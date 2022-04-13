Barry Callebaut profit rises, Russia less than 5% of group volumes

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance
after strong chocolate sales and a recovery in its gourmet
business with restaurants helped sales volumes and net profit
rise in the first half of its fiscal year 2021/2022.
The global chocolate market has recovered in recent months,
but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced companies to
reconsider their strategy in Russia, the world's fourth-biggest
chocolate confectionery market, according to Euromonitor.
As a business-to-business player, Barry Callebaut is less
exposed to public scrutiny than some of its customers, like
Nestle, and has so far only stopped new capital investment,
while its three factories and around 500 employees in Russia
keep operating.
It said, however, its gross profit had been impacted by the
impairment of financial assets in Russia. It said in a
presentation its business in Russia accounted for less than 5%
of total sales volumes, while Ukraine was less than 0.1%.
Sales volumes grew 8.7% to 1.165 million tonnes in the six
months to the end of February, while net profit recurring rose
3.1% to 212.1 million Swiss francs ($227.40 million), the group,
which makes chocolate for Nestle and Hershey,
said in a statement.
Barry Callebaut said it was on track to reach its mid-term
guidance of 5-7% sales volume growth and earnings before
interest and tax above volume growth for the three-year period
to August 2023.
Chocolate volumes grew 9.9% in the first half, outpacing
2.0% growth in the underlying global chocolate confectionery
market, and sales in the gourmet and specialities business,
which supplies restaurants and bakeries rose 29.5%, the
Zurich-based group said.
($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz
Editing by Paul Carrel)