Fiscal Year 2022/23 regional restatements

On September 6, 2023, Barry Callebaut announced its strategic investment program, BC Next Level. As part of this, Barry Callebaut announced the decision to increase its regional footprint from three to five chocolate regions - Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa - as well as Global Cocoa.

Consequently, to enable a relevant comparability in Fiscal Year 2023/24, Barry Callebaut is republishing the Fiscal Year 2022/23 sales volume and sales revenue figures by region as follows (see Appendix):

• 3-Month Sales Figures 2022/23

• Half-Year Sales Figures 2022/23

• 9-Month Sales Figures 2022/23

• Full-Year Sales Figures 2022/23

Reporting from Fiscal Year 2023/24

BC Next Level changes the business model and organizational set-up of Barry Callebaut. It has adjusted the ownership of value creation levers, with an end-to-end operational design that centrally drives manufacturing, supply chain, quality and innovation across the regions and product groups. The new global responsibilities are reflected in our streamlined Executive Committee, encompassing CEO, CFO, President Global Cocoa, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief People & Diversity Officer and Chief Customer Supply & Development Officer. All Chocolate regions report directly to the CEO, who is managing the chocolate business globally.

Barry Callebaut is therefore adjusting its reporting as follows:

• Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported for the 5 chocolate regions, as well as Global Cocoa

• Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported by product group: Food Manufacturers, Gourmet & Specialties and Global Cocoa

• EBIT will be reported at the Group level, Global Chocolate, Global Cocoa and Corporate level. The organizational changes make the former regional Chocolate EBIT analysis no longer valid

• As part of the Next Level transformation journey, Barry Callebaut will continue to report on relevant metrics and information to enable the tracking of progress on execution and delivery of the growth initiatives, cost savings and investments

The new external reporting is based on the internal organizational and management structure, as well as on the internal information reviewed regularly by the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Barry Callebaut's Chief Operating Decision Maker has been identified as the Executive Committee.

Barry Callebaut Investor Relations

1 | 2

Appendix: Restated Global Chocolate regions

Asia Pacific, Central and Latin Middle East and FY 2022/23 Global Cocoa Western Europe Eastern Europe North America America Africa Global Chocolate Group Sales Volume 3-Month Tonnes 116,340 184,951 73,720 145,888 15,011 42,784 462,354 578,694 Half-Year Tonnes 227,771 361,976 147,029 275,442 28,590 89,934 902,971 1,130,742 9-Month Tonnes 345,114 539,726 228,148 418,051 41,689 131,511 1,359,125 1,704,240 Full-Year Tonnes 467,874 721,737 298,944 564,348 55,399 172,624 1,813,052 2,280,925 Sales revenue 3-Month CHF m 476.2 639.2 249.2 544.4 51.2 150.1 1,634.1 2,110.3 Half-Year CHF m 947.4 1,287.4 514.4 1,015.9 99.0 316.6 3,233.3 4,180.7 9-Month CHF m 1,424.2 1,941.7 793.9 1,530.3 144.0 457.9 4,867.8 6,292.0 Full-Year CHF m 2,014.5 2,603.1 1,020.2 2,048.2 188.6 595.9 6,456.0 8,470.5

2 | 2