Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Barry Callebaut AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:32 2022-11-04 am EDT
1891.50 CHF   +1.42%
07:12aBarry Callebaut : Short Report 2021/22 - EN
PU
06:55aIvory Coast sets Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to factor living income differential
RE
05:13aBerenberg Lowers Price Target on Barry Callebaut, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barry Callebaut : Short Report 2021/22 - EN

11/04/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHORTREPORT

2021

22

Creating chocolate happiness one joyous moment at a time.

Barry Callebaut is the world's leading chocolate and cocoa manufacturer, mastering every step from the sourcing of raw materials

to production of the ﬁnest quality products.

For the online version of the report, go to: www.barry-callebaut.com/annual-report

Barry Callebaut | Short Report 2021/22

Key ﬁgures

Change in %

in local

for the ﬁscal year

currencies

in CHF

2021/22

2020/21

Sales volume

Tonnes

5.3%

2,306,681

2,191,572

Sales revenue

CHF m

14.6%

12.3%

8,091.9

7,207.6

Gross proﬁt

CHF m

8.4%

6.1%

1,217.2

1,147.2

Operating proﬁt (EBIT)

CHF m

0.1%

(2.3)%

553.5

566.7

Operating proﬁt (EBIT, recurring)1

CHF m

13.5%

10.2%

624.7

566.7

EBIT (recurring)1 per tonne

CHF

7.8%

4.7%

270.8

258.6

Net proﬁt for the year

CHF m

(4.7)%

(6.1)%

360.9

384.5

Net proﬁt for the year (recurring)1

CHF m

14.1%

11.4%

428.5

384.5

Free cash ﬂow

CHF m

266.2

355.0

Adjusted Free cash ﬂow2

CHF m

358.5

314.9

Sales volume

In tonnes

EBIT reported

In CHF million

2,400,000

2,000,000

1,600,000

1,200,000

800,000

400,000

0

2017/18

2018/19

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

Sales volume by Region

In tonnes

20%

7%

45%

28%

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2017/18

2018/19

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

EBIT recurring1

Sales volume by Product Group

In tonnes

20%

13%

67%

EMEA

1,040,018

Cocoa Products

456,970

Americas

649,389

Food Manufacturers

1,550,019

Asia Paciﬁc

160,304

Gourmet & Specialties

299,692

Global Cocoa

456,970

  1. Please refer to page 12 for the detailed recurring results reconciliation.
  2. Free cash ﬂ ow adjusted for the cash ﬂ ow impact of cocoa bean inventories regarded by the Group as readily marketable inventories (RMI)..

Barry Callebaut | Short Report 2021/22

Fiscal year 2021/22 in brief

  • Sales volume up +5.3%, with solid chocolate performance (+5.9%)
  • Sales revenue of CHF 8.1billion, up +14.6% in local currencies (+12.3% in CHF)
  • Operating proﬁt (EBIT) recurring1 of CHF 624.7 million, up +13.5% in local currencies (+10.2% in CHF). EBIT reported of CHF 553.5 million, up +0.1% in local currencies (-2.3% in CHF)
  • Net proﬁt recurring1 of CHF 428.5million, up +14.1% in local currencies (+11.4% in CHF). Net proﬁt reported of CHF 360.9 million, down -4.7% in local currencies (-6.1% in CHF)
  • Continued good cash generation with adjusted free cash ﬂow2 of CHF358.5million
  • On track to achieve mid-term guidance3
  • Thomas Intrator proposed as new member of the Board of Directors
  • Proposed stable dividend of CHF28.00 per share, a payout ratio of 43%

EMEA

Americas

Asia Paciﬁc

Global Cocoa

Volume growth

+4.3%

+6.4%

+15.8%

+2.5%

vs. prior year

EBIT (recurring)1 growth

+10.5%

+14.8%

+2.9%

+7.5%

vs. prior year in local currencies

  1. Please refer to page 12 for the detailed recurring results reconciliation.
  2. Free cash ﬂow adjusted for the cash ﬂow impact of cocoa bean inventories regarded by the Group as readily marketable inventories (RMI).
  3. On average for the 3-year period from 2020/21 to 2022/23: 5-7% volume growth and EBIT above volume growth in local currencies, barring any major unforeseeable events.

Barry Callebaut | Short Report 2021/22

Page 1

Highlights

August 2022

Ofﬁce and CHOCOLATE ACADEMYTM Center relocated to the heart of Shanghai, China Sustainalytics ranks Barry Callebaut #1 for management of ESG risks

June 2022

Long-term distribution agreement with Levapan to expand in Latin America

May 2022

Barry Callebaut establishes a state-of-the-art cocoa export facility in Ecuador New CHOCOLATE ACADEMYTM Center in Casablanca, Morocco

Opening of new Business Excellence Center in Asia Paciﬁc

April 2022

Barry Callebaut to build specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, Canada Grupo Bimbo and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement

March 2022

Expansion of chocolate factory completed in Campbellﬁeld, Australia

February 2022

Barry Callebaut recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP Launch of Callebaut NXT, 100% plant-based chocolate

November 2021

The global decoration brand Mona Lisa expands to Mexico, its 50th market globally

October 2021

Chocolate factory inaugurated in Novi Sad, Serbia

Barry Callebaut unveils Elix, the ﬁrst nutraceutical fruit drink

The world's largest and most sustainable chocolate warehouse inaugurated in Lokeren, Belgium

September 2021

Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement

Please also refer to www.barry-callebaut.com/history

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 11:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
07:12aBarry Callebaut : Short Report 2021/22 - EN
PU
06:55aIvory Coast sets Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to factor living income differential
RE
05:13aBerenberg Lowers Price Target on Barry Callebaut, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/03Barclays Lifts Price Target on Barry Callebaut, Maintains Overweight Recommendation
MT
11/02SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains 4%, raw sugar little changed
RE
11/02Global markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
11/02Barry Callebaut Names Successor To Departing COO
MT
11/02Barry Callebaut : Executive Committee change
PU
11/01SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb; focus on India and Brazil
RE
11/01FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 1.3% Boosted by Miners; Ocado's Surge
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 934 M 7 829 M 7 829 M
Net income 2022 408 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2022 1 123 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 10 222 M 10 087 M 10 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 289
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Duration : Period :
Barry Callebaut AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 865,00 CHF
Average target price 2 318,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Boone Chief Executive Officer
Ben de Schryver Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chief Executive Officer
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Olivier Delaunay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-15.84%10 087
LINDT-21.69%21 737
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.0.27%1 214
GUAN CHONG-25.00%520
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-22.06%512
DELFI LIMITED-6.54%305