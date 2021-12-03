Log in
    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/03 05:30:10 am
2173 CHF   -0.23%
04:26aSwiss chocolate makers focus on incomes to end child labour
RE
03:12aBARRY CALLEBAUT : Forever Chocolate Progress Report 2020/21
PU
01:37aBarry Callebaut Cuts Carbon Intensity By 17% in FY21
MT
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from the Reuters Next conference

12/03/2021 | 05:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: ECB President Lagarde takes part in a news conference, in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Reuters Next is hosting three days of interviews, panels and presentations with 150+ global leaders discussing the biggest business, social and environmental challenges for the year ahead.

Following are some notable quotes from the final day of theDec. 1-3 conference.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next

CHRISTINE LAGARDE, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT

"I see an inflation profile that looks like a hump. And a hump eventually declines."

"We are firmly of the view, and I'm confident, that inflation will decline in 2022."

"There are ways to give clarity without making long-term commitments and I would err on the side of not making (a) very long-term commitment (at the ECB's Dec. 16 policy meeting) because there is too much uncertainty."

"But equally, we need to very clearly indicate that we stand ready (to act), in both directions."

ANNA KOMINIK, ASIA PACIFIC DIRECTOR AT BOEING CO. UNIT WISK

"We can't continue to use road transport; 3D mobility is really important.

"Sixty-seven percent of the world's population will be cities by 2030, so that ground infrastructure can't keep up and is costly to overhaul. We have to move to the sky as a resource."

PETER BOONE, CEO OF SWISS CHOCOLATE MAKER BARRY CALLEBAUT

(On ending child labour in the cocoa supply chain): "We cannot close our eyes to something which is out there we know should not be part of our supply chain."

PIYUSH GUPTA, THE CEO OF DBS GROUP, SOUTHEAST ASIA'S BIGGEST BANK

"In Singapore, it's not that easy for digital banks to carve out space. Even in markets like Brazil and China you can see that the relative market share, size and growth of the incumbent banking system hasn't shifted very much."

JACEK OLCZAK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, PHILIP MORRIS

"Our $1 billion target of achieving sales from non-nicotine products we can also to a very large extent achieve organically."

"Nothing we are doing should come as a surprise, we are putting in action the visions that we shared openly seven or so years ago about leaving cigarettes behind. This is completely moving the company in another direction."

(Compiled by Catherine Evans;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 7 652 M 8 308 M 8 308 M
Net income 2022 431 M 468 M 468 M
Net Debt 2022 1 031 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 11 938 M 12 980 M 12 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 783
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter Boone Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chairman
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Olivier Delaunay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG3.52%12 980
LINDT25.68%29 358
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.8.96%1 608
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-7.99%1 588
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC17.16%904
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)1.63%795