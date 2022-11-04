Barry Callebaut : Short Report 2021/22 - EN
Creating chocolate happiness one joyous moment at a time.
Barry Callebaut is the world's leading chocolate and cocoa manufacturer, mastering every step from the sourcing of raw materials
to production of the ﬁnest quality products.
For the online version of the report, go to: www.barry-callebaut.com/annual-report
Key ﬁgures
Change in %
in local
for the ﬁscal year
currencies
in CHF
2021/22
2020/21
Sales volume
Tonnes
5.3%
2,306,681
2,191,572
Sales revenue
CHF m
14.6%
12.3%
8,091.9
7,207.6
Gross proﬁt
CHF m
8.4%
6.1%
1,217.2
1,147.2
Operating proﬁt (EBIT)
CHF m
0.1%
(2.3)%
553.5
566.7
Operating proﬁt (EBIT, recurring)
1
CHF m
13.5%
10.2%
624.7
566.7
EBIT (recurring)
1 per tonne
CHF
7.8%
4.7%
270.8
258.6
Net proﬁt for the year
CHF m
(4.7)%
(6.1)%
360.9
384.5
Net proﬁt for the year (recurring)
1
CHF m
14.1%
11.4%
428.5
384.5
Free cash ﬂow
CHF m
266.2
355.0
Adjusted Free cash ﬂow
2
CHF m
358.5
314.9
EBIT reported
In CHF million
2,400,000
2,000,000
1,600,000
1,200,000
800,000
400,000
0
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
2020/21
2021/22
Sales volume by Region
In tonnes
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
2020/21
2021/22
EBIT recurring
1
Sales volume by Product Group
In tonnes
20%
13%
67%
EMEA
1,040,018
Cocoa Products
456,970
Americas
649,389
Food Manufacturers
1,550,019
Asia Paciﬁc
160,304
Gourmet & Specialties
299,692
Global Cocoa
456,970
Please refer to page 12 for the detailed recurring results reconciliation.
Free cash ﬂ ow adjusted for the cash ﬂ ow impact of cocoa bean inventories regarded by the Group as readily marketable inventories (RMI)..
Fiscal year 2021/22 in brief
Sales volume up +5.3%, with solid chocolate performance (+5.9%)
Sales revenue of CHF 8.1billion, up +14.6% in local currencies (+12.3% in CHF)
Operating proﬁt (EBIT) recurring 1 of CHF 624.7 million, up +13.5% in local currencies (+10.2% in CHF). EBIT reported of CHF 553.5 million, up +0.1% in local currencies (-2.3% in CHF)
Net proﬁt recurring 1 of CHF 428.5million, up +14.1% in local currencies (+11.4% in CHF). Net proﬁt reported of CHF 360.9 million, down -4.7% in local currencies (-6.1% in CHF)
Continued good cash generation with adjusted free cash ﬂow 2 of CHF358.5million
On track to achieve mid-term guidance 3
Thomas Intrator proposed as new member of the Board of Directors
Proposed stable dividend of CHF28.00 per share, a payout ratio of 43%
EMEA
Americas
Asia Paciﬁc
Global Cocoa
Volume growth
+4.3%
+6.4%
+15.8%
+2.5%
vs. prior year
EBIT (recurring)
1 growth
+10.5%
+14.8%
+2.9%
+7.5%
vs. prior year in local currencies
Highlights
August 2022
Ofﬁce and CHOCOLATE ACADEMY
TM Center relocated to the heart of Shanghai, China Sustainalytics ranks Barry Callebaut #1 for management of ESG risks
June 2022
Long-term distribution agreement with Levapan to expand in Latin America
May 2022
Barry Callebaut establishes a state-of-the-art cocoa export facility in Ecuador New CHOCOLATE ACADEMY
TM Center in Casablanca, Morocco
Opening of new Business Excellence Center in Asia Paciﬁc
April 2022
Barry Callebaut to build specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, Canada Grupo Bimbo and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement
March 2022
Expansion of chocolate factory completed in Campbellﬁeld, Australia
February 2022
Barry Callebaut recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP Launch of Callebaut NXT, 100% plant-based chocolate
November 2021
The global decoration brand Mona Lisa expands to Mexico, its 50th market globally
October 2021
Chocolate factory inaugurated in Novi Sad, Serbia
Barry Callebaut unveils Elix, the ﬁrst nutraceutical fruit drink
The world's largest and most sustainable chocolate warehouse inaugurated in Lokeren, Belgium
September 2021
Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement
Sales 2022
7 934 M
7 829 M
7 829 M
Net income 2022
408 M
402 M
402 M
Net Debt 2022
1 123 M
1 108 M
1 108 M
P/E ratio 2022
25,1x
Yield 2022
1,60%
Capitalization
10 222 M
10 087 M
10 087 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,43x
EV / Sales 2023
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
13 289
Free-Float
64,2%
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.