Brazil cocoa farmers seek to stop imports from Ivory Coast

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian cocoa farmers
are asking the local government to stop the flow of imported
cocoa from Ivory Coast, the world's largest producer, saying
those imports brings risks to the health of Brazilian
plantations.
Brazil's ANPC, an association representing cocoa farmers,
said it will try to block or make transportation difficult of a
cargo of cocoa from Ivory Coast that is expected to arrive in
the Brazilian state of Bahia this weekend, aboard the vessel
Pichon.
"Our intention is to prevent that cocoa from being
unloaded," ANPC's President Vanuza Barroso told Reuters, adding
that farmers are discussing ways to do that or to put roadblocks
along the transportation route for the Ivorian cocoa.
The farmers' association claims that the cargoes from the
African country could bring insects and weed seeds that are not
found in Brazil, such as the Striga weed, and put in risk local
cocoa farms.
Brazil, the world's fifth largest chocolate maker, needs to
import part of the cocoa that it processes as local production,
despite a recovery in recent years, is not enough to supply the
industry.
The country usually imports between 20% to 35% of the cocoa
it grinds, and Ivory Coast is the worlds largest supplier.
AIPC, an association gathering cocoa processors in Brazil
such as Cargill, Olam and Barry Callebaut, disagrees
with farmers, saying that Brazil's agriculture ministry has
cleared Ivorian cocoa of any problems.
"The imported cocoa has already been through some
post-harvesting processing such as drying and fermentation,
which eliminates nearly any plague," said AIPC head Anna Paula
Losi.
She said the local industry supports the idea of
self-sufficiency for Brazil, but said that imports are needed
until the country gets to that point.
Brazil was a large cocoa producer in the past, but a fungus
disease known as Witches Broom decimated fields in the 1980s.
Nowadays, the country accounts for around 5% of global
production.
