Forever Chocolate 2020/21: we reduced our carbon intensity by 17%

Carbon and Forest positive by 2025

Since the commencement of Forever Chocolate in 2016, we were able to reduce our overall corporate carbon intensity per tonne of product by more than -17%. In addition, we also made outstanding progress in 2020/21 to reduce the carbon emissions caused by Land Use Change (LUC). Through the scaling of our traceability and sourcing efforts, we reduced the LUC impact from cocoa cultivation by over -10%.

A key component of evaluating our progress toward becoming forest positive is biodiversity, which includes both on-farm and off-farm efforts, such as soil regeneration and the creation of carbon sinks. By improving on-farm ecosystems, cocoa farmers can reduce the use of pesticides and fungicides. In addition, cocoa grown in the shade is linked to increased biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and nutrient retention in the soil. This year, we increased our planting capacity and are now planting over 35 trees per hectare, such as teak, mahogany and sejula, in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. This ramp up also aligns with the requirements of the Cocoa & Forests Initiative (CFI), of which we have been a founding signatory in 2017. Due to our tree planting activities, we account for a total of 240,000 tCO 2 e reduction this year alone, according to the Gold Standard Value Chain Intervention methodology.

Furthermore, we are actively participating in action-oriented business coalitions, such as World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and One Planet Business for Biodiversity (OP2B), to drive cross-commodity systemic change and restore natural biodiversity within value chains, in order to accelerate the transition towards sustainable business models.