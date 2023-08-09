Exploring for Precious and Base Metals in Northern Sweden
Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME)
August 2023
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation of Barsele Minerals Corp. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the United States "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995" and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this presentation, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and Barsele does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to, update such statements containing the forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "projects," or "projected," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "estimates," "forecasts," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "can," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Statements containing forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated economic returns of any of the Company's projects, the expected results from exploration activities, the economic viability of the development of newly discovered ore bodies, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, future production levels, the requirements for additional capital, the results of drilling, and Barsele's commitment to, and plans for developing, newly discovered and existing mineralized structures.
Statements containing forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Barsele Minerals Corp. and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of current exploration activities, future prices of silver and gold, unpredictable risks and hazards relating to the development of our projects, and the speculative nature of exploration and development. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any statements containing forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on statements containing forward-looking information.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") permits US Mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" resources, which the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit US registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. Any estimates of mineral resources shown in the Barsele Minerals Corp. presentation have been prepared in accordance with definition standards of the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), which may differ from definition standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Industry Guide 7.
QUALIFIED PERSON
All scientific and technical content found in the Barsele Minerals Corp. ("Barsele") presentation is based on information contained in the technical report ("Technical Report") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Barsele Property" with an effective date of February 21, 2019, prepared in accordance with Canadian NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder Barsele's corporate profile. Please refer to the Technical Report for detailed information about data verification measures used to support the scientific and technical information disclosed in this presentation. The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Art Freeze, BSc., P.Geo., Director of Barsele Minerals Corp. a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Investors are advised that NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators requires that each category of mineral reserves and mineral resources be reported separately and calculated in accordance with an
approved code. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty of measured, indicated or inferred mineral resources, these mineral
resources may never be upgraded to proven and probable mineral reserves.
2
It Takes a Team
Belcarra Group
Barsele's management team, a part of the Belcarra Group, has the proven technical skills to discover & develop quality exploration projects that maximize shareholder value---the same team recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La PreciosaSilver-GoldDeposit in Durango, Mexico, amongst other discoveries.
Board of Directors, Management and Technical Team
Gary Cope
President and CEO
Director
Ross Wilmot, C.P.A., C.A.
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Ben Whiting, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Vice President - Exploration
Art Freeze, P.Geo.
Geologist, QP
Director
Steve Cope
Senior Director of Business Development
Alicia Ford
Manager Business Development
Rick Sayers, CPA, C.A.
Director
W. (Harry) White, M.B.A.
Director
3
Share Structure and Shareholders
Capital Structure
Shares Outstanding
137.43M
Warrants (avg. price $0.50)
3.84M
Options (avg. price $0.59)
46.81M
Fully Diluted Shares
145.96M
Notable and Major Shareholders
Institutional
50%
- US Global Investors
- Ingalls and Snyder Brokerage Accounts
- Donald Smith and Co Value Fund
- Contrarian Group
Fresnillo Mining
4%
Management
25%
Barsele Minerals Corp.
Canadian Listing
TSX.V: BME
52 Week Hi-Lo
$0.55/$0.15
Current Price
$0.18
*US Listing: OTCQB:BRSLF
Ownership
Institutional Management Corporate Retail
4
Top Mining Jurisdiction
Storuman, Västerbottens Län, SWEDEN
- Located near Storuman, 600 km north of Stockholm.
- Well developed access and major infrastructure - Inexpensive power, plus rail, roads, water and skilled labour.
- 34,500 hectares of contiguous mineral concessions.
- Property is in the Fennoscandian Shield.
- Host rocks are a part of prolific Proterozoic"Skellefte Trend", where it meets 'Gold Line' of Sweden.
- Region is host to current and past producers.
- Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden.
- Sweden is a leading producer of metals in Europe.
- Security of tenure.
- Taxation incentives - No mineral tax, 20.6% corporate tax rate.
- Low political risk - Mature, well defined environmental & permitting procedures in a mining friendly country.
5
