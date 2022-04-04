Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Barsele Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    BME   CA0688921083

BARSELE MINERALS CORP.

(BME)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/04 01:43:32 pm EDT
0.45 CAD   -2.17%
02/21Barsele Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
02/18Barsele Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
02/18Barsele Minerals Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.6875 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barsele Minerals : Fact Sheet - April 2022

04/04/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Corporate Fact Sheet

TSXV:BME OTCQB: BRSLF

A MEMBER OF BELCARRA GROUP MANAGEMENT LTD.

Actively exploring the Barsele Project, located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific gold and massive sulphide deposits belt, intersecting the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden

District-scale (+34,500 ha) land package in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction

Access to infrastructure (power, rail, roads, water, skilled labour) in a region that is host to multiple current and past-producing mines

Existing high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant multi-million ounce gold resource

~324K oz Au grading 1.81 g/t Au (indicated) ~2.1M oz Au grading 2.54 g/t Au (inferred)

Exploration to date has only scratched the surface of this large orogenic gold and evolving VMS system

5.0 km of the 8.0 km gold hosting shear zone remains underexplored (current resource only covers 3.0 km)

Led by a proven management team (part of Belcarra Group) with experience monetizing major discoveries

Recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La

Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Durango, Mexico, amongst other discoveries

Fully funded through to a PFS with JV partner Agnico Eagle

45/55 JV with Agnico Eagle (operator) who has spent over $40M and drilled over 158,000 m since 2015

Upcoming Catalysts

Finalize negotiations with Agnico Eagle to become 100% owner of Barsele Project.

Drill 30,000 m within next 1-1.5 years with expectation to grow inventory to 3.5M oz Au Continue to explore the property with our

3 highly skilled team, Working toward an additional 1.0 million NI 43-101 compliant oz.

NOR19009

Capital Structure

Ticker(s)

TSXV:BME, OTCQB: BRSLF

Share Price (as of April 2022)

C$0.46

Shares Outstanding

130.97M

Basic Market Capitalization

~C$60.25M

Options (average price $0.65)

8.3M

Fully Diluted Shares

139.76M

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME) (OTCQB: BRSLF)

Mineral Resource Estimate (Feb 21, 2019)

Scenario

Indicated

Cut-off Tonnage Grade

(g/t Au) (000)Contained Tonnage Grade

(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)

Inferred

Contained

(000)

(g/t Au) (000 oz Au)

Pit Constrained

0.50 1.50

3,452 1,442

1.32 2.53

147 117

1,819 8,759

1.59 93

Bulk Underground

2.58 728

Selective Underground

1.80

684

2.75

60

14,917

2.64

1,265

Total

5,578

1.81

324

25,495 2.54

2,086

Highlight Drill Results

From (m)

Hole ID

To (m)

Core Length

(m)

Au (g/t)

AVA16005

221

227

6

16.2 7.28

367

393

26

2.22 2.22

AVA18003

253

262

9

35.72 5.58

258.45

258.7

0.25 1165* 80

AVA18003ext

491

491.65

0.65

647.3 34

CNT15005

31

32.3

1.3

79 37.45

CNT15007

448

449

1

128 40

CNT17006

340

365

25

5.34 5.34

NOR19008

56.00

68.00

12.00

11.04 9.91

48.00

58.00

10.00

8.86 8.8

SKI16001

130.85

140

9.15

7.07 6.66

SKI16011

192

211

19

6.42 2.74

SKI17003

517

567

50

3.1 2.89

596

600

4

60.18 14.68

SKI17007

386.9

388

1.1

101.7 29.97

SKI17016

495

509

14

12.6 5.55

E:info@barseleminerals.com/ P: 604-687-8566www.barseleminerals.com

Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings St. Vancouver, BC

Top-Capped (at 20g/t Au)

Disclaimer

Barsele Minerals Corp. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,12 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net cash 2020 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,2 M 48,2 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart BARSELE MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Barsele Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary G. Cope President & Director
N. Ross Wilmot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arthur Charles Freeze Independent Director & Geologist
Richard Sayers Independent Director
William Harry White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARSELE MINERALS CORP.-13.21%48
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.47%65 607
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.77%44 406
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED19.08%28 802
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.62%22 077
PJSC POLYUS-4.49%19 805