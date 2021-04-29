Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Barry Callebaut AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barry Callebaut : Why the future of chocolate depends on healthy forests

04/29/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mapping extends beyond measuring the size and geographical location of a cocoa farm. Household data is also collected, which allows for the development of tailored, individualized farm plans. Providing farmers with the appropriate training and services, based on their individual situation and farm profile, supports their journey out of poverty.

'When farmers see the end results of applying Good Agricultural Practices, it enables them to look beyond this season's crop, and to a more sustainable farming future. They see that increasing cocoa yield with the same amount of land is possible.'

Hamidu believes establishing trust is a critical factor for successful engagement with farmers and farming communities.

'Achieving trust with farmers and communities involves frequent visits, being visible in the community, offering regular farmer training, and being available to provide guidance and support when needed. Showing farmers real, tangible results also achieves buy-in. An example here is the work we do with underplanting, whereby we prune back the older cocoa trees, clear weeds, and plant young seedlings underneath. Farmers see that the older trees suddenly start producing more - and they ask me why this is happening. I explain that by pruning, clearing waste and underplanting, the older trees can become healthier whilst the young ones are growing. Planting shade trees has the same effect. Shade-grown cocoa improves soil quality and can increase biodiversity on the cocoa farm.'

'We're working hard to show farmers that rehabilitating their existing farmland and diversifying their income with other crops, for example, will not hurt their current income and, in fact, is very likely to increase it.'

Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
03:29aBARRY CALLEBAUT  : Why the future of chocolate depends on healthy forests
PU
01:01aBARRY CALLEBAUT  : Tackling deforestation and our progress towards becoming fore..
PU
04/28Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Tesla...
04/28BARRY CALLEBAUT  : Shareholder Jacobs Holding Completes 10% Stake Sale
MT
04/28BARRY CALLEBAUT  : Jacobs Holding successfully completed the sale of 10.0% of Ba..
PU
04/28EQS-NEWS  : Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding announces successful placement of ..
DJ
04/28BARRY CALLEBAUT  : Main Shareholder Jacobs Holding to Shed 10% Stake
MT
04/27Ivory Coast to boost local firms' share in cocoa exports, say sources
RE
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/23BARRY CALLEBAUT  : Barclays Lifts Price Target on Barry Calleb, Maintains Equalw..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 052 M 7 746 M 7 746 M
Net income 2021 387 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 1 094 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 11 281 M 12 363 M 12 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 545
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Duration : Period :
Barry Callebaut AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 198,14 CHF
Last Close Price 2 060,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chairman
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Olivier Delaunay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-2.09%12 363
CHOCOLADEFABRIKEN LINDT & SPRÜNGLI AG4.19%23 513
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.23.32%1 932
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-6.06%1 715
JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.12.72%1 019
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)9.22%922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ