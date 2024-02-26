"It's about reducing complexity and eliminating duplication and inefficient structures," Feld was quoted as saying.
The job cuts are to be implemented within the coming 18 months, according to the report.
A company spokesperson said Barry Callebaut had in September launched a program which included measures to increase efficiency that aimed to reduce costs at the firm by 15% and which could affect up to 2,500 jobs worldwide.
The plan, dubbed BC Next Level, primarily aimed to eliminate duplication and inefficiencies, the spokesperson said, adding: "Discussions with employee representatives have just begun."
