement, originally signed in 2012, foresees intensified collaboration in the areas of innovation and sustainability. Barry Callebaut will focus on delivering the latest chocolate innovations for ice cream to Unilever and as a result drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

Innovation: In May 2023, Barry Callebaut launched in the Mexican Gourmet market Callebaut NXT, a dairy-free delight made with 100% plant-based ingredients, and SICAO Zero, a sugar-free chocolate. With the launches, Barry Callebaut is responding to the growing demand for "mindful indulgence" by offering healthier chocolate alternatives without compromising taste.

Cost Leadership: In May 2023, Barry Callebaut held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cocoa bean warehousing and dispatching facility in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. The facility, which spans across more than half a million square feet, will increase operational efficiency and support Barry Callebaut's growth plans in the Region.

On June 15, 2023, the USD 400 million senior bond was fully repaid at maturity. Thanks to the Group's strong structural cash generation, no new fundraising was needed, hereby further reducing the gross debt of the Group.

Sustainability: In May 2023, Barry Callebaut added fresh ambition to its Forever Chocolate plan, building on the insights gained during the past six years. By setting additional measurable targets for 2030 and beyond, the Group is committed to driving long-term systemic change for a sustainable cocoa supply chain.

Regional/Segment performance

Region EMEA

In Region EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) sales volume amounted to 780,268 tonnes, down -3.5% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022/23, in a declining underlying chocolate confectionery market (-2.7%)2. Food Manufacturers volume decline stabilized with positive growth in South Eastern Europe, driven by outsourcing contracts. Gourmet & Specialties volume decline remained in the mid-single digits in the period under review. Sales revenue amounted to CHF 2,794 million, up +8.4% in CHF (+15.9% in local currencies).

Region Americas

In Region Americas sales volume amounted to 459,740 tonnes, down -4.6% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022/23, in an overall weak chocolate confectionery market (-0.9%)2. Food Manufacturers volume continued to decline in the third quarter due to pressure from inflation, in particular in key markets like Mexico. Gourmet & Specialties volume growth in North America reflected further weakness from local brands, but volume growth remained positive in Latin America. Sales revenue amounted to CHF 1,674 million, up +5.3% in CHF (+3.7% in local currencies).

Region Asia Pacific

In Region Asia Pacific sales volume amounted to 119,114 tonnes, down -2.0% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022/23. The underlying chocolate confectionery market grew by +2.7%2 according to Nielsen. Weaker volume in the third quarter was mainly attributable to Food Manufacturers, which continued to suffer from the inflationary impact on volume. Gourmet & Specialties volume growth was slightly positive in the third quarter, supported by strong local brands in key markets like India and Indonesia. Sales revenue amounted to CHF 400 million, down -3.2% in CHF (+2.7% in local currencies).