Barsele Minerals : Fact Sheet - April 2022

Actively exploring the Barsele Project, located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific gold and massive sulphide deposits belt, intersecting the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden

District-scale (+34,500 ha) land package in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction

Access to infrastructure (power, rail, roads, water, skilled labour) in a region that is host to multiple current and past-producing mines

Existing high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant multi-million ounce gold resource

~324K oz Au grading 1.81 g/t Au (indicated) ~2.1M oz Au grading 2.54 g/t Au (inferred)

Exploration to date has only scratched the surface of this large orogenic gold and evolving VMS system

5.0 km of the 8.0 km gold hosting shear zone remains underexplored (current resource only covers 3.0 km)

Led by a proven management team (part of Belcarra Group) with experience monetizing major discoveries

Recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La

Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Durango, Mexico, amongst other discoveries

Fully funded through to a PFS with JV partner Agnico Eagle

45/55 JV with Agnico Eagle (operator) who has spent over $40M and drilled over 158,000 m since 2015

Upcoming Catalysts

Finalize negotiations with Agnico Eagle to become 100% owner of Barsele Project.

Drill 30,000 m within next 1-1.5 years with expectation to grow inventory to 3.5M oz Au Continue to explore the property with our

3 highly skilled team, Working toward an additional 1.0 million NI 43-101 compliant oz.

NOR19009

Capital Structure Ticker(s) TSXV:BME, OTCQB: BRSLF Share Price (as of April 2022) C$0.46 Shares Outstanding 130.97M Basic Market Capitalization ~C$60.25M Options (average price $0.65) 8.3M Fully Diluted Shares 139.76M Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME) (OTCQB: BRSLF)

Mineral Resource Estimate (Feb 21, 2019)

Scenario

Indicated

Cut-off Tonnage Grade

(g/t Au) (000)Contained Tonnage Grade

(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)

Inferred

Contained

(000)

(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)

Pit Constrained

0.50 1.50

3,452 1,442

1.32 2.53

147 117

1,819 8,759

1.59 93

Bulk Underground

2.58 728

Selective Underground 1.80 684 2.75 60 14,917 2.64 1,265 Total 5,578 1.81 324 25,495 2.54 2,086 Highlight Drill Results From (m)

Hole ID

To (m)

Core Length

(m)

Au (g/t)

AVA16005

221

227

6

16.2 7.28

367

393

26

2.22 2.22

AVA18003

253

262

9

35.72 5.58

258.45

258.7

0.25 1165* 80

AVA18003ext

491

491.65

0.65

647.3 34

CNT15005

31

32.3

1.3

79 37.45

CNT15007

448

449

1

128 40

CNT17006

340

365

25

5.34 5.34

NOR19008

56.00

68.00

12.00

11.04 9.91

48.00

58.00

10.00

8.86 8.8

SKI16001

130.85

140

9.15

7.07 6.66

SKI16011

192

211

19

6.42 2.74

SKI17003

517

567

50

3.1 2.89

596

600

4

60.18 14.68

SKI17007

386.9

388

1.1

101.7 29.97

SKI17016

495

509

14

12.6 5.55

Top-Capped (at 20g/t Au)