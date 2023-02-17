Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Barry Callebaut AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:12 2023-02-17 am EST
1944.00 CHF   +0.47%
01:40pBrazil cocoa farmers seek to stop imports from Ivory Coast
RE
02/02Barry Callebaut : How digital payments contribute to sustainable cocoa farming
PU
02/01Barry Callebaut Names Ken Basha as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil cocoa farmers seek to stop imports from Ivory Coast

02/17/2023 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian cocoa farmers are asking the local government to stop the flow of imported cocoa from Ivory Coast, the world's largest producer, saying those imports brings risks to the health of Brazilian plantations.

Brazil's ANPC, an association representing cocoa farmers, said it will try to block or make transportation difficult of a cargo of cocoa from Ivory Coast that is expected to arrive in the Brazilian state of Bahia this weekend, aboard the vessel Pichon.

"Our intention is to prevent that cocoa from being unloaded," ANPC's President Vanuza Barroso told Reuters, adding that farmers are discussing ways to do that or to put roadblocks along the transportation route for the Ivorian cocoa.

The farmers' association claims that the cargoes from the African country could bring insects and weed seeds that are not found in Brazil, such as the Striga weed, and put in risk local cocoa farms.

Brazil, the world's fifth largest chocolate maker, needs to import part of the cocoa that it processes as local production, despite a recovery in recent years, is not enough to supply the industry.

The country usually imports between 20% to 35% of the cocoa it grinds, and Ivory Coast is the worlds largest supplier.

AIPC, an association gathering cocoa processors in Brazil such as Cargill, Olam and Barry Callebaut, disagrees with farmers, saying that Brazil's agriculture ministry has cleared Ivorian cocoa of any problems.

"The imported cocoa has already been through some post-harvesting processing such as drying and fermentation, which eliminates nearly any plague," said AIPC head Anna Paula Losi.

She said the local industry supports the idea of self-sufficiency for Brazil, but said that imports are needed until the country gets to that point.

Brazil was a large cocoa producer in the past, but a fungus disease known as Witches Broom decimated fields in the 1980s. Nowadays, the country accounts for around 5% of global production. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG 0.47% 1944 Delayed Quote.5.80%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.73% 5.5136 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.86% 1.58 End-of-day quote.8.22%
All news about BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
01:40pBrazil cocoa farmers seek to stop imports from Ivory Coast
RE
02/02Barry Callebaut : How digital payments contribute to sustainable cocoa farming
PU
02/01Barry Callebaut Names Ken Basha as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand
CI
01/25Moody's Confirms Barry Callebaut Ratings, Lifts Outlook to Positive on Strong Performan..
MT
01/18Global markets live: BASF, United Airlines, Microsoft, Pfizer, Apple..
MS
01/18Correction: Barry Callebaut's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Jumps On Higher Raw Material ..
MT
01/18Barry Callebaut's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Jumps On Higher Raw Material Prices
MT
01/18Barry Callebaut : 3-Month Key Sales Figures Fiscal Year 2022/23
PU
01/18Barry Callebaut pares back targeted volume growth
RE
01/18Barry Callebaut sales volumes fall 5% during its first quarter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 723 M 9 434 M 9 434 M
Net income 2023 451 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2023 968 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 10 601 M 11 426 M 11 464 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 13 418
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Duration : Period :
Barry Callebaut AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 935,00 CHF
Average target price 2 285,17 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Boone Chief Executive Officer
Ben de Schryver Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chief Executive Officer
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Jo Thys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG5.80%11 464
LINDT8.74%25 949
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.-2.29%1 347
GUAN CHONG10.42%706
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)4.12%595
DELFI LIMITED16.13%412