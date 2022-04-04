Barsele Minerals : Fact Sheet - April 2022

Corporate Fact Sheet
TSXV:BME OTCQB: BRSLF
A MEMBER OF BELCARRA GROUP MANAGEMENT LTD.
Actively exploring the Barsele Project, located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific gold and massive sulphide deposits belt, intersecting the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden
District-scale (+34,500 ha) land package in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction
Access to infrastructure (power, rail, roads, water, skilled labour) in a region that is host to multiple current and past-producing mines
Existing high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant multi-million ounce gold resource
~324K oz Au grading 1.81 g/t Au (indicated) ~2.1M oz Au grading 2.54 g/t Au (inferred)
Exploration to date has only scratched the surface of this large orogenic gold and evolving VMS system
5.0 km of the 8.0 km gold hosting shear zone remains underexplored (current resource only covers 3.0 km)
Led by a proven management team (part of Belcarra Group) with experience monetizing major discoveries
Recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La
Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Durango, Mexico, amongst other discoveries
Fully funded through to a PFS with JV partner Agnico Eagle
45/55 JV with Agnico Eagle (operator) who has spent over $40M and drilled over 158,000 m since 2015
Finalize negotiations with Agnico Eagle to become 100% owner of Barsele Project.
Drill 30,000 m within next 1-1.5 years with expectation to grow inventory to 3.5M oz Au Continue to explore the property with our
3 highly skilled team, Working toward an additional 1.0 million NI 43-101 compliant oz.
NOR19009
|
Capital Structure
|
Ticker(s)
|
TSXV:BME, OTCQB: BRSLF
|
Share Price (as of April 2022)
|
C$0.46
|
Shares Outstanding
|
130.97M
|
Basic Market Capitalization
|
~C$60.25M
|
Options (average price $0.65)
|
8.3M
|
Fully Diluted Shares
|
139.76M
Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME) (OTCQB: BRSLF)
Mineral Resource Estimate (Feb 21, 2019)
Scenario
Indicated
Cut-off Tonnage Grade
(g/t Au) (000)Contained Tonnage Grade
(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)
Inferred
Contained
(000)
(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)
Pit Constrained
0.50 1.50
3,452 1,442
1.32 2.53
147 117
1,819 8,759
1.59 93
Bulk Underground
2.58 728
|
Selective Underground
1.80
684
2.75
60
|
14,917
2.64
1,265
|
Total
5,578
1.81
324
|
25,495 2.54
2,086
|
Highlight Drill Results
From (m)
Hole ID
To (m)
Core Length
(m)
Au (g/t)
AVA16005
221
227
6
16.2 7.28
367
393
26
2.22 2.22
AVA18003
253
262
9
35.72 5.58
258.45
258.7
0.25 1165* 80
AVA18003ext
491
491.65
0.65
647.3 34
CNT15005
31
32.3
1.3
79 37.45
CNT15007
448
449
1
128 40
CNT17006
340
365
25
5.34 5.34
NOR19008
56.00
68.00
12.00
11.04 9.91
48.00
58.00
10.00
8.86 8.8
SKI16001
130.85
140
9.15
7.07 6.66
SKI16011
192
211
19
6.42 2.74
SKI17003
517
567
50
3.1 2.89
596
600
4
60.18 14.68
SKI17007
386.9
388
1.1
101.7 29.97
SKI17016
495
509
14
12.6 5.55
Top-Capped (at 20g/t Au)