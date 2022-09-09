Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Barry Callebaut AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
1955.00 CHF   -0.61%
01:17aS&P Global Upgrades Barry Callebaut's Rating On Improvement In Credit Metrics
MT
01:10aBARRY CALLEBAUT : Standard & Poor's upgrades credit rating of Barry Callebaut to ‘BBB' with outlook ‘stable'
PU
09/08Ericsson Subsidiary Wins Deal to Provide Barry Callebaut Group With Contact Center Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barry Callebaut : Standard & Poor's upgrades credit rating of Barry Callebaut to ‘BBB' with outlook ‘stable'

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rating upgrade by S&P Global Ratings
  • Standard & Poor's upgrades credit rating to 'BBB' flat, from 'BBB-', with 'stable' outlook
  • Steadily improved credit metrics driven by consistent strategy and sharpened business model facilitated the upgrade

Barry Callebaut Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the Group's long-term corporate rating to 'BBB' flat, up from 'BBB-'. At the same time, all senior unsecured long-term ratings assigned to the bonds issued by Barry Callebaut Services N.V. have also been upgraded to 'BBB' flat from 'BBB-'. The outlook for all ratings is 'stable'.

We expect Barry Callebaut to maintain its resilient operating performance. The upgrade reflects our view that Barry Callebaut has demonstrated stable operating performance over the past four years and appears well positioned to continue to pursue profitable growth.
Maxime Puget, credit analyst at S&P

The rating is supported by the company's consistent strategy and proven ability to respond to challenging market environments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging a sharpened business model based on core strengths like the cost-plus model.

We are pleased with Standard & Poor's credit rating upgrade, which acknowledges our continuously improved top line and EBIT, as well as focus on adjusted Free cash flow and returns. The rating confirms our market leadership position and strong financial profile.
Ben De Schryver, CFO of Barry Callebaut

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products - from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:


Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
01:17aS&P Global Upgrades Barry Callebaut's Rating On Improvement In Credit Metrics
MT
01:10aBARRY CALLEBAUT : Standard & Poor's upgrades credit rating of Barry Callebaut to ‘BB..
PU
09/08Ericsson Subsidiary Wins Deal to Provide Barry Callebaut Group With Contact Center Tech..
MT
09/08Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut Hires US-based Vonage For Improved Customer Servi..
MT
09/02Asia's cocoa butter exports seen climbing on higher grinding, easing freight rates
RE
07/20European Stocks Close Lower on Fresh UK Inflation High, Record Eurozone Confidence Low
MT
07/20Barry Callebaut's Nine-month Sales Jump 15% On Strong Momentum, Volume Growth
MT
07/20Barry Callebaut 9-month sales volumes up 7.9%, factory shutdown to hit Q4
RE
07/20BARRY CALLEBAUT : 9-Month Key Sales Figures Fiscal Year 2021/22 - Barry Callebaut
PU
07/20BARRY CALLEBAUT : 9-Month Key Sales Figures, Fiscal Year 2021/22
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 949 M 8 173 M 8 173 M
Net income 2022 415 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2022 1 117 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 10 715 M 11 017 M 11 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 13 289
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Duration : Period :
Barry Callebaut AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 955,00 CHF
Average target price 2 404,82 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Boone Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin De Schryver Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chief Executive Officer
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Olivier Delaunay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-11.24%11 017
LINDT-13.34%24 800
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.1.86%1 286
GUAN CHONG-16.79%555
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-30.92%483
DELFI LIMITED1.96%339