    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/12 11:30:16 am EDT
2256.00 CHF   -1.31%
01:33aChocolate Maker Barry Callebaut to Shut Down Moreton, UK, Plant to Balance Output With Demand
MT
01:26aBarry Callebaut profit rises, Russia less than 5% of group volumes
RE
01:18aSwiss Chocolate Group Barry Callebaut's Fiscal H1 Profit Rises 9% on Sales Growth
MT
Barry Callebaut profit rises, Russia less than 5% of group volumes

04/13/2022 | 01:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Zurich

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance after strong chocolate sales and a recovery in its gourmet business with restaurants helped sales volumes and net profit rise in the first half of its fiscal year 2021/2022.

The global chocolate market has recovered in recent months, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced companies to reconsider their strategy in Russia, the world's fourth-biggest chocolate confectionery market, according to Euromonitor.

As a business-to-business player, Barry Callebaut is less exposed to public scrutiny than some of its customers, like Nestle, and has so far only stopped new capital investment, while its three factories and around 500 employees in Russia keep operating.

It said, however, its gross profit had been impacted by the impairment of financial assets in Russia. It said in a presentation its business in Russia accounted for less than 5% of total sales volumes, while Ukraine was less than 0.1%.

Sales volumes grew 8.7% to 1.165 million tonnes in the six months to the end of February, while net profit recurring rose 3.1% to 212.1 million Swiss francs ($227.40 million), the group, which makes chocolate for Nestle and Hershey, said in a statement.

Barry Callebaut said it was on track to reach its mid-term guidance of 5-7% sales volume growth and earnings before interest and tax above volume growth for the three-year period to August 2023.

Chocolate volumes grew 9.9% in the first half, outpacing 2.0% growth in the underlying global chocolate confectionery market, and sales in the gourmet and specialities business, which supplies restaurants and bakeries rose 29.5%, the Zurich-based group said.

($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 797 M 8 384 M 8 384 M
Net income 2022 429 M 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2022 1 054 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 12 365 M 13 296 M 13 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 783
Free-Float 64,2%
