Fiscal Year 2022/23 regional restatements
On September 6, 2023, Barry Callebaut announced its strategic investment program, BC Next Level. As part of this, Barry Callebaut announced the decision to increase its regional footprint from three to five chocolate regions - Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa - as well as Global Cocoa.
Consequently, to enable a relevant comparability in Fiscal Year 2023/24, Barry Callebaut is republishing the Fiscal Year 2022/23 sales volume and sales revenue figures by region as follows (see Appendix):
• 3-Month Sales Figures 2022/23
• Half-Year Sales Figures 2022/23
• 9-Month Sales Figures 2022/23
• Full-Year Sales Figures 2022/23
Reporting from Fiscal Year 2023/24
BC Next Level changes the business model and organizational set-up of Barry Callebaut. It has adjusted the ownership of value creation levers, with an end-to-end operational design that centrally drives manufacturing, supply chain, quality and innovation across the regions and product groups. The new global responsibilities are reflected in our streamlined Executive Committee, encompassing CEO, CFO, President Global Cocoa, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief People & Diversity Officer and Chief Customer Supply & Development Officer. All Chocolate regions report directly to the CEO, who is managing the chocolate business globally.
Barry Callebaut is therefore adjusting its reporting as follows:
• Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported for the 5 chocolate regions, as well as Global Cocoa
• Sales volume and sales revenue will continue to be reported by product group: Food Manufacturers, Gourmet & Specialties and Global Cocoa
• EBIT will be reported at the Group level, Global Chocolate, Global Cocoa and Corporate level. The organizational changes make the former regional Chocolate EBIT analysis no longer valid
• As part of the Next Level transformation journey, Barry Callebaut will continue to report on relevant metrics and information to enable the tracking of progress on execution and delivery of the growth initiatives, cost savings and investments
The new external reporting is based on the internal organizational and management structure, as well as on the internal information reviewed regularly by the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Barry Callebaut's Chief Operating Decision Maker has been identified as the Executive Committee.
Barry Callebaut Investor Relations
Appendix: Restated Global Chocolate regions
Asia Pacific,
Central and
Latin
Middle East and
FY 2022/23
Global Cocoa
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
North America
America
Africa
Global Chocolate
Group
Sales Volume
3-Month
Tonnes
116,340
184,951
73,720
145,888
15,011
42,784
462,354
578,694
Half-Year
Tonnes
227,771
361,976
147,029
275,442
28,590
89,934
902,971
1,130,742
9-Month
Tonnes
345,114
539,726
228,148
418,051
41,689
131,511
1,359,125
1,704,240
Full-Year
Tonnes
467,874
721,737
298,944
564,348
55,399
172,624
1,813,052
2,280,925
Sales revenue
3-Month
CHF m
476.2
639.2
249.2
544.4
51.2
150.1
1,634.1
2,110.3
Half-Year
CHF m
947.4
1,287.4
514.4
1,015.9
99.0
316.6
3,233.3
4,180.7
9-Month
CHF m
1,424.2
1,941.7
793.9
1,530.3
144.0
457.9
4,867.8
6,292.0
Full-Year
CHF m
2,014.5
2,603.1
1,020.2
2,048.2
188.6
595.9
6,456.0
8,470.5
