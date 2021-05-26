Barry Callebaut : Cocoa pioneer Van Houten launches first-ever Ruby chocolate drink powder

Our cocoa pioneer brand Van Houten is innovating with a powdered chocolate drink made from ruby chocolate. This cutting edge development in chocolate will be offered to the hospitality sector, specifically baristas and coffee bars. Almost 200 years after its revolutionary invention of the cacao press, our brand Van Houten is taking another step forward and confirming its status as a pioneer.

Van Houten, founded by the Dutch Van Houten family nearly 200 years ago and owned by the Barry Callebaut Group since 1998, is the first to introduce ruby chocolate in a powdered form. This is a brand new product and the hospitality sector will be the first to offer it to consumers, in particular through baristas and coffee bars. In 2017, we revealed the fourth type in chocolate, ruby, with its new taste experience, a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Since its launch, ruby has developed into a 'it' chocolate, sought after by many consumers.

Freek van der Knaap, Vice-President Vending & Beverages EMEA We are proud to be the first to offer a ruby chocolate drink powder. This chocolate drink has all the flavor and color of ruby chocolate and the powder dissolves very easily in any type of milk, in hot or cold applications. Ruby chocolate drink powder will help us to unlock the beverage category for Horeca customers.

Van Houten - an iconic brand The story of Van Houten begins in 1806 when Casparus Van Houten started a coffee & spice shop in Amsterdam. In 1828 he invented the cocoa press, which kickstarted the industrialization of cocoa. His son, Coenraad Van Houten, invented the alkalization method in 1846. It was a further improvement, allowing the cocoa powder to mix more easily with water. The two inventions by father and son Van Houten paved the way for cocoa to become a popular indulgence in the 19th century. About 200 years later, still famous for premium quality, Van Houten opens a new chapter with the launch of the ruby chocolate powder drink that goes hand in hand with an entirely updated packaging design. From 100% sustainably sourced ruby cocoa beans Like all Van Houten products ruby chocolate drink powder is made with 100% sustainably sourced cocoa beans. The next generation of consumers cares deeply about the origin and processing of their foods and drinks. This is why Van Houten partners with Cocoa Horizons, our impact-driven program, established in 2015, focusing on cocoa farmer prosperity by creating self-sustaining communities that protect nature and children.