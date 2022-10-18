Advanced search
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
1840.00 CHF   +1.38%
Barry Callebaut : to establish production footprint in Morocco through partnership with Attelli

10/18/2022 | 01:13am EDT
Expanding business in North Africa
  • Barry Callebaut has signed a partnership with Attelli, Morocco
  • Barry Callebaut to acquire Attelli's manufacturing assets and enter into a long-term supply agreement for compound
  • By establishing its first local production footprint in North Africa, Barry Callebaut aims to accelerate its expansion in the region

The Barry Callebaut Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today the signing of a long-term agreement with Attelli SARL, a distributor and confectionery manufacturer based in Casablanca, Morocco. Attelli, which is part of the French COFRAPEX Group, specializes in catering, food distribution and retail in Morocco and neighboring countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Barry Callebaut is taking over the manufacturing asset of Attelli in Casablanca, establishing the Group's first production footprint in Morocco, and subsequently on the African continent. In addition, Barry Callebaut is entering into a long-term supply agreement for compound with Attelli. This partnership allows the company to better cater to local demands and accelerate its expansion in North Africa.

We are delighted to partner with Barry Callebaut, the world's leading chocolate manufacturer. Thanks to the agreement, we can expand our product portfolio at the highest international quality standards and offer our customers a wider range in Morocco and beyond.
Hadrien Devichi, General Manager Attelli
After the opening of our CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Casablanca, this is a new milestone that will unlock the promising market potential in North Africa. Thanks to the partnership with Attelli SARL, we will gain further insights into the needs of local customers and provide locally produced goods, allowing us to drive growth in different segments, from Gourmet to Food Manufacturers.
Amine Mebrouki, General Manager Middle East & North Africa at Barry Callebaut

The signing of this long-term agreement comes only five months after the opening of the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Casablanca, Morocco, a creative platform where chefs and artisans can showcase and develop their talent and skills. The CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center and the factory will complement each other, by offering co-creating and co-developing opportunities as well as manufacturing solutions.

The parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of the agreement.

Media asset

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products - from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:


Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
