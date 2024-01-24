Barry Callebaut: sales up 6% in Q1
"This increase is explained by the sharp rise in cocoa prices and the inflationary environment, which Barry Callebaut manages through its cost-plus pricing model (which adjusts to rising costs) for the majority of its activities", it explains.
Claiming solid progress on its BC Next Level investment program, the Swiss chocolatier confirms its targets for FY 2023-24 of stable volumes and EBIT on a recurring basis.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction