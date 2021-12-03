Barry Callebaut : Forever Chocolate Progress Report 2020/21

forest land to agricultural land, by over -10.0%. Achieving this outstanding feat underlines our commitment to establishing traceability in our supply chain. We have also created industry firsts in the way we measure and quantify carbon emission in dairy production. Our vision extends beyond the borders of our own company. Ulti- mately, we want to see a cocoa industry that is thriving and sustain- able, where farmers prosper, communities are empowered, and the environment is protected. As the experiences of the past two decades show, topical, project-based, interventions and efforts cannot scale up impact without the solid foundation of effective structural reform that tackles the root causes of farmer poverty, child labor and deforestation. We have been vocal about our view that a fully sustainable cocoa sector cannot be done by one actor alone. This can only be achieved through a broad-based movement and by partnering for change with all players in the cocoa sector - NGOs, industry and governments and other stake- holders. Public intervention is required in order to drive structural change beyond our direct supply chain. Government action at origin is essential to address the issue of traceability, rural infrastructure development and proper enforcement of national legislation. It should be coupled with regulatory intervention in cocoa consuming regions as well as cross-industry cooperation to drive demand for sustainably sourced cocoa. In the past year we were actively engaged with trade associations and multi-stakeholder platforms to further the movement for a sustainable cocoa supply chain. Supporting farmers to become sustainable and prospering entrepreneurs Cocoa farming is labor intensive and in many cocoa growing regions, mechanization is non-existent. In order to lift more than 500,000 cocoa

farmers out of poverty in our supply chain, it is critical to have an in-depth understanding of the conditions, challenges and potential of the farms and farmers we are working with. By continuing to gather farmer data, we are capturing a more detailed picture of farmer profiles and gaining a better understanding of farmer needs. Our unique and extensive farm mapping database was expanded to cover 234,997 farmers with full data in 2020/21. This means we have mapped the geographical location and the size of 394,305 active cocoa farms, covering 66% of our direct supply chain in 2020/21. This database is a critical source of information for our Farm Services Business which offers Farm Business Plans (FBPs), individualized support and coaching as well as technical advice, that takes the specific landscape of a specific farm into consideration. This tailored approach is unique and is only made possible by over 1,000 dedicated people we have working on the ground in cocoa producing countries. In 2020/21 the number of farmers who received FBPs is 92,508 (+125%). A total of 125,593 cocoa farmers in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Brazil, Ecuador and Indonesia received farm services support this fiscal year. We know that farm-specific support is more effective than a one-size-fits-all approach. That is why, in fiscal year 2016/17 we kicked off pilot projects in key cocoa-growing countries to further our understanding of country-specific sustainable cocoa farming models. In this fiscal year, Wageningen University in the Netherlands, the world's leading agricultural university, completed its evaluation of our pilot projects in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Brazil and Indonesia. At farm level, the pilot activities encompassed interventions to increase cocoa productivity as well as crop and income diversification. The evaluation showed that our ongoing learnings from the pilots enabled rapid establishment of our Farm Services Business, and that