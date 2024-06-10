Barry Callebaut: successful placement of a 700 ME bond
The offering created strong demand, enabling the Company to price at a low coupon of 4.0% per annum. The 5-year Eurobond matures on June 14, 2029. The bond will be traded on the SIX Exchange and will be used for general corporate purposes.
' We are delighted with the considerable investor interest that has enabled us to secure attractive long-term financing. Although Barry Callebaut has a strong balance sheet, the issue gives us greater financial flexibility in a volatile cocoa market environment' said Peter Vanneste, Barry Callebaut Group CFO.
