Fiscal Year 2022/23 regional restatements

On September 6, 2023, Barry Callebaut announced its strategic investment program, BC Next Level. As part of this, Barry Callebaut announced the decision to increase its regional footprint from three to five chocolate regions - Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa - as well as Global Cocoa.

Consequently, to enable a relevant comparability in Fiscal Year 2023/24, Barry Callebaut is republishing the Fiscal Year 2022/23 sales volume and sales revenue figures by region as follows (see Appendix):

  • 3-Month Sales Figures 2022/23

  • Half-Year Sales Figures 2022/23

  • 9-Month Sales Figures 2022/23

  • Full-Year Sales Figures 2022/23

Reporting from Fiscal Year 2023/24

BC Next Level changes the business model and organizational set-up of Barry Callebaut. It has adjusted the ownership of value creation levers, with an end-to-end operational design that centrally drives manufacturing, supply chain, quality and innovation across the regions and product groups. The new global responsibilities are reflected in our streamlined Executive Committee, encompassing CEO, CFO, President Global Cocoa, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief People & Diversity Officer and Chief Customer Supply & Development Officer. All Chocolate regions report directly to the CEO, who is managing the chocolate business globally.

Barry Callebaut is therefore adjusting its reporting as follows:

  • Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported for the 5 chocolate regions, as well as Global Cocoa

  • Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported by product group: Food Manufacturers, Gourmet & Specialties and Global Cocoa

  • EBIT will be reported at the Group level, Global Chocolate, Global Cocoa and Corporate level. The organizational changes make the former regional Chocolate EBIT analysis no longer valid

  • As part of the Next Level transformation journey, Barry Callebaut will continue to report on relevant metrics and information to enable the tracking of progress on execution and delivery of the growth initiatives, cost savings and investments

The new external reporting is based on the internal organizational and management structure, as well as on the internal information reviewed regularly by the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Barry Callebaut's Chief Operating Decision Maker has been identified as the Executive Committee.

Barry Callebaut Investor Relations

1 | 2

Appendix: Restated Global Chocolate regions

Asia Pacific,

Central and

Latin

Middle East and

FY 2022/23

Global Cocoa

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

North America

America

Africa

Global Chocolate

Group

Sales Volume

3-Month

Tonnes

116,340

184,951

73,720

145,888

15,011

42,784

462,354

578,694

Half-Year

Tonnes

227,771

361,976

147,029

275,442

28,590

89,934

902,971

1,130,742

9-Month

Tonnes

345,114

539,726

228,148

418,051

41,689

131,511

1,359,125

1,704,240

Full-Year

Tonnes

467,874

721,737

298,944

564,348

55,399

172,624

1,813,052

2,280,925

Sales revenue

3-Month

CHF m

476.2

639.2

249.2

544.4

51.2

150.1

1,634.1

2,110.3

Half-Year

CHF m

947.4

1,287.4

514.4

1,015.9

99.0

316.6

3,233.3

4,180.7

9-Month

CHF m

1,424.2

1,941.7

793.9

1,530.3

144.0

457.9

4,867.8

6,292.0

Full-Year

CHF m

2,014.5

2,603.1

1,020.2

2,048.2

188.6

595.9

6,456.0

8,470.5

2 | 2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 16:34:42 UTC.