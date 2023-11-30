By 2030, we will have 100% certified or verified cocoa and ingredients in all of our products, traceable to farm level.

We are collaborating closely with our suppliers, engaging in industry-level working groups and striving to increase customer demand for sustainable products while implementing our sustainable sourcing programs across all ingredients. Our goal is to integrate these programs into regulatory frameworks, establish strong government partnerships, and positively shape agricultural policies.

Traceability is a cornerstone of our Forever Chocolate commitment to making sustainable chocolate the norm. Through our traceability systems, we not only ensure transparency and accountability, we can also accurately track and monitor the origins of our products, promoting ethical practices, safeguarding human rights and reducing environmental impact through deforestation monitoring, education, prevention and other programs.

Whenever possible, we are driving impact on the ground by working directly with farmers and cooperatives. In addition to cocoa, we have various origin-based projects covering dairy, coconut oil, palm oil and cane sugar. We work with, and implement, various sustainable cocoa programs to improve cocoa farmer livelihoods and farming practices. Among them is Cocoa Horizons, our preferred vehicle to drive impact and deliver on our Forever Chocolate ambition while addressing customer needs.